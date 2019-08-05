naturewn.com

Trending Topics

From Japanese Basket Weaving Art to Nanotechnology with Ion Beams

By Staff Reporter
Aug 05, 2019 02:24 AM EDT
Close
 Kago-Mé (IMAGE)
The traditional Japanese basket weaving pattern (kago-mé: basket with eyes) served as an inspiration for an array of fluxon traps produced with a helium-ion microscope in a high-temperature superconductor. The anchored fluxons are represented by blue figures (based on the symbol Φ0 for the flux quantum), the purple fluxons are trapped by their neighbors like in a cage.
(Photo : © Bernd Aichner, University of Vienna)

The properties of high-temperature superconductors can be tailored by the introduction of artificial defects. An international research team around physicist Wolfgang Lang at the University of Vienna has succeeded in producing the world's densest complex nanoarrays for anchoring flux quanta, the fluxons. 

This was achieved by irradiating the superconductor with a helium-ion microscope at the University of Tübingen, a technology that has only recently become available. The researchers were inspired by a traditional Japanese basket weaving art. The results have been published recently in "ACS Applied Nanomaterials" a journal of the renowned "American Chemical Society".

Superconductors can carry electricity without loss if they are cooled below a certain critical temperature. However, pure superconductors are not suitable for most technical applications, but only after controlled introduction of defects. Mostly, these are randomly distributed, but nowadays the tailored periodic arrangement of such defects becomes more and more important.

Traps and cages for magnetic quantum objects in superconductors

A magnetic field can only penetrate in quantized portions into a superconductor, the so-called fluxons. If superconductivity is destroyed in very small regions, the fluxons are anchored at exactly these places. With periodic arrays of such defects, two-dimensional "fluxon crystals" can be generated, which are a model system for many interesting investigations. 

The defects serve as traps for the fluxons and by varying easily accessible parameters numerous effects can be investigated. "However, it is necessary to realize very dense defect arrangements so that the fluxons can interact with each other, ideally at distances below 100 nanometers, which is a thousand times smaller than the diameter of a hair," explains Bernd Aichner from the University of Vienna.

Particularly interesting for the researchers are complex periodic arrangements, such as the quasi-kagomé defect pattern investigated in the current study, which was inspired by a traditional Japanese basket weaving art. The bamboo stripes of the kagomé pattern are replaced by a chain of defects with 70 nanometers spacings. 

The peculiarity of this artificial nanostructure is that not only one fluxon per defect can be anchored, but approximately circular fluxon chains are formed, which in turn hold a still free fluxon trapped in their midst. Such fluxon cages are based on the mutual repulsion of fluxons and can be opened or locked by changing the external magnetic field. They are therefore regarded as a promising concept for the realization of low-loss and fast superconducting circuits with fluxons.

Nanostructuring of high-temperature superconductors with the helium-ion microscope

This research has been made possible by a novel device at the University of Tübingen - the helium-ion microscope. Although it has a similar operating principle as the scanning electron microscope, the helium-ion microscope offers a previously unmatched resolution and depth of field because of the much smaller wavelength of the helium ions. 

"With a helium-ion microscope, the superconducting properties can be tailored without removing or destroying the material, which enables us to produce fluxon arrays in high-temperature superconductors with a density that is unrivalled worldwide," emphasizes Dieter Koelle from the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen. The scientists are now planning to further develop the method for even smaller structures and to test various theoretically proposed concepts for fluxon circuits. 

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Biosensor Chip (IMAGE)

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes
DNA
DNA Testing Companies: What They Can and Cannot Reveal about Your Ancestry
Sphingomonas Desiccabilis (IMAGE)
Harnessing the Power of Microbes for Mining in Space
Bellman's Creek (IMAGE)
'Legacy' Mercury Pollution Still a Problem in New Jersey Meadowlands Waters
TBI (IMAGE)
UTSA Reduces Seizures by Removing Newborn Neurons
What Gives Meteorites Their Shape? (IMAGE)
What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
Spotted Hyena (IMAGE)
Tourist Photographs are a Cheap and Effective Way to Survey Wildlife
space

Continuing the Apollo Legacy

TESS Discovers Three new Planets Nearby, Including Temperate 'Sub-Neptune'

Antarctic: The IceCube Neutrino Experiment is Growing

Cold, Dry Planets Could Have a Lot of Hurricanes

What Gives Meteorites their Shape? New Research Uncovers a 'Goldilocks' Answer
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Life-Changing Laser Technology

Finnish Company Uses NASA’s Concept to Create Food from Thin Air

3D-Printed Pill Samples Gut Microbiome to Aid Diagnosis and Treatment

Microfluidics Device Helps Diagnose Sepsis in Minutes

New Technique Could Help Engineer Polluted Water Filter, Human Tissues
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Species Biswamoyopterus gaoligongensis (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Animals

New Species of Flying Squirrel from Southwest China Added to the Rarest and 'Most Wanted'
Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
Tech

Tips for Hiring Honest, Self-Starting People
Micro-Bristle-Bot Shown Next to a Penny (IMAGE)
Animals

Tiny Vibration-Powered Robots are the Size of the World's Smallest Ant
Armenian Monastery (IMAGE)
Travel

Historian Unearths Solid Evidence for the Armenian Genocide

Most Popular

  1. 1 Travelers Use Rail for Multi-Destination Trips to Reduce Carbon Footprint Travelers Use Rail for Multi-Destination Trips to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  2. 2 Owl Transistor (IMAGE) Barn Owls May Hold Key to Navigation and Location
  3. 3 Image 3 (IMAGE) WPI Liquid Biopsy Chip Snares Circulating Tumor Cells in Blood Drops from Cancer Patients
  4. 4 Glowing Cholesterol in Zebrafish (IMAGE) Glowing Cholesterol Helps Scientists Fight Heart Disease
  5. 5 PNAS Cover Image (IMAGE) Krypton Reveals Ancient Water Beneath the Israeli Desert
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics