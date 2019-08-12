naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Pancreatic Cancer: Less Toxic, More Enduring Drug May Improve Therapy

By Staff Reporter
Aug 12, 2019 01:19 AM EDT
Close
 Pancreatic Cancer Cells (IMAGE)
In preclinical testing, an experimental drug for pancreatic cancer blocks the formation of microtubules in the cell, hindering growth. Microtubules are shown in black, and DNA is in blue. The pancreatic cancer cluster on the right was treated with PTC596.
(Photo : PTC Therapeutics)

Unlike many other cancers, most pancreatic tumors are rock hard. 

"That's one reason why pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal types of cancer," says Kenneth Olive, Ph.D., associate professor of medicine and pathology & cell biology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and a pancreatic cancer researcher at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Pancreatic tumors recruit a thick layer of connective tissue called stroma that hardens the tumor and acts as a shield," says Olive, whose previous research first uncovered how the stroma makes it difficult for chemotherapy drugs to reach malignant cells. "As a result, most chemotherapy drugs can't build-up to the levels needed to be effective."

To Olive, that suggests, paradoxically, a longer-lived--but less toxic--drug may work better. 

"For a pancreatic cancer drug to be effective, it needs to stick around long enough to seep past the stroma and accumulate in the tumor. But if it is going to persist for a long time in the blood, it can't be as toxic to the rest of the body," he says.

Testing a New Drug Combination

Olive's latest research, which was led by Jaime Eberle-Singh, Ph.D., while she was a graduate student at Columbia, may have identified a good candidate. The drug, an experimental compound called PTC596 that had shown antitumor activity in mouse and human pancreatic cancer cells, seemed to have the right qualities: PTC596 has a durable half-life (most cancer drugs have a half-life of a few minutes to hours) and can evade a pump that many cancer cells use to expel drugs. "This means that any amount of drug that makes it past the barrier can target the malignant cells," says Olive.

Based on those studies, Olive, Eberle-Singh, and their collaborators tested PTC596 in combination with gemcitabine (the first-line drug for pancreatic cancer) in genetically engineered mice with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer that is generally resistant to chemotherapy.

The mice that were treated with the two-drug combination lived three times longer than those treated with only a single standard agent. "This result was exciting because it's exceedingly rare for any treatment to extend survival in this gold-standard mouse model," Olive says.

They also tested PTC596 in combination with gemcitabine and another drug commonly used to treat pancreatic cancer, nab-paclitaxel, using human pancreatic tumors grown in mice. This combination further enhanced efficacy, making the tumors shrink outright. 

"Based on the drug's safety profile and our own findings, there's a good rationale for testing PTC596 in combination with standard therapy in patients with pancreatic cancer," says Olive.

Microtubule Breakdown

Olive's team also discovered that PTC596 blocks the formation of microtubules--a network of proteins involved in cell division and transport of nutrients within the cell. He demonstrated that PTC596 may act synergistically with nab-paclitaxel, another microtubule-binding agent. 

"Combining different microtubule inhibitors has the potential to play an important role in the future of oncology, as there are many agents that each impact microtubules in different ways that could produce synergy," Olive says.  

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)

Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Knockout Mice Are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders (IMAGE)
Knockout Mice are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
Environment

From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams
Shale Natural Gas Energy Development and Recreationists (IMAGE)
Environment

UNH Research Finds Shale Natural Gas Development Impacting Recreationists
Elephant Herd (IMAGE)
Animals

Increasing Value of Ivory Poses Major Threat to Elephant Populations
Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE)
Biology

Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE)
Animals

Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tobacco Plant Stickiness Aid Plant Health, Helpful Bugs (IMAGE) Tobacco Plant 'Stickiness' Aids Helpful Insects, Plant Health
  2. 2 Eric Brennan in Field (IMAGE) Cover Crops, Compost And Carbon
  3. 3 Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., Saint Louis University (IMAGE) Despite Temperature Shifts, Treehoppers Manage to Mate
  4. 4 Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor (IMAGE) Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor
  5. 5 Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats (IMAGE) Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics