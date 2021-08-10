Environment officials stated on Monday, August 9, that they captured two endangered Philippine sailfin lizards that would be sold illegally in Zamboanga City, Philippines.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the two reptiles were worth at least P50 million and were intended to be purchased by a Malaysian.

IUCN Category

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has categorized the Philippine sailfin lizards (Hydrosaurus pustulatus) as "vulnerable" owing to habitat degradation, animal hunters, and exotic pet collectors. According to the WWF, vulnerable creatures are "species judged to be facing a serious danger of extinction in the wild."

The IUCN's "Red List of Endangered Species" includes Philippine sailfin lizards. Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez, head of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the Zamboanga Peninsula area, authorized the raid in residence in Barangay Victoria on Thursday, August 5.

Raid

The raid was conducted out by a DENR team with the assistance of the police after a tip from a concerned individual who contacted the DENR.

Rodriguez refused to name the house owners, who claimed the endangered lizards were just left with them for safety by a friend.

She stated that an investigation was continuing. Anyone found guilty by the DENR will face charges under Republic Act 9147, often known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Without permission from the DENR, it is illegal to gather, possess, and sell wildlife.

"Upon completion of our investigation, our office will file a criminal complaint against the suspect or suspects with the Office of the City Prosecutor of Zamboanga City," said Cidur Julsadjiri, chief of the DENR's Zamboanga Peninsula enforcement section.

The lizards were brought to the Zamboanga Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), where they would be declared fit before being released back into the wild.

Philippine Sailfin Lizard in Danger

The Philippine Sailfin Lizard (Hydrosaurus pustulatus), like many other rare and unique reptiles, is sought after by exotic pet collectors. However, in the Philippines, it is an endemic and nationally protected species threatened by habitat-related causes, particularly overexploitation for the pet industry.

The international component of the trade is little understood, prompting researchers to launch an investigation into the worldwide trade in Hydrosaurus spp. (H. weberi, H. amboinensis, and H. pustulatus), with a concentration on H. weberi. pustulatus.

International Trade

The study discovered evidence of the trade in North America, Asia, and Europe after analyzing international seizures from 2010 to international internet sales and trade data for the United States of America (USA). Although it is illegal to export wild-caught sailfins from the Philippines, and most of the animals found for sale online were declared captive-bred, imports of wild-caught Philippine Sailfin Lizards were discovered in the United States, seemingly in violation of US and Philippine wildlife laws.

