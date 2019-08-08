naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Enhanced Glow

By Staff Reporter
Aug 08, 2019 03:19 AM EDT
Close
 Enhanced Glow

(Photo : Pixabay)

Tumor cells circulating in the blood are markers for the early detection and prognosis of cancer. However, the detection of these cells is challenging because of their scarcity. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, scientists have now introduced an ultrasensitive method for the direct detection of circulating tumor cells in blood samples. It is based on the amplified, time-resolved fluorescence measurement of luminescent lanthanide ions released from nanoparticles that bind specifically to tumor cells.

Conventional techniques for the detection of circulating tumor cells require complicated enrichment before detection because a sample of 10 million blood cells only contains about one tumor cell. In contrast, the new method developed by a team working with Xiaorong Song, Xueyuan Chen, and Zhuo Chen, at Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, and Fujian Cancer Hospital (Fuzhou, Fujian, China), works with no enrichment step and directly detects circulating tumor cells in blood samples. The technique is based on a so-called "dissolution-enhanced time-resolved photoluminescence" and uses fluorescing nanoparticles made of lanthanide europium complex.

First, the researchers produced antibodies against the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM, which is a glycoprotein that is present in very high numbers on the surfaces of many tumor cells and acts as a diagnostic marker for cancer). These antibodies were applied as a coating in the wells of microplates, causing tumor cells contained in the blood sample to remain stuck deep in the wells as other blood components were removed.

The scientists coated the europium-containing nanoparticles with the same antibodies. This caused large numbers of the nanoparticles, added in solution, to specifically bind to the tumor cells. 

A subsequently added "developer" dissolved the nanoparticles, releasing myriad europium ions. These were immediately bound and tightly locked up by other components of the developer solution. This resulted in a manifold amplification of the fluorescence.

Another essential advantage of this method is that europium ions are very long-lived fluorophores that continue to fluoresce for several microseconds after excitation with a flash of light. Because the measurements are time-resolved, it is possible to start the measurement with a delay. 

Background signals caused by the autofluorescence of cell components only continue for a few nanoseconds and fade before the measurement begins. This increases the sensitivity of the measurements, making it possible for the researchers to detect a single tumor cell per microplate well.

Tests with blood samples from cancer patients registered as few as 10 cells per milliliter of blood. Fourteen out of fifteen cancer patients were correctly identified by this new method. The number of tumor cells in the samples correlated strongly with the stage of cancer in each patient. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Selective Antibiotics (IMAGE)

Selective Antibiotics Following Nature's Example
Apollo Sample 12054 (IMAGE)
Continuing the Apollo Legacy
Chimpanzee (IMAGE)
How Humans and Chimpanzees Travel Towards a Goal in Rainforests
Laser Technology
Life-Changing Laser Technology
Temperate Planets (IMAGE)
TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'
Lung Tumors (IMAGE)
Two Therapeutic Targets Identified for Deadly Lung Cancer
SHANK3 (IMAGE)
Brain Region Linked to Altered Social Interactions in Autism Model
Protein Powder
Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
The Buffy Flower Bat (Erophylla sezekorni) (IMAGE)
Parasitic Bat Flies Offer Window Into Lives of Hosts
Polar Light Above the South Pole (IMAGE)
Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Healthy and Bleached Coral (IMAGE)
Environment

How to Restore a Coral Reef
Flower-Shaped Biomaterials (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Dust Storms on Mars (IMAGE)
Space

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes
Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Research Provides Better Way to Gauge pain in Mice New Research Provides Better Way to Gauge pain in Mice
  2. 2 Fruit Flies (IMAGE) Why So Fly: MU Scientists Discover Some Fruit Flies Learn Better Than Others
  3. 3 Muhammed Murtaza, Translational Genomics Research Institute (IMAGE) New 'Liquid Biopsy' Blood Test Improves Breast Cancer Diagnostics
  4. 4 Bait Ball (IMAGE) Looking Out for the Little Guys
  5. 5 Blue Shark (IMAGE) Blue Sharks Use Eddies for Fast Track to Food
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics