naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Aspirin May Interact with Cells' DNA Modifications to Alter Breast Cancer Outcomes

By Staff Reporter
Aug 12, 2019 01:14 AM EDT
Close
 Aspirin May Interact with Cells' DNA Modifications to Alter Breast Cancer Outcomes

(Photo : Pixabay)

New findings suggest that women with specific DNA characteristics in certain areas of the genome may live longer if they take aspirin before they are diagnosed with breast cancer. Published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the findings point to the need for studies on the potential of aspirin to prevent or treat breast cancer in some individuals.

It is often unclear why some patients benefit from a particular therapy while others do not. In some cases, gene sequences play a role, but in other cases, chemical modifications to DNA may be important. The latter are termed epigenetic changes, and they include a process called DNA methylation.

Tengteng Wang, Ph.D., MSPH, and her mentor Marilie Gammon, Ph.D., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, wondered whether DNA methylation may influence the effects of aspirin in patients with breast cancer. The team examined DNA methylation in breast tumor tissues--including at DNA sites that control the expression of 13 breast cancer-related genes--and also in cells circulating in patients' blood. The study is the first to examine the effect of DNA methylation in the association between aspirin use and mortality in women with breast cancer.

In the study of 1266 women who were diagnosed with breast cancer during the 1996-1997 period, 476 died from any cause and 202 died specifically from breast cancer by the end of 2014. In women who used aspirin, the risk of dying from any cause and the risk of dying from breast cancer was lower among those whose DNA was not methylated in the region that controlled expression of the breast cancer-related BRCA1 gene. Other methylation patterns related to aspirin use and mortality were also observed.

The authors noted that the findings could help identify individuals who may benefit from aspirin after a breast cancer diagnosis due to their cells' DNA methylation profile. Future research should consider a more comprehensive DNA methylation profile in order to better characterize women who are at risk.

"Consideration of DNA methylation profiles as potential modifiers of the aspirin-mortality association may provide new insights on the underlying biological mechanisms on aspirin use in relation to mortality after a breast cancer diagnosis," said Dr. Wang. "Our findings, if confirmed, may also impact clinical decision-making by identifying a subgroup of patients, using epigenetic markers, for whom pre-diagnosis aspirin use impacts subsequent mortality, and may help refine risk reduction strategies to improve survival among women with breast cancer," added Dr. Gammon.

In an accompanying editorial, Kristen Malecki, Ph.D., MPH, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, noted that the findings support the importance of research examining interactions between epigenetics and low-cost therapies such as aspirin. According to Dr. Malecki, "The study by Wang et al. shows that beyond gene-environment interactions, epigenetic and environment interactions also exist, and suggest that DNA methylation could in the future help to support the identification of individuals for whom treatment may or may not be successful. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)

Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE)
Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE)
The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
Halved Avocado in a White Bowl (IMAGE)
Guacamole Lovers, Rejoice! The Avocado Genome Has Been Sequenced
Gary (IMAGE)
How Can Robots Land Like Birds?
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
Ofev Drug Fails in Mesothelioma Clinical Trial
The Signaling Protein Fyn in Living Brain Cells (IMAGE)
Super-Resolution Microscopy Sheds Light on How Dementia Protein Becomes Dysfunctional
Strawberry Poison Frog (IMAGE)
To Learn How Poison Frogs are Adapting to Warmer Temperatures, Scientists Got Crafty
Organoid (IMAGE)
Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Knockout Mice Are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders (IMAGE)
Knockout Mice are Guide to New Genes for Eye and Skin Disorders
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor

What Are Some Important Factors You Should Consider While Choosing A Portable Power Generator?

Why It's Safe to Buy GPUs Today

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Organoid (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Endometrial Diseases Can Be Imitated in a Lab Dish, New Study Shows
Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
Environment

From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams
Shale Natural Gas Energy Development and Recreationists (IMAGE)
Environment

UNH Research Finds Shale Natural Gas Development Impacting Recreationists
Elephant Herd (IMAGE)
Animals

Increasing Value of Ivory Poses Major Threat to Elephant Populations
Electron Micrograph of Geobacter (Green) Expressing Wires Decorated with Peptide Tags (Red Dots). (IMAGE)
Biology

Expanding Functions of Conducting Microbial Nanowires for Chemical, Biological Sensors
Waterbirds on Lake St. Clair (IMAGE)
Animals

Conservation or Construction? Deciding Waterbird Hotspots

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tobacco Plant Stickiness Aid Plant Health, Helpful Bugs (IMAGE) Tobacco Plant 'Stickiness' Aids Helpful Insects, Plant Health
  2. 2 Eric Brennan in Field (IMAGE) Cover Crops, Compost And Carbon
  3. 3 Kasey Fowler-Finn, Ph.D., Saint Louis University (IMAGE) Despite Temperature Shifts, Treehoppers Manage to Mate
  4. 4 Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor (IMAGE) Octopus-Inspired Wearable Sensor
  5. 5 Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats (IMAGE) Pet Tags Link Widely Used Flame Retardant to Hyperthyroidism in Cats
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics