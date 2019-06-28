naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Functional Hair Follicles Grown from Stem Cells

By Staff Reporter
Jun 28, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
Close
 Functional Hair Follicles Were Grown from Stem Cells (IMAGE)
Hair growth in nude mice transplanted with human iPSC-derived dermal papilla cells that were combined with mouse epithelial cells inside a biodegradable scaffold. Left insert: enlarged outside view. Right insert: fluorescent microscopy image of hair follicles under the skin; cell nuclei (blue), epithelial cells (green), human dermal papilla cells (red).
(Photo : Sanford Burnham Preybs)
Alexey Terskikh, Ph.D., Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (IMAGE)
Alexey Terskikh, Ph.D., an associate professor in Sanford Burnham Prebys' Development, Aging and Regeneration Program and the co-founder and chief scientific officer of Stemson Therapeutics.
(Photo : Sanford Burnham Prebys)

LOS ANGELES - June 27, 2019 - Scientists from Sanford Burnham Prebys have created natural-looking hair that grows through the skin using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a major scientific achievement that could revolutionize the hair growth industry.

The findings were presented today at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) and received a Merit Award. A newly formed company, Stemson Therapeutics, has licensed the technology. 

More than 80 million men, women, and children in the United States experience hair loss. Genetics, aging, childbirth, cancer treatment, burn injuries and medical disorders such as alopecia can cause the condition. Hair loss is often associated with emotional distress that can reduce the quality of life and lead to anxiety and depression. 

"Our new protocol described today overcomes key technological challenges that kept our discovery from real-world use," says Alexey Terskikh, Ph.D., an associate professor in Sanford Burnham Prebys' Development, Aging and Regeneration Program and the co-founder and chief scientific officer of Stemson Therapeutics. "Now we have a robust, highly controlled method for generating natural-looking hair that grows through the skin using an unlimited source of human iPSC-derived dermal papilla cells. This is a critical breakthrough in the development of cell-based hair-loss therapies and the regenerative medicine field." 

Terskikh studies a type of cell called dermal papilla. Residing inside the hair follicle, these cells control hair growth, including hair thickness, length, and growth cycle. In 2015, Terskikh successfully grew hair underneath mouse skin (subcutaneous) by creating dermal papilla derived from human pluripotent stem cells--a tantalizing but uncontrolled process that required further refinement. 

"Our new protocol described today overcomes key technological challenges that kept our discovery from real-world use," says Terskikh. "Now we have a robust, highly controlled method for generating natural-looking hair that grows through the skin using an unlimited source of human iPSC-derived dermal papilla cells. This is a critical breakthrough in the development of cell-based hair-loss therapies and the regenerative medicine field." 

The approach detailed in the ISSCR presentation, which was delivered by lead researcher Antonella Pinto, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in the Terskikh lab, features a 3D biodegradable scaffold made from the same material as dissolvable stitches. The scaffold controls the direction of hair growth and helps the stem cells integrate into the skin, a naturally tough barrier. The current protocol relies on mouse epithelial cells combined with human dermal papilla cells. The experiments were conducted in immunodeficient nude mice, which lack body hair.

The derivation of the epithelial part of a hair follicle from human iPSCs is currently underway in the Terskikh lab. Combined human iPSC-derived epithelial and dermal papilla cells will enable the generation of entirely human hair follicles, ready for allogeneic transplantation in humans. Distinct from any other approaches to hair follicle regeneration, human iPSCs provide an unlimited supply of cells and can be derived from a simple blood draw. 

"Hair loss profoundly affects many people's lives. A significant part of my practice involves both men and women who are seeking solutions to their hair loss," says Richard Chaffoo, M.D., F.A.C.S., a triple board-certified plastic surgeon who founded La Jolla Hair MD and is a medical adviser to Stemson Therapeutics. "I am eager to advance this groundbreaking technology, which could improve the lives of millions of people who struggle with hair loss."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Coronary CT (IMAGE)

Sometimes, A Non-Invasive Procedure will Suffice
Asteroids Pummel Early Earth (IMAGE)
Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life
Corn Leaf Aphids (IMAGE)
Crop Pests More Widespread than Previously Known
Coral Nuture Program on Australia's Great Barrier Reef (IMAGE)
Safeguarding Australia's Great Barrier Reef takes a Cultural Shift
Arrival of First Australians Infographic (IMAGE)
Retracing Ancient Routes to Australia
Serotonin in the Zebrafish Brain (IMAGE)
Settling the Debate on Serotonin's Role in Sleep
A Feedback Loop Between Damaged Ozone Layer and Climate Change (IMAGE)
Damage to the Ozone Layer and Climate Change Forming Feedback Loop
Branched Flow (IMAGE)
How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia (IMAGE)
Scientists Discover the Forces Behind Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia
space

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

From One Brain Scan, More Information for Medical Artificial Intelligence

New E-Tattoo Enables Accurate, Uninterrupted Heart Monitoring for Days

Perfect Quantum Portal Emerges at Exotic Interface

The New 'Great Wave'

'Alexa, Monitor My Heart': Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System for Smart Speakers
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

DNA Microscopy (IMAGE)
Tech

'DNA microscopy' Offers Entirely New Way to Image Cells
Bees at Roberson Farm (IMAGE)
Trending News

US Beekeepers Lost Over 40% of Colonies Last Year, Highest Winter Losses Ever Recorded
Mongoose Sentinel (IMAGE)
Animals

How in Times of Trouble Animals also Stand Together
Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE)
Animals

Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed

Most Popular

  1. 1 B Lymphocytes (IMAGE) Medicines Made of Solid Gold to Help the Immune System
  2. 2 3D Neuron (IMAGE) Going the Distance: Brain Cells for 3D Vision Discovered
  3. 3 Lead Author in the Field on a Lichen-Covered Rock (IMAGE) When the Dinosaurs Died, Lichens Thrived
  4. 4 Functional Hair Follicles Were Grown from Stem Cells (IMAGE) Functional Hair Follicles Grown from Stem Cells
  5. 5 Anopheles Mosquito (IMAGE) Controlling Deadly Malaria Without Chemicals
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics