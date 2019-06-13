naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Rutgers Scientist Creates 'Virtual Biopsy' Device to Detect Skin Tumors

By Staff Reporter
Jun 13, 2019 11:17 AM EDT
Close
 Virtual Biopsy Prototype (IMAGE)
The virtual biopsy prototype device can distinguish between healthy skin and different types of skin lesions and carcinomas.
(Photo : Rutgers University)

Using sound vibrations and pulses of near-infrared light, a Rutgers University scientist has developed a new "virtual biopsy" device that can quickly determine a skin lesion's depth and potential malignancy without using a scalpel.

The ability to analyze a skin tumor non-invasively could make biopsies much less risky and distressing to patients, according to a report in Wiley Online Library. Currently, physicians who perform surgical biopsies often don't know the extent of a lesion - and whether it will be necessary to refer the patient to a specialist for extensive tissue removal or plastic surgery - until surgery has already begun.

The first-of-its-kind experimental procedure, called vibrational optical coherence tomography (VOCT), creates a 3-D map of the legion's width and depth under the skin with a tiny laser diode. It also uses soundwaves to test the lesion's density and stiffness since cancer cells are stiffer than healthy cells. An inch-long speaker applies audible soundwaves against the skin to measure the skin's vibrations and determine whether the lesion is malignant.

"This procedure can be completed in 15 minutes with no discomfort to the patient, who feels no sensation from the light or the nearly inaudible sound. It's a significant improvement over surgical biopsies, which are invasive, expensive and time-consuming," said lead researcher Frederick Silver, a professor of pathology and laboratory at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

The study found that a prototype VOCT device, which awaits FDA approval for large-scale testing, is able to accurately distinguish between healthy skin and different types of skin lesions and carcinomas. The researchers tested the device over six months on four skin excisions and on eight volunteers without skin lesions. Further studies are needed to fine-tune the device's ability to identify a lesion's borders and areas of greatest density and stiffness, which would allow physicians to remove tumors with minimally invasive surgery.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wiwaxia sclerites (IMAGE)

Rare Fossils Provide More Detailed Picture of Biodiversity During Middle Ordovician
Adult Sockeye Salmon (IMAGE)
Early Lives of Alaska Sockeye Salmon Accelerating with Climate Change
Heterogeneous Degradation (IMAGE)
MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough
Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE)
Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)
Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE)
Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE)
Feathers Came First, then Birds
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
space

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Light-powered Nano-organisms Consume CO2, Create Eco-friendly Plastics and Fuels

Tiny Light Box Opens New Doors Into the Nanoworld

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria (IMAGE)
Animals

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria
Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
Environment

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says
Aerial Sierra Nevada Forest in Drought (IMAGE)
Environment

Thinning Forests, Prescribed Fire Before Drought Reduced Tree Loss
Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE)
Animals

Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats

Most Popular

  1. 1 A Tiny Galaxy with a Big Heart (IMAGE) Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart
  2. 2 Virtual Biopsy Prototype (IMAGE) Rutgers Scientist Creates 'Virtual Biopsy' Device to Detect Skin Tumors
  3. 3 Northern Giant Petrels (IMAGE) Climate Change Benefits for Giant Petrels
  4. 4 White-Browed Sparrow-Weavers (IMAGE) The Brains of Birds Synchronize When they Sing Duets
  5. 5 Zebra Image (IMAGE) Zebras' Stripes Could be Used to Control their Temperature, Reveals New Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics