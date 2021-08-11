The grieving aunts of a five-month-old baby who died after her mother made an effort to protect her from a tragic incident which was caused by a magpie described the feelings of pain the parents have been left with.

The five-month-old baby whose name is Mia, was in the arms of her mother when a bird swooped at them at a Brisbane park. This happened on Sunday.

Mia suffered critical injuries due to her mother's fall. Her mother was trying to avoid the magpie when this happened. The five-month-old lost her life in hospital.

Family of Mia has begun a Gofundme campaign in order to raise funds that will cover the burial costs of the baby and give her parents, Simone - mother, and Jacob - father, time to process the death of their daughter.

Extended family members wrote: "Mia's arrival made Jacob and Simone's lives complete, they constantly doted over her, showered her with love, and shared her for all their loved ones to adore."

The Investigation

The extended family members said the accident which was prompted by the bird attack that took place in Glindemann Park at Holland Park West, had broken the hearts of every family member.

Sisters of Mia's parents whose names are Katie, Sophie, Claudia, and Steph are the people behind the fundraiser.

They said Mia's parents had not told them to do so but relieving them the load of burial costs and the pressure to go back to work would give them the time to mourn. They wrote, "We love you both Jacob and Simone, and will forever love you Mia ... Fly high baby girl."

So far the campaign has gotten more than $70,000.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner had given an order for an investigation into the council's management of swooping birds at the park where the incident occurred, following reports another user had formally given a report of an overly hostile magpie at the same place. A review of how council officers control complaints will be included.

Swooping Season

On Tuesday, Schrinner said people are the prime concern here. And they certainly protect endemic animals, but protecting people is more essential.

He said people need to feel safe while walking and riding in their suburbs throughout the entire year, both in the nesting season which lasts for six to eight weeks. He also said that over the past two years, the council had placed close to 300 new warning signs on council land.

BirdLife Australia's Sean Dooley revealed to the ABC that just the male magpies swoop, and only about 10% of males do that, "the consequences, especially when people are caught unaware, can be truly terrifying and devastating".

Swooping season begins from July to December, with a peak in September, said Dooley.

