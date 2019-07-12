naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks

By Staff Reporter
Jul 12, 2019 11:31 AM EDT
Close
 The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE)
The effects of wildfire can clearly be seen at one of the study sites: although the ground flora has begun to regenerate, shrubs and trees remain blackened and bare.
(Photo : Paula Banza)

Publishing their findings today (12 July) in the journal Functional Ecology, an international team of experts, studied the impact of a large wildfire in Portugal on flowers, moths and the complex ways in which they interact.

Previous studies have shown the flush of pollen-producing wildflowers after a fire can benefit the day-time pollinators such as bees and butterflies. In contrast, the team found that night-time moths, which are important but often overlooked pollinators, were much less abundant and with fewer species found after the fire.

The team found that 70% of the moths caught in Portugal were transporting pollen, but in spring over 95% of moths were found to be involved in this important ecological process. In total, moths carried the pollen of over 80% of flowering plant species in the study area. 

However, the total amount of pollen transported by moths was five times lower at burned sites, suggesting that more frequent wildfires may disrupt night-time pollination and increase the risk of extinction of these key species.

The researchers, from Newcastle University, the University of York, A Rocha Portugal and Universidade de Évora, Portugal, working with collaborators from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology and Butterfly Conservation, also found that the moth community changed significantly at burned sites, likely due to the moths' inability to breed in burned areas if host plants are destroyed by fire. 

Lead author Dr Callum Macgregor from the Department of Biology, University of York, said: "Day-time pollinators, such as bees, have previously been shown to respond positively to the post-fire increase in resources of pollen and nectar, but it was not known whether night-flying pollinators, such as moths, benefit in the same way.

"By comparing sites within the burned area to unburned sites nearby, we found that after the fire, flowers were more abundant and represented more species, which was mainly due to increases of flowers in winter and spring. By contrast, we found that moths were much less abundant and fewer species-rich after the fire, across all seasons."

Co-lead author Paula Banza, from A Rocha Portugal and Universidade de Évora, said: "By analyzing the networks of interactions between moths and plants, we showed that plant-insect communities at burned sites were less able to resist the effects of any further disturbances without suffering species extinctions." 

Dr. Darren Evans, Reader in Ecology and Conservation at the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences at Newcastle University co-supervised the study.

He said: "Given the increasing frequency of devastating wildfires we are witnessing in places such as Portugal, the United States, and even British moorlands, this is a cause for concern as ecosystems may be becoming less resilient and unable to return to a functioning state." 

A study from 2018, led by Dr. Macgregor, Dr. Evans and other members of the team, has shown that moths may play a much broader role as plant pollinators than previously suspected. The research revealed that moths visit many of the same plants as bees and other pollinating insects, suggesting that plants with the capacity to be pollinated by both moths and bees may be at an advantage.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

The 'General' Type of Panorpodes Paradoxus, a Typical Female (IMAGE)

The Parallel Ecomorph Evolution of Scorpionflies: The Evidence is in the DNA
PhD Student and Lead Author Sahin Ezgi (IMAGE)
'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First for Light Waves
Network of Nerve Cells (IMAGE)
Physicists Develop Model that Describes Length Growth in Biological Systems
Leatherback Turtle (IMAGE)
'Gentle Recovery' of Brazil's Leatherback Turtles
Farmworker (IMAGE)
Fairtrade Benefits Rural Workers in Africa, But not the Poorest of the Poor
Coral (IMAGE)
Corals in Singapore Likely to Survive Sea-Level Rise: NUS Study
Gif (IMAGE)
Smart Glasses Follow our Eyes, Focus Automatically
space

Hubble Captures Cosmic Fireworks in Ultraviolet

Cosmic cat and mouse: Astronomers Capture and Tag a Fleeting Radio Burst

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star

Santorini Volcano, A New Terrestrial Analogue of Mars

Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Tsunami' on a Silicon Chip: A World First For Light Waves

Measuring the Laws of Nature

Physicists Use Light Waves to Accelerate Supercurrents, Enable Ultrafast Quantum Computing

Neurotechnology Holds Promise for Chronic Stroke Patients

Atomic 'Patchwork' Using Heteroepitaxy for Next Generation Semiconductor Devices
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Murder in the Paleolithic? Evidence of Violence behind Human Skull Remains (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

Murder in the Paleolithic? Evidence of Violence Behind Human Skull Remains
Zermatt in the Western Alps (IMAGE)
Environment

More 'Reactive' Land Surfaces Cooled the Earth Down
SIM Images of Mitotic Chromosomes (IMAGE)
Biology

Super-Resolution Microscopy Illuminates Associations Between Chromosomes
Sargassum off Big Pine Key in the Lower Florida Keys. (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists Discover the Biggest Seaweed Bloom in the World

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Effects of Wildfire (IMAGE) Wildfires Disrupt Important Pollination Processes by Moths and Increase Extinction Risks
  2. 2 Loggerhead Turtles (IMAGE) No New Males: Climate Change Threat to Cape Verde Turtles
  3. 3 Insects Feel Chronic Pain (IMAGE) Thwack! Insects Feel Chronic Pain After Injury
  4. 4 Image of Human Sensory Neurons (IMAGE) Endometriosis: Immune Cell Discovery Could Provide Relief for Women with 'Hidden' Pain Disorder
  5. 5 Hoar Frost (IMAGE) Super Salty, Subzero Arctic Water Provides Peek at Possible Life on Other Planets
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics