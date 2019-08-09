naturewn.com

Forest Fragments Surprising Havens for Wildlife

By Staff Reporter
Aug 09, 2019 03:12 AM EDT
 Tiger (IMAGE)
Researchers found that forest fragments outside of Sumatra's Bukit Barisan National Park were surprisingly rich in wildlife -- including critically endangered species such as Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae).

(Photo : WCS)

Destruction of tropical rainforests reduces many unprotected habitats to small fragments of remnant forests within agricultural lands, and to date, these remnant forest fragments have been largely disregarded as wildlife habitat.

Researchers conducted camera trap surveys within Sumatra's Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park and five surrounding remnant forest fragments, finding 28 mammal species in the protected forest and 21 in the fragments--including critically endangered species such as Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) and Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae), along with species of conservation concern such as marbled cat (Pardofelis marmorata) and Asiatic golden cat (Pardofelis temminckii).

The biodiversity found within the fragments suggests that these small patches of the remnant forest may have conservation value to certain mammal species and indicates the importance of further research into the role these habitats may play in landscape-level, multispecies conservation planning. 

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Temperate Planets (IMAGE)
TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'
Lung Tumors (IMAGE)
Two Therapeutic Targets Identified for Deadly Lung Cancer
SHANK3 (IMAGE)
Brain Region Linked to Altered Social Interactions in Autism Model
Protein Powder
Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
The Buffy Flower Bat (Erophylla sezekorni) (IMAGE)
Parasitic Bat Flies Offer Window Into Lives of Hosts
Polar Light Above the South Pole (IMAGE)
Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

