naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Phantom Sensations: When the Sense of Touch Deceives

By Staff Reporter
Jun 17, 2019 02:04 PM EDT
Close
 Phantom sensations (IMAGE)
When one's hands and feet are crossed, a touch on the right hand can be felt to have been on the right foot.
(Photo : Bielefeld University)
Dr. Tobias Heed, Bielefeld University (IMAGE)
Where do people go wrong when perceiving their own bodies? Psychologist Prof. Dr. Tobias Heed investigates this question at the Cluster of Excellence CITEC.
(Photo : Bielefeld University)

Without being aware of it, people sometimes wrongly perceive tactile sensations. A new study in the scientific journal Current Biology shows how healthy people can sometimes misattribute touch to the wrong side of their body, or even to a completely wrong part of the body. The study was conducted by researchers at Bielefeld University's Cluster of Excellence CITEC, the University of Hamburg, and New York University.

"The limitations of the previous explanations for how and where our brain processes touch become apparent when it comes to individuals who have had parts of their bodies amputated or suffer from neurological diseases," says Professor Dr. Tobias Heed, one of the authors of the study. His research group "Biopsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience" is part of CITEC and the Department of Psychology at Bielefeld University. "People who have had a hand or a leg amputated often report phantom sensations in these limbs. But where exactly does this false perception come from?"

To begin answering this question, Heed, working together with Dr. Stephanie Badde (New York University, USA) and Professor Dr. Brigitte Röder (University of Hamburg), studied whether phantom sensations could also be found in healthy people. "In doing so, we showed that healthy adults actually did systematically misattribute touch on the hands to the feet, and vice versa," says Heed.

The Starting Point

In the brain, neighboring neurons respond to corresponding parts of the skin. "Previously, scientists thought that our conscious perception of where a touch occurred stems from a topographical map in the brain. Following this assumption, parts of the body such as the hands, feet, or the face are represented on this map. Our new findings, however, demonstrate that other characteristics of touch are also used to attribute a touch to parts of the body," says Heed. He refers to the presumed "map" as an anatomical system of reference. Previously, it was also believed that spatial perception had an influence on the processing of touch, meaning where a touch takes place in spatial terms, such as to the left, in front of, or below, as Heed explains. Many previous findings were interpreted such that the brain was probably using this other map, which is referred to as an external reference system.

"When parts of the body are positioned on the other side of the body than they usually are - for example, when crossing your legs - the two coordinate systems come into conflict." The external coordinate system then locates, for instance, the left leg as being on the right side - and this does not conform what is stored in the brain about the side of the body that the leg belongs to. "In our study, our initial goal was to sort out the role of the brain's anatomical perception as well as the impact of spatial perception," says Heed.

The Study

For the experiments, tactile stimulators were affixed to each of the study participants' hands and feet. These stimulators could generate a sensation on the skin. Using this impulse generator, the researchers then quickly touched the test subjects successively on two different parts of the body, such as on the left foot and the left hand. In the next step, the participants said or showed where they felt the first touch. This process was then repeated several hundred times on each test subject. In some instances, the study participants had to cross their feet or their hands, while at other times their limbs remained in their normal positions. "Remarkably, in 8% of all cases, subjects attributed the first touch to a part of the body that had not even been touched - this is a kind of phantom sensation," explains Stephanie Badde, the study's lead author.

The Reasons Why

The previous conception - that the attributed location of touch on the body depends on "maps" of the body - cannot explain these new findings. We show that phantom sensations depend on three characteristics," says Tobias Heed. "The most important is the identity of the limb - whether we're dealing with a hand or a foot. This is why a touch on one hand is often perceived on the other hand." 

The second most-important factor is the side of the body where the touched limb belongs to, which explains why a touch on the left foot can sometimes erroneously be felt on the left hand.

Another factor is the canonical anatomical position of the part of the body in question - where in space the hands or the feet are usually located. This was demonstrated by the researchers in their experiment with crossed body parts: the left hand was positioned on the right side in the experiment. If the left hand were to be touched, the brain sometimes misattributes this touch to the right foot - to another part of the body that belongs neither to the same side of the body nor the same external spatial position as the part of the body that was actually touched. "Decisive is the normal position of the part of the body that was touched: here, the left hand results in a response from a part of the body that is now positioned where the hand that was touched would normally be located," says Stephanie Badde.

The findings from this study shed new light on the way in which the brain represents our own body. "The findings could be used, for instance, to drive forward new research on the genesis of phantom pain," says Tobias Heed. "Developments using touch in artificial systems are currently based on the firm assumption that the issue of touch should be able to be solved by using one or multiple maps. But it might be that other processing principles are more efficient for some types of behavior."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Vegetable Map (IMAGE)

Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables
Low-Mass Dark Matter Detector Components (IMAGE)
What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt
Cyber Crime 780 (IMAGE)
Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks
Moon's Largest Crater and Discovery (IMAGE)
Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater
Intestinal Stem and Progenitor Cells (IMAGE)
Tissue Engineering: The Big Picture on Growing Small Intestines
Bog (IMAGE)
U of G Researchers Discover Meat-eating Plant in Ontario, Canada
Fishing for Litter (IMAGE)
Fishers Keen to Help Address the Problem of Marine Litter
Sperm Motility (IMAGE)
New Technique Will Help Experts Make Heads or Tails of Male Fertility
Wiwaxia sclerites (IMAGE)
Rare Fossils Provide More Detailed Picture of Biodiversity During Middle Ordovician
space

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

A New Study Reveals 'Hidden' Phases of Matter Through the Power of Light

Rutgers Scientist Creates 'Virtual Biopsy' Device to Detect Skin Tumors

Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld

MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

A Tiny Galaxy with a Big Heart (IMAGE)
Space

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
Scuba Diver with Smalleye Stingray (IMAGE)
Animals

First Study of World's Largest Marine Stingray Reveals Long-Distance Migration
Prashant Nagpal (IMAGE)
Environment

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels
A Common Antarctic Notothenioid Fish (IMAGE)
Animals

Life in Antarctica's ice Mirrors Human Disease

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bio Station Logging (IMAGE) U-M Researchers Testing Ways to Make Aspen-Dominated Forests Resilient to Climate Change
  2. 2 Southeastern Blueberrry Bee (IMAGE) Bees Required to Create an Excellent Blueberry Crop
  3. 3 Phantom sensations (IMAGE) Phantom Sensations: When the Sense of Touch Deceives
  4. 4 Tiny Probe that Senses Deep in the Lung (IMAGE) Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease
  5. 5 Figure 16 (IMAGE) Global Commodities Trade and Consumption Place the World's Primates at Risk of Extinction
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics