naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Climate Change Threatens Commercial Fishers from Maine to North Carolina

By Staff Reporter
Jun 18, 2019 09:41 AM EDT
Close
 Maine Lobster Boats (IMAGE)
These are lobster boats anchored off Cutler, Maine.
(Photo : Malin Pinsky/Rutgers University-New Brunswick)
Maine Fishing Harbor (IMAGE)
This is the fishing harbor at Matinicus Isle, Maine.
(Photo : Malin Pinsky/Rutgers University-New Brunswick)

Most fishing communities from North Carolina to Maine are projected to face declining fishing options unless they adapt to climate change by catching different species or fishing in different areas, according to a study in the journal Nature Climate Change

Some Maine fishing communities were at greatest risk of losing their current fishing options, according to the study by Rutgers and other scientists.

"Some communities like Portland, Maine, are on track to lose out, while others like Mattituck, New York, or Sandwich, Massachusetts, may do better as waters warm," said senior author Malin Pinsky, an associate professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Natural Resources at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "Adapting to climate change for many communities will require fundamentally new approaches to fishing. Change has become the new normal."

Fishing has been the economic and cultural lifeblood for many coastal towns and cities along the Northeast coast, in some cases for hundreds of years, Pinsky said. But climate change is expected to have a major impact on the distribution, abundance and diversity of marine species worldwide, the study notes.

The researchers, including Kevin St. Martin, an associate professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers-New Brunswick, studied how climate change will likely affect the fishing opportunities for 85 communities in New England and the Mid-Atlantic. They used 13 global climate models to project how ocean temperatures are likely to change, then examined ocean temperatures and types of bottom habitat to determine where important commercial fisheries species are likely to move. They also looked at whether the species caught by fishing communities are likely to become more or less abundant in the ocean regions where they typically fish.

While fish species may shift as the climate changes, fishers often have limits on where they can fish based on local ecological knowledge, vessel size or gear type, the distance to fishing areas, management or conservation measures and, in some cases, traditional fishing territories.

For 24 of 33 species studied, habitat was projected to improve in some Northeast regions and deteriorate in others by 2040 to 2050. For example, monkfish habitat was expected to expand in the Gulf of Maine but become less suitable throughout the Mid-Atlantic Bight, including waters off the New Jersey coast, according to the study.

Sixty-four of the 85 communities are projected to face increased risk (fewer fish resources due to changes in habitat) by 2050, suggesting declines in fishing options if current practices continue. Communities of small trawlers in Maine faced the most risk because of their historical dependence on species, such as Atlantic cod and witch flounder, that are expected to lose suitable habitats.

For communities, adaptation will likely require shifting where fishing vessels go to follow their target species or focusing on "winner" species versus losers, the study says.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Prime Predators of the Baltic Sea (IMAGE)

Skinny Cod and Grey Seal Reveals Troubling Changes to Food Web in the Baltic Sea
Instrumented Seal (IMAGE)
Mysterious Holes in Antarctic Sea Ice Explained by Years of Robotic Data
Vineyard (IMAGE)
Ancient DNA from Roman and Medieval Grape Seeds Reveal Ancestry of Wine Making
Switchgrass (IMAGE)
Switchgrass Hybrid Yields Insights Into Plant Evolution
Vegetable Map (IMAGE)
Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables
Low-Mass Dark Matter Detector Components (IMAGE)
What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt
Cyber Crime 780 (IMAGE)
Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
Moon's Largest Crater and Discovery (IMAGE)
Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater
Intestinal Stem and Progenitor Cells (IMAGE)
Tissue Engineering: The Big Picture on Growing Small Intestines
space

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A New Study Reveals 'Hidden' Phases of Matter Through the Power of Light

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels

Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld

MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

A Sifaka Lemur Munching on a Leaf (IMAGE)
Animals

The Surprising Reason Why Some Lemurs May be More Sensitive to Forest Loss
New Solar Mini-Refinery (IMAGE)
Environment

Carbon-neutral Fuel Made from Sunlight and Air
Leishmania in Love (IMAGE)
Biology

Once Thought to be Asexual, Single-Celled Parasites Caught in the Act
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE)
Health & Medicine

New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bubble Formation (IMAGE) Researchers Solve Mystery of How Gas Bubbles Form in Liquid
  2. 2 A 100 cm2 Perovskite Solar Module Consisting of Multiple Connected Solar Cells (IMAGE) 'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market
  3. 3 Spotted Lantern Fly (IMAGE) Looming Insect Invasion Threatens California Wine and Avocados
  4. 4 Macrophage (IMAGE) Research Highlights Possible Targets to Help Tackle Crohn's Disease
  5. 5 Boaty McBoatface 1 (IMAGE) Boaty McBoatface Mission Gives New Insight Into Warming Ocean Abyss
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics