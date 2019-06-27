naturewn.com

Trending Topics

A New Normal: Study Explains Universal Pattern in Fossil Record

By Staff Reporter
Jun 27, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
Close
 Cambrian Explosion Illustration (IMAGE)
This is an illustration of marine fossils that have existed since the Cambrian. Represented taxa include brachiopods, trilobites, ammonites, bivalves, and decapods.
(Photo : Mesa Shumacher/Santa Fe Institute)

Throughout life's history on earth, biological diversity has gone through ebbs and flows -- periods of rapid evolution and of dramatic extinctions. We know this, at least in part, through the fossil record of marine invertebrates left behind since the Cambrian period.

Remarkably, extreme events of diversification and extinction happen more frequently than a typical, Gaussian, distribution would predict. Instead of the typical bell-shaped curve, the fossil record shows a fat-tailed distribution, with extreme, outlier, events occurring with higher-than-expected probability.

While scientists have long known about this unusual pattern in the fossil record, they have struggled to explain it. Many random processes that occur over a long time with large sample sizes, from processes that produce school grades to height among a population, converge on the common Gaussian distribution. "It's a very reasonable default expectation," says Santa Fe Institute Omidyar Fellow Andy Rominger. So why doesn't the fossil record display this common pattern?

In a new paper published in Science Advances, Rominger and colleagues Miguel Fuentes (San Sebastián University, Chile) and Pablo Marquet (Pontifical Catholic University of Chile) have taken a new approach to tackle this question. Instead of trying to only describe fluctuations in biodiversity across all types of organisms, they also look at fluctuations within clades or groups of organisms that share a common ancestral lineage. 

"Within a lineage of closely related organisms, there should be a conserved evolutionary dynamic. Between different lineages, that dynamic can change," says Rominger. That is, within clades, related organisms tend to find an effective adaptive strategy and never stray too far. But between these clade-specific fitness peaks are valleys of metaphorically uninhabited space. "It turns out, just invoking that simple idea, with some very simple mathematics, described the patterns in the fossil record very well."

These simple mathematics are tools that Fuentes, in 2009, used to describe another system with an unusual fat-tailed distribution: the stock market. By using superstatistics -- an approach from thermodynamics to describe turbulent flow -- Fuentes could accurately describe the hard-to-predict dramatic crashes and explosions in value.

"In biology, we see these crashes and explosions too, in terms of biodiversity," says Rominger. "We wondered if Fuentes' elegant approach could also describe the evolutionary dynamics we see in the fossil record."

The team writes that their success opens up new research directions to better understand the evolutionary processes that lead to both stable rates of extinction and speciation at the order- and family-levels of life, and to interruptions that allow for new life forms to emerge.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Coral Nuture Program on Australia's Great Barrier Reef (IMAGE)

Safeguarding Australia's Great Barrier Reef takes a Cultural Shift
Arrival of First Australians Infographic (IMAGE)
Retracing Ancient Routes to Australia
Serotonin in the Zebrafish Brain (IMAGE)
Settling the Debate on Serotonin's Role in Sleep
Branched Flow (IMAGE)
How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia (IMAGE)
Scientists Discover the Forces Behind Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia
Tooth Enamel of Lepidosauria (IMAGE)
Dental Microwear Provides Clues to Dietary Habits of Lepidosauria
Illustration (IMAGE)
Scientists Dissolve Crude Oil in Water to Study Its Composition
Dew Droplets (IMAGE)
'Sneezing' Plants Contribute to Disease Proliferation
From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants (IMAGE)
From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants
space

Astronomers See 'Warm' Glow of Uranus's Rings

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

From One Brain Scan, More Information for Medical Artificial Intelligence

New E-Tattoo Enables Accurate, Uninterrupted Heart Monitoring for Days

Perfect Quantum Portal Emerges at Exotic Interface

The New 'Great Wave'

'Alexa, Monitor My Heart': Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System for Smart Speakers
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

DNA Microscopy (IMAGE)
Tech

'DNA microscopy' Offers Entirely New Way to Image Cells
Bees at Roberson Farm (IMAGE)
Trending News

US Beekeepers Lost Over 40% of Colonies Last Year, Highest Winter Losses Ever Recorded
Mongoose Sentinel (IMAGE)
Animals

How in Times of Trouble Animals also Stand Together
Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE)
Animals

Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed

Most Popular

  1. 1 Grass clippings are better than fertilizer for growing healthy blueberries
  2. 2 Little Brown Bat (IMAGE) Researchers fFnd that Probiotic Bacteria Reduces the Impact of White-nose Syndrome in Bats
  3. 3 Coral Transplants (IMAGE) Corals Can Survive in Acidified Ocean Conditions, But Have Lower Density Skeletons
  4. 4 Simulation Results: Radiative Forcing Due to the Formation of Contrails (IMAGE) Climate Impact of Clouds Made from Airplane Contrails May Triple by 2050
  5. 5 Bouncing Droplets (IMAGE) A New Way to Make Droplets Bounce Away
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics