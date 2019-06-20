naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Global Data Resource Shows Genetic Diversity of Chickens

By Staff Reporter
Jun 20, 2019 01:41 PM EDT
Close
 A Group of Chickens on Grass (IMAGE)
A total of 174 chicken breeds are described in a publicly accessible database which scientists from the University of Göttingen and the Friedrich Loeffler Institute in Neustadt-Mariensee have built up in recent years with numerous international partners. This database, the Synbreed Chicken Diversity Panel (SCDP), includes information about a large proportion of the available chicken species and their diversity.
(Photo : Juliane Fellner)

A total of 174 chicken breeds are described in a publicly accessible database which scientists from the University of Göttingen and the Friedrich Loeffler Institute in Neustadt-Mariensee have built up in recent years with numerous international partners. This database, the Synbreed Chicken Diversity Panel (SCDP), includes information about a large proportion of the available chicken species and their diversity.

In the accompanying scientific study, the researchers genotyped 3,235 animals for nearly 600,000 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). SNPs are variations in separate genetic building blocks at specific regions of the genome that vary between individual animals. The researchers created a family tree of exceptional completeness and detail. The results have been published in the journal BMC Genomics.

The variety of breeds in the database ranges from wild birds to commercial broilers and egg-layers. In addition, it includes a range of local breeds from almost every continent as well as strains bred by hobbyists in Germany. In the study, the research team analysed genetic diversity within and between populations. The study showed that genetic diversity is reduced both within the hobby breeds and in high-performing commercial breeds, especially in those bred for egg-laying.

In contrast, in African, South American and some Asian and European breeds, there is still considerable genetic diversity. "It is important for the sustainability and flexibility of breeding that these very different breeds are preserved," said Professor Henner Simianer and Professor Steffen Weigend from the Center for Integrated Breeding Research at the University of Göttingen.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Pachycerianthus magnus (IMAGE)

Tube Anemone Has the Largest Animal Mitochondrial Genome Ever Sequenced
Asteroid Vesta (IMAGE)
Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid
A Novel Carbohydrate-Related Enzyme from Fungi (IMAGE)
New Family on the Block: A Novel Group of Glycosidic Enzymes
Scuba Diver with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
First Study of World's Largest Marine Stingray Reveals Long-Distance Migration
Prashant Nagpal (IMAGE)
Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels
A Common Antarctic Notothenioid Fish (IMAGE)
Life in Antarctica's ice Mirrors Human Disease
An Illustration of the Light Box (IMAGE)
Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld
University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory (IMAGE)
Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)
Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market

Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease

Rutgers Scientist Creates 'Virtual Biopsy' Device to Detect Skin Tumors

Old Ice and Snow Yields Tracer of Preindustrial Ozone

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Incubating Red Knot in Greenland (IMAGE)
Animals

No Evidence for Increased Egg Predation in the Arctic
Flowering Plants of the Páramos (IMAGE)
Environment

Flickering Sky Islands Generate Andean Biodiversity
Winged and Wingless Pea Aphids (IMAGE)
Animals

Virus Genes Help Determine if Pea Aphids Get Their Wings
Flowering Plants of the Páramos (IMAGE)
Environment

Flickering Sky Islands Generate Andean Biodiversity

Most Popular

  1. 1 Illustration of How the Hybrid Might Have Looked (IMAGE) Danish Researchers Confirm That Narwhals and Belugas can Interbreed
  2. 2 A Group of Chickens on Grass (IMAGE) Global Data Resource Shows Genetic Diversity of Chickens
  3. 3 Picture of Shelves (IMAGE) Archaeology -- What the Celts drank
  4. 4 Klein Tunneling (IMAGE) Perfect Quantum Portal Emerges at Exotic Interface
  5. 5 Image (IMAGE) The New 'Great Wave'
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics