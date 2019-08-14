naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Hard-Working Termites Crucial to Forest, Wetland Ecosystems

By Staff Reporter
Aug 14, 2019 01:14 PM EDT
Close
 Termites in Stake (IMAGE)
Termites love cellulose, a major 'ingredient' of trees. Aspen has a higher amount of cellulose than pine, but often the wood they show up in is a matter of chance!

(Photo : Martin Jurgensen)
Stake with Termites (IMAGE)
Researchers compared termite activity on stakes made of aspen and loblolly pine trees, both common in eastern South Carolina.

(Photo : Martin Jurgensen)
Beds at Westvaco Site (IMAGE)
Research beds under rows of planted trees.

(Photo : Carl Trettin)

Termites are unwelcome in your home. They can cause structural damage to the wood in frames, floors and other materials. It's nothing personal, though. They are really just looking for food sources.

But, outside, in the natural environment, termites are part of an entire ecological system. Their role is to help turn dead trees into valuable organic matter.

And, a recent study showed that termite activity in the soils of wetlands can help improve soil structure and nutrient content.

To study this question, Deborah S. Page-Dumroese and her colleagues researched various types of bedding systems in eastern South Carolina. "Microorganisms and termites are the primary wood decay agents in forests of southeastern United States," says Page-Dumroese. Previous research showed that raised planting beds on poorly-drained soils greatly improve the survival and growth of planted seedlings. Page-Dumroese's research team showed that bedding in wetlands could be a good management practice, too.

Page-Dumroese is a scientist with the USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Research Station, in Idaho. She worked with team members in Michigan and South Carolina. The wetlands are part of the forest service. "There are many forested wetlands within national forests - particularly in the north and southeast," says Page-Dumroese. "But, there are some in the mountainous west as well."

The decay of dead trees (and any plant product) produces organic matter. And, this organic matter can increase crucial soil carbon content. All living things are made of carbon, and it is important to keep carbon in the soil (carbon sequestration) because it helps hold and filter water, reduces nutrient leaching, and improves forest health.

Researchers created beds in the study area using tractors. This mixed-surface organic debris from the wetland floor with the mineral soil. They created beds of various height for study. Raised planting beds improve soil aeration, raise soil temperature, and increase nutrient availability.

To measure the activity of microbes and termites, the team placed wooden stakes into various sized beds. They chose stakes made of aspen as well as loblolly pine, both prevalent trees in eastern South Carolina. They compared the decomposition of the stakes over 23 months, in beds that ranged from flat to about 30 cm (12 inches).

Indeed, the team found many differences in decomposition between stake species and bedding height. Termites damaged or consumed 45% of aspen stakes in double-height beds. This is compared to only 11% of the loblolly pine stakes. Microbial decay of both types of stakes increased with greater bedding heights.

They also determined that microbial decomposition of both aspen and pine stakes was greatest near the soil surface. This was independent of bed height.

Interestingly, the study site, which had poorly drained soils, had no termite activity at the beginning of the study. Termites were able to thrive when the researchers created the beds - as evidenced by their activity. Studies by other researchers have shown that termites may not be able to survive well during the spring floods.

"While bedding wetland soils is clearly beneficial to tree growth and other factors, the possible long-term impacts are unknown," says Page-Dumroese. "Information on how soil bedding and other forest management practices affect organic matter decomposition rates and carbon sequestration would be helpful for managers and climate change modelers." 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bait Ball (IMAGE)

Looking Out for the Little Guys
Blue Shark (IMAGE)
Blue Sharks Use Eddies for Fast Track to Food
Enhanced Glow
Enhanced Glow
Effects on Behaviour (IMAGE)
Fear of Predators Causes PTSD-Like Changes in Brains of Wild Animals
Newly Developed Approach Shows Promise in Silencing HIV Infection
Newly Developed Approach Shows Promise in Silencing HIV Infection
Thyme Essential Oil Against Aedes aegypti (IMAGE)
Thyme Essential Oil in Corn Starch Particles Combats Aedes Aegypti Larvae
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)
Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
space

Finding a Cosmic Fog within Shattered Intergalactic Pancakes

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Environment

Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
Animals

How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Health & Medicine

Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 Polar Bears (IMAGE) Arctic Could Be Iceless in September If Temps Increase 2 Degrees
  2. 2 Windfarm (IMAGE) Europe Has the Untapped Onshore Capacity to Meet Global Energy Demand
  3. 3 Finding a Cosmic Fog (IMAGE) Finding a Cosmic Fog within Shattered Intergalactic Pancakes
  4. 4 Termites in Stake (IMAGE) Hard-Working Termites Crucial to Forest, Wetland Ecosystems
  5. 5 Saving Money on Accommodation when Travelling Abroad Saving Money on Accommodation when Travelling Abroad
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics