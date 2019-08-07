naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium

By Staff Reporter
Aug 07, 2019 12:49 AM EDT
Close
 Flying Squirrels (IMAGE)
Flying squirrels are among the mammals estimated to be most highly impacted by ironwork. (Photo by Hisashi Yanagawa)

(Photo : NIES)
Ancient Painting (IMAGE)
This is an ancient painting of traditional ironwork (from 'Mines in Paintings and Illustrated Scrolls Collection Image Database', from the collection of Engineering Bldg. 3 Library, Univ. of Tokyo)

(Photo : NIES)
Genera (IMAGE)
Number of genera that respond negatively and positively to the impacts of ironwork. Results for two historical periods, early modern (446-151 BP) and Kofun (c. 1700-1300 BP), are shown

(Photo : NIES)

Awareness is growing among scientists about the significance of pre-modern anthropogenic impacts prior to the Industrial Revolution on present-day patterns of biodiversity.

In particular, pre-modern energy-intensive industries, such as ironwork, of the sort depicted in the 1997 anime film Princess Mononoke directed by Hayao Miyazaki, were major drivers of ecosystem alteration and have had long-lasting impacts on the distributions of many species. However, the phenomenon remains insufficiently studied and the empirical evidence is quite limited.

Millennial-scale effects of past energy-intensive anthropogenic activities are the subject of a new study led by two Japanese researchers from the National Institute for Environmental Studies and Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, published in Scientific Reports.

The researchers used a statistical framework to estimate the impact of pre-modern ironwork during four historical periods in the last millennium on the current distributions of 29 mammalian genera native to Japan, taking into account other potential factors such as paleoclimate and modern-day land use. Past ironwork impacts were quantified using site records from a national archaeological database.

The current distributions of 21 of 29 mammalian genera were significantly affected by the impacts of past ironwork activities. In particular, the impacts of ironwork in the Kofun period (about 1700-1300 years ago), when iron production originally began in Japan, were significant for 13 genera. 

Medium-to-large mammals, such as the fox and wild boar, showed positive responses to the impacts of ironwork, but small mammals, such as the flying squirrel and dormouse, were negatively impacted in many different historical periods. The difference in response between small and medium-to-large mammals could be explained by traits related to body sizes, such as dispersal ability and habitat generalist, which are important for survival in a disturbed, heterogeneous landscape.

"Ironwork brought long-term environmental change in multiple ways," says lead author Keita Fukasawa of the National Institute for Environmental Studies. "It required large quantities of charcoal, and the mountains around ironworking sites were often stripped bare due to intensive logging. Moreover, mining of iron sand resulted in soil erosion, which sometimes led to irreversible habitat degradation for small mammals dwelling in old-growth forests. However, such habitat alterations also contributed to the development of the traditional rural landscape in Japan, called satoyama, which consists of patches of various types of habitats such as grassland and secondary forest, which are suitable for medium-to-large mammals."

"Today in Japan, iron production relies on imported iron ore and fossil fuels, so the exploitation of domestic resources for iron production has ended. On a global scale, however, over-exploitation of firewood and mining remain drivers of biodiversity loss. Studies examining the long-lasting effects of pre-industrial Anthropogenic activities on biodiversity will offer insights into the historical background to macro-ecological patterns and provide practical knowledge for the development of sustainable societies in the Anthropocene that mitigate impacts on ecosystems. For example, if we can identify species that may be negatively impacted over the long term by the exploitation of a specific resource, it will help us to establish appropriate zoning for conservation and resource use." 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Protein Powder

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air
The Buffy Flower Bat (Erophylla sezekorni) (IMAGE)
Parasitic Bat Flies Offer Window Into Lives of Hosts
Polar Light Above the South Pole (IMAGE)
Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing
CBD Oil & The Endocannabinoid System
CBD Oil & The Endocannabinoid System
Microrobots (IMAGE)
Microrobots Show Promise for Treating Tumors
Healthy and Bleached Coral (IMAGE)
How to Restore a Coral Reef
Flower-Shaped Biomaterials (IMAGE)
New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Sitio Sierra Remains (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
White-Tailed Deer Were Predominant in Pre-Columbian Panama Feasts
Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)
Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Flower-Shaped Biomaterials (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
Sitio Sierra Remains (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Animals

White-Tailed Deer Were Predominant in Pre-Columbian Panama Feasts
Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
DNA
Biology

DNA Testing Companies: What They Can and Cannot Reveal about Your Ancestry

Most Popular

  1. 1 Newly Developed Approach Shows Promise in Silencing HIV Infection Newly Developed Approach Shows Promise in Silencing HIV Infection
  2. 2 Thyme Essential Oil Against Aedes aegypti (IMAGE) Thyme Essential Oil in Corn Starch Particles Combats Aedes Aegypti Larvae
  3. 3 The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals (IMAGE) The Growing Trend of Emotional Support Animals
  4. 4 Flying Squirrels (IMAGE) Long-Lasting Effects of Ironwork on Mammal Distributions Over The Last Millennium
  5. 5 Mount Pinatubo (IMAGE) Geoengineering Versus a Volcano
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics