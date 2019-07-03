naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Can Mathematics Help Us Understand the Complexity of our Microbiome?

By Staff Reporter
Jul 03, 2019 01:58 PM EDT
Close
 Microbiome math (IMAGE)
The microbiome is complex due to many interacting species. Ludington and his team sought to deconstruct this complexity by calculating the geometric structure of the interactions. Their method measures interactions in high dimensional space, considering each species to have its own dimension. One analogy for understanding the mathematical structure is to think of it as foam being simplified into a single bubble by progressively merging adjacent bubbles.
(Photo : Wikimedia Commons)

Baltimore, MD--How do the communities of microbes living in our gastrointestinal systems affect our health? Carnegie's Will Ludington was part of a team that helped answer this question.

For nearly a century, evolutionary biologists have probed how genes encode an individual's chances for success--or fitness--in a specific environment. 

In order to reveal potential evolutionary trajectory biologists measure the interactions between genes to see which combinations are most fit. An organism that is evolving should take the fittest path. This concept is called a fitness landscape, and various mathematical techniques have been developed to describe it. 

Like the genes in a genome, microorganisms in the gut microbiome interact, yet there isn't a widely accepted mathematical framework to map the patterns of these interactions. Existing frameworks for genes focus on local information about interactions but do not put together a global picture. 

"If we understand the interactions, we can make predictions about how these really complex systems will work in different scenarios. But there is a lot of complexity in the interaction networks due to a large number of genes or species. These add dimensions to the problem and make it tricky to solve," said Ludington.

So, Ludington began talking to mathematician Michael Joswig of the Technical University in Berlin. 

"Michael thinks natively in high dimensions--many more than four. He understood the problem right away," said Ludington.

Joswig and Ludington then joined with Holger Eble of TU Berlin, a graduate student working with Joswig, and Lisa Lamberti of ETH Zurich. Lamberti had previously collaborated with Ludington to apply a slightly different mathematical framework for the interactions to microbiome data. In the present work, the team expanded upon that previous framework to produce a more global picture by mapping the patterns of interactions onto a landscape.

"In humans, the gut microbiome is an ecosystem of hundreds to thousands of microbial species living within the gastrointestinal tract, influencing health and even longevity," Ludington explained. "As interest in studying the microbiome continues to increase, understanding this complexity will give us predictive power to engineer it."

But the sheer diversity of species in the human microbiome makes it very difficult to elucidate how these communities influence our physiology. This is why the fruit fly makes such an excellent model. Unlike the human microbiome, it consists of only a handful of bacterial species. 

"We've built a rigorous mathematical framework that describes the ecology of a microbiome coupled to its host. What is unique about this approach is that it allows a global view of a microbiome-host interaction landscape," said Ludington. "We can now use this approach to compare different landscapes, which will let us ask why diverse microbiomes are associated with similar health outcomes."

The authors note that the framework applies equally well to traditional genetic interactions. Their work is published in the Journal of Mathematical Biology.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Cambrian Explosion Illustration (IMAGE)

A New Normal: Study Explains Universal Pattern in Fossil Record
Illustration of Composite Fermion (IMAGE)
Research Reveals Exotic Quantum States in Double-Layer Graphene
Santorini Volcano, a New Terrestrial Analogue of Mars (IMAGE)
Santorini Volcano, A New Terrestrial Analogue of Mars
Coronary CT (IMAGE)
Sometimes, A Non-Invasive Procedure will Suffice
Asteroids Pummel Early Earth (IMAGE)
Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life
space

ALMA Pinpoints the Formation Site of Planet Around Nearest Young Star

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Going the Distance: Brain Cells for 3D Vision Discovered

Growing Embryonic Tissues on a Chip

Scientists Discover How Plants Breathe -- and How Humans Shaped their 'Lungs'

How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place

'DNA microscopy' Offers Entirely New Way to Image Cells
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

National Heritage Fossil Site in Nilpena, South Australia (IMAGE)
Environment

Slime Travelers
Stretchable E-Tattoo Enables Heart Monitoring for Days (IMAGE)
Tech

New E-Tattoo Enables Accurate, Uninterrupted Heart Monitoring for Days
More Information for Medical Artificial Intelligence (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

From One Brain Scan, More Information for Medical Artificial Intelligence
Uranus's Many Rings (IMAGE)
Space

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings

Most Popular

  1. 1 Neutron Experiment (IMAGE) Measuring the Laws of Nature
  2. 2 Microbiome math (IMAGE) Can Mathematics Help Us Understand the Complexity of our Microbiome?
  3. 3 Spotted Owl (IMAGE) Is Wildfire Management 'For the Birds?'
  4. 4 Infinite Waters (IMAGE) Remote But Remarkable: Illuminating the Smallest Inhabitants of the Largest Ocean Desert
  5. 5 A Chlamydia-Free Koala Sits in a Tree on Kangaroo Island (IMAGE) Last Chlamydia-free Koala Population may Safeguard Future of Species
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics