naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Controlling Deadly Malaria Without Chemicals

By Staff Reporter
Jun 28, 2019 09:29 AM EDT
Close
 Anopheles Mosquito (IMAGE)
Female Anopheles stephensi mosquito obtaining a blood meal from a human host. This mosquito is a known transmitter of malaria, with a distribution that ranges from Egypt all the way to China.

(Photo : Jim Gathany/CDC)

Scientists have finally found malaria's Achilles' heel, a neurotoxin that isn't harmful to any living thing except Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria.

Nearly half the world's population lives in areas vulnerable to malaria which kills roughly 450,000 people per year, most of them children and pregnant women. Progress fighting the disease is threatened as Anopheles develop resistance to chemical insecticides used to control them. There is also great concern about the toxic side effects of the chemicals.

About 30 years ago, scientists identified a strain of bacteria that kills Anopheles. Since the bacteria's method of attack was not understood, it couldn't be replicated or used as an alternative to chemical insecticides -- until now. 

An international team led by Sarjeet Gill, distinguished professor of molecular, cell and systems biology at UC Riverside, has identified a neurotoxin produced by the bacteria and determined how it kills Anopheles. Their work is detailed in a paper published today in Nature Communications.

It took Gill and his team 10 years to achieve a breakthrough in their quest to understand the bacteria, and Gill attributes the success to modern gene sequencing techniques. They hit the bacteria with radiation, creating mutant bacterial strains that could not produce the toxin. By comparing the nontoxic strain to the one that kills Anopheles, they found proteins in the bacteria that are the keys to toxin production.

"Identifying the mechanisms by which the bacteria targets Anopheles has not been easy," Gill said. "We were excited not only to find the neurotoxin, called PMP1 but also several proteins that likely protect PMP1 as it's being absorbed in the mosquito's gut."

Many neurotoxins generally target vertebrates, and PMP1 bears 30 percent chemical similarity to botulinum or tetanus, both highly toxic to humans. Because the neurotoxin does not affect humans, vertebrates, fish, or even other insects, Gill believes the bacteria that produce PMP1 likely co-evolved along with Anopheles mosquitoes.

"It was surprising for us that PMP1 is not toxic to mice even by injection," Gill said.

Members of Gill's team include postdoctoral scholars Estefania Contreras, Jianwu Chen, Harpal Dhillon, and Nadia Qureshi as well as graduate student Swati Chawla from UC Riverside, Geoffrey Masuyer and Pål Stenmark from Stockholm University and Han Lim Lee from the Institute for Medical Research in Malaysia. Their work was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. 

The team has applied for a patent on this discovery and now hopes to find partners that will help them develop their bacteria-based Anopheles insecticide. These findings also open the door to new avenues of research on additional environmentally friendly insecticides. 

"There is a high likelihood that if PMP1 evolved to kill the Anopheles mosquito, there are other toxins that can kill other disease-spreading pests," Gill said. "This could just be the start of a new way to prevent hundreds of thousands from getting sick and dying every year."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Coronary CT (IMAGE)

Sometimes, A Non-Invasive Procedure will Suffice
Asteroids Pummel Early Earth (IMAGE)
Cyanide Compounds Discovered in Meteorites May Hold Clues to the Origin of Life
Corn Leaf Aphids (IMAGE)
Crop Pests More Widespread than Previously Known
Coral Nuture Program on Australia's Great Barrier Reef (IMAGE)
Safeguarding Australia's Great Barrier Reef takes a Cultural Shift
Arrival of First Australians Infographic (IMAGE)
Retracing Ancient Routes to Australia
Serotonin in the Zebrafish Brain (IMAGE)
Settling the Debate on Serotonin's Role in Sleep
A Feedback Loop Between Damaged Ozone Layer and Climate Change (IMAGE)
Damage to the Ozone Layer and Climate Change Forming Feedback Loop
Branched Flow (IMAGE)
How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia (IMAGE)
Scientists Discover the Forces Behind Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia
space

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

From One Brain Scan, More Information for Medical Artificial Intelligence

New E-Tattoo Enables Accurate, Uninterrupted Heart Monitoring for Days

Perfect Quantum Portal Emerges at Exotic Interface

The New 'Great Wave'

'Alexa, Monitor My Heart': Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System for Smart Speakers
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

DNA Microscopy (IMAGE)
Tech

'DNA microscopy' Offers Entirely New Way to Image Cells
Bees at Roberson Farm (IMAGE)
Trending News

US Beekeepers Lost Over 40% of Colonies Last Year, Highest Winter Losses Ever Recorded
Mongoose Sentinel (IMAGE)
Animals

How in Times of Trouble Animals also Stand Together
Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE)
Animals

Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed

Most Popular

  1. 1 B Lymphocytes (IMAGE) Medicines Made of Solid Gold to Help the Immune System
  2. 2 3D Neuron (IMAGE) Going the Distance: Brain Cells for 3D Vision Discovered
  3. 3 Lead Author in the Field on a Lichen-Covered Rock (IMAGE) When the Dinosaurs Died, Lichens Thrived
  4. 4 Functional Hair Follicles Were Grown from Stem Cells (IMAGE) Functional Hair Follicles Grown from Stem Cells
  5. 5 Anopheles Mosquito (IMAGE) Controlling Deadly Malaria Without Chemicals
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics