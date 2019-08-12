naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

By Staff Reporter
Aug 12, 2019 01:38 AM EDT
Close
 Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor (IMAGE)
A graphene-based adhesive biosensor inspired by octopus "suckers" is flexible and holds up in wet and dry environments.

(Photo : Adapted from ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2019, 11, 16951?16957)

Wearable electronics that adhere to the skin are an emerging trend in health sensor technology for their ability to monitor a variety of human activities, from heart rate to step count. But finding the best way to stick a device to the body has been a challenge. 

Now, a team of researchers reports the development of a graphene-based adhesive biosensor inspired by octopus "suckers." They report their findings in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

For a wearable sensor to be truly effective, it must be flexible and adhere fully to both wet and dry skin but still remain comfortable for the user. Thus, the choice of substrate, the material that the sensing compounds rest upon, is crucial. Woven yarn is a popular substrate, but it sometimes doesn't fully contact the skin, especially if that skin is hairy. 

Typical yarns and threads are also vulnerable to wet environments. Adhesives can lose their grip underwater, and in dry environments, they can be so sticky that they can be painful when peeled off. To overcome these challenges, Changhyun Pang, Changsoon Choi and colleagues worked to develop a low-cost, graphene-based sensor with a yarn-like substrate that uses octopus-like suckers to adhere to the skin.

The researchers coated an elastic polyurethane and polyester fabric with graphene oxide and soaked in L-ascorbic acid to aid in conductivity while still retaining its strength and stretch. From there, they added a coating of a graphene and poly(dimethylsiloxane) (PDMS) film to form a conductive path from the fabric to the skin. 

Finally, they etched tiny, octopus-like patterns on the film. The sensor could detect a wide range of pressures and motions in both wet and dry environments. The device also could monitor an array of human activities, including electrocardiogram signals, pulse and speech patterns, demonstrating its potential use in medical applications, the researchers say.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)

Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Knockout Mice Are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders (IMAGE)
Knockout Mice are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
Environment

From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams
Shale Natural Gas Energy Development and Recreationists (IMAGE)
Environment

UNH Research Finds Shale Natural Gas Development Impacting Recreationists
Elephant Herd (IMAGE)
Animals

Increasing Value of Ivory Poses Major Threat to Elephant Populations
Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE)
Biology

Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE)
Animals

Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tobacco Plant Stickiness Aid Plant Health, Helpful Bugs (IMAGE) Tobacco Plant 'Stickiness' Aids Helpful Insects, Plant Health
  2. 2 Eric Brennan in Field (IMAGE) Cover Crops, Compost And Carbon
  3. 3 Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., Saint Louis University (IMAGE) Despite Temperature Shifts, Treehoppers Manage to Mate
  4. 4 Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor (IMAGE) Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor
  5. 5 Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats (IMAGE) Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics