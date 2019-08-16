End-use applications for 3D metal printing

An end-use part is a product that is put into service immediately after manufacturing. This product might be sold as a good, or it can be used as part of a company's internal operations.

Metal 3D printing has a high number of end-use applications. Each process meets different mechanical, physical, and visual requirements that may be appropriate for a specific design. Processes may also be selected based on the required lead time, the needed quantity, and the price per unit at the quantity selected.

The main alternative process to metal printing is CNC machining, with metal injection molding and die casting offering further production solutions.

In general, metal printing offers shorter lead times and a lower price per unit in small volumes. Metal printing also allows for higher levels of complexity that would be impossible or prohibitively expensive with traditional manufacturing methods.

There are three different metal printing processes that are commonly used to produce end-use parts: SLM/DMLS, Metal FFF, and Binder Jetting. Read on to discover the benefits of each of these processes and their ideal use cases, or check the 3D Hubs guide to metal 3D printing for more information.

SLM/DMLS: High-performance parts with fine details

Selective Laser Melting (SLM) and Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) are two virtually identical printing methods that operate through metal powder bed fusion. An SLM or DMLS printer uses a laser to selectively bind layers of metal powder together in the shape of the desired product.

Potential materials include stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, and superalloys. This printing method naturally requires the use of minor support structures that must be removed in post-processing.

The end result is a high-performance product that can be made with very fine details and few design constraints. This is currently the most popular metal printing method, and it has a wide variety of applications.

Use case: Topology optimization

Advanced CAD processes like topology optimization can create amazing structures that are difficult to produce with traditional manufacturing methods. SLM and DMLS printing can easily manufacture fine details, complex meshes, and organic structures at no additional cost.

This benefit is of particular interest to the automotive and aerospace industries that seek aerodynamic and weight-controlled end-use parts.

Use case: Internal geometries

Many of the metal items printed through 3D Hubs have complex internal geometries. Channels, grooves, pockets, and other structures simply cannot be cut by a standard CNC tool; but with metal printing, these structures are completely possible and affordable.

Items with complex internal geometries are often found in the manufacturing industry; for example, an injection mold tool might need internal channels for cooling. Similar cooling channels are found in heat exchangers and other mechanical parts.

Pro tip: Avoid the need for support structures in internal channels, as they are impossible to remove.

Metal FFF: Complex metal parts

Metal FFF is an extrusion process similar to FDM printing. Metal particles and a binder agent are extruded through a nozzle into the desired shape; the product is then heated to finish the manufacturing process. Potential materials include stainless steel and tool steel.

Metal FFF printing is a relatively new technology with promising outcomes. This method produces similar results to metal injection molding; it creates heat-resistant parts in unique shapes that do not require a mold or other support structures.

Use case: Rapid production times

The current main benefit of metal extrusion is the rapid creation of end-use parts. Items that would take several weeks to produce by either casting or machining can be created with Metal FFF 3D printing service in a matter of days. As technology progresses, specific applications will become apparent.

Binder Jetting: Small batch production runs

Binder jetting is a competitive printing process in which a binding agent is jetted onto a metal powder bed; the resulting shape is then heated to create a finished product. Binder jetting occurs at room temperature, which means that thermal issues like warping or internal stressing are completely avoided.

Potential materials for binder jetting include stainless steel and tool steel. Support structures are not required for this method, making it ideal for certain complex designs.

Use case: Low-cost batch production

Binder jetting has proven to be the only metal 3D printing method that is cost-competitive for low to medium batches of products. At less than 300 units, this production method is cheaper and faster than injection molding or die casting manufacturing methods.

A metal 3D printing service is a convenient way to create durable end-use parts with complex geometries and short lead times.