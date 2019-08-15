naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Uric Acid Pathologies Shorten Fly Lifespan, Highlighting Need for Screening in Humans

By Staff Reporter
Aug 15, 2019 10:07 AM EDT
Close
 Diet-Dependent Uric Acid Pathologies in Drosophila (IMAGE)
This image shows a micro-CT scan of Drosophila melanogaster with diminished expression of urate oxidase reducing the enzymatic degradation of the aggregation-prone purine intermediate uric acid. Radiolucent structures are shown in red. Radiopaque objects are shown in yellow and demonstrate the formation of uric acid concretions, i.e. events of ectopic biomineralization resembling human uric acid kidney stones. The reduced expression of urate oxidase in Drosophila resulted in elevated uric acid levels, accumulation of concretions in the excretory system, and shortening of lifespan when reared on diets containing high levels of yeast extract. The image replacing the letter "D" in the word uric acid represents a concretion dissected from the same fly.


(Photo : Sven Lang, PhD)

Few people get their level of uric acid, a breakdown product of metabolism, measured in their blood. Based on Buck research published August 15 in PLOS Genetics, it might be time to rethink that, given that 20 percent of the population have elevated levels of uric acid, increasing their risk for gout, kidney stones, metabolic syndrome, obesity, diabetes, and early death.

"People can be at genetic risk for high uric acid and not know it," says Pankaj Kapahi, Ph.D., Buck professor and senior author of the paper. "Medical practitioners haven't been paying sufficient attention to uric acid and perhaps they should." Kapahi thinks uric acid should be included in routine check-ups similar to those done for cholesterol and blood glucose. "Uric acid levels often go up with age and it's important for longevity," he explains. "Gout is also associated with premature mortality in humans. Conversely, studies from the Institute for Aging Research led by Nir Barzilai at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine show that many centenarians are genetically predisposed to having low levels of uric acid."

While humans lost the gene for metabolizing uric acid about 15 million years ago, most species, including insects, kept it. In this study, researchers in the Kapahi lab "humanized" fruit flies by knocking down the uric acid oxidase gene. The altered flies built-up uric acid in their bodies only when triggered by a diet rich in purines, but showed no deleterious effect under dietary restriction. In humans, a high-purine diet is linked to excessive intake of alcohol and red meat. Similarly, sugary beverages are driving factors for the built-up of uric acid.

Scientists discovered that the insulin-like signaling (ILS) pathway, which animals use to sense nutrients, plays a role in regulating uric acid levels. Suppressing the ILS pathway lowered uric acid in the genetically altered animals, providing potential targets for new drug development. Additionally, the conserved role of the ILS pathway in modulating uric acid levels was supported by a human gene study that identified variations in two ILS genes associated with serum uric acid levels or gout, the most common inflammatory arthritis.

Sven Lang, a former postdoctoral fellow in the Kapahi lab who led the research, found that a high-purine diet shortened the lifespan of the humanized flies by 48 percent while suppressing the ILS pathway prevented the rise in uric acid levels even when the flies ate the high yeast diet. The team also found that an increase of free radicals generated by an enzyme called NADPH oxidase (NOX) mediated kidney stone formation and early mortality in the flies. "We were able to inhibit the increase in free radicals using the common antioxidant vitamin C which reduced the burden of kidney stones and improved survival in the animals," said Lang, who now has his own laboratory at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Saarland University in Homburg, Germany.

"Changes in diet are not always sufficient to bring down levels of uric acid, so it's important to track it and make sure that patients who need preventive drug treatment get it," said study co-author Marshall Stoller, MD, head of the urinary stone division at the University of California, San Francisco's Department of Urology. "In this research, we used fruit flies to recapitulate what happens in humans and we discovered new drug targets. It's our hope that we'll be able to utilize these targets to develop new drugs for the many diseases linked to uric acid accumulation." 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bait Ball (IMAGE)

Looking Out for the Little Guys
Blue Shark (IMAGE)
Blue Sharks Use Eddies for Fast Track to Food
Enhanced Glow
Enhanced Glow
Effects on Behaviour (IMAGE)
Fear of Predators Causes PTSD-Like Changes in Brains of Wild Animals
Newly Developed Approach Shows Promise in Silencing HIV Infection
Newly Developed Approach Shows Promise in Silencing HIV Infection
Thyme Essential Oil Against Aedes aegypti (IMAGE)
Thyme Essential Oil in Corn Starch Particles Combats Aedes Aegypti Larvae
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)
Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
space

Finding a Cosmic Fog within Shattered Intergalactic Pancakes

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Environment

Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
Animals

How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Health & Medicine

Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 Brain Molecule Identified as Key in Anxiety Model (IMAGE) Brain Molecule Identified As Key In Anxiety Model
  2. 2 The Research Team (IMAGE) Monster Penguin Find In Waipara, New Zealand
  3. 3 Snow Samples from Arctic Sea Ice (IMAGE) Microplastic Drifting Down With The Snow
  4. 4 Transcriptional Responses (IMAGE) Sticky Proteins Help Plants Know When -- And Where -- To Grow
  5. 5 Leverett Glacier (IMAGE) Ice Sheets Impact Core Elements of the Earth's Carbon Cycle
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics