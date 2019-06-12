naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid

By Staff Reporter
Jun 12, 2019 07:37 AM EDT
Close
 Asteroid Vesta (IMAGE)
This is an artist's concept of a massive 'hit-and-run' collision hitting Asteroid Vesta.
(Photo : Mikiko Haba)
Representation of the Hit-And-Run Asteroid Collision (IMAGE)
The proposed model describes a collision between Vesta, as the parent body of mesosiderites and HED meteorites, and a smaller planetesimal with a mass ratio of 0.1. The impact resulted in a major dent in Vesta's northern hemisphere, followed by debris accretion in the southern hemisphere, accounting for the thick crust observed by NASA's Dawn mission.
(Photo : Makiko Haba)

A massive 'hit-and-run' collision profoundly impacted the evolutionary history of Vesta, the brightest asteroid visible from Earth. This finding, by a team of researchers from Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan's National Institute of Polar Research and ETH Zurich, Switzerland, deepens our understanding of protoplanet formation more than 4.5 billion years ago, in the early infancy of the Solar System.

In a remarkable feat of astronomical detective work, scientists have determined the precise timing of a large-scale collision on Vesta that helps explain the asteroid's lopsided shape. Their study, published in Nature Geoscience, pinpoints the collision to 4,525.4 million years ago. 

Vesta, the second largest body in the asteroid belt, is of immense interest to scientists investigating the origin and formation of planets. Unlike most asteroids, it has kept its original, differentiated structure, meaning it has a crust, mantle, and metallic core, much like Earth. 

Most of what we know about the asteroid had so far come from howardite-eucrite-diogenite (HED) meteorites, following studies in the 1970s that first proposed Vesta as the parent body of these meteorites. In recent years, NASA's Dawn mission, which orbited Vesta in 2011-2012, reinforced the idea that HED meteorites originate from Vesta and provided more insights into the asteroid's composition and structure. Careful mapping of Vesta's geology revealed an unusually thick crust at the asteroid's south pole. 

The new study provides a confident framework for understanding Vesta's geological timeline, including the massive collision that caused the formation of the thick crust. 

Key to uncovering this timeline was examining a rare mineral called zircon found in mesosiderites (stony-iron meteorites that are similar to HED meteorites in terms of texture and composition). Based on a strong premise that both types of meteorites came from the same parent body, Vesta, the team focused on dating zircon from mesosiderites with unprecedented precision. 

Makiko Haba of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), a specialist in geochemical and chronological studies of meteorites, and Akira Yamaguchi of Japan's National Institute of Polar Research (NIPR) were involved in sample preparation -- a major challenge, Haba explains, as fewer than ten zircon grains have been reported over the past few decades. "We developed how to find zircon in mesosiderites and eventually prepared enough grains for this study," she says. 

Joining forces with co-authors at ETH Zurich who developed a technique to measure the age of the samples using uranium-lead dating, the team pooled their expertise to propose a new evolutionary model for Vesta. "This work could not be achieved without collaboration between Tokyo Tech, NIPR, and ETH Zurich," Haba points out. 

The team highlights two significant time-points: initial crust formation 4,558.5 ± 2.1 million years ago and metal-silicate mixing by the hit-and-run collision at 4,525.39 ± 0.85 million years ago. This collision, impacting Vesta's northern hemisphere as shown in Figure 1, likely caused the thick crust observed by the Dawn mission, and supports the view that Vesta is the parent body of mesosiderites and HED meteorites. 

By building on this study, Haba says she plans to examine "more precise conditions, such as temperature and cooling rate during and after the large-scale collision on Vesta based on mesosiderite and HED meteorite measurements." 

"I'd like to draw a picture that shows the whole history of Vesta from the cradle to the grave," she says. "Combining such information with an impact simulation study would contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of large-scale collisions on protoplanets."

The dating method could be applied to other meteorites in the future. Haba adds: "This is very important for understanding when and how protoplanets formed and grew to become planets like Earth. I'd like to also apply our dating method to samples from future spacecraft missions."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wiwaxia sclerites (IMAGE)

Rare Fossils Provide More Detailed Picture of Biodiversity During Middle Ordovician
Adult Sockeye Salmon (IMAGE)
Early Lives of Alaska Sockeye Salmon Accelerating with Climate Change
Heterogeneous Degradation (IMAGE)
MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough
Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE)
Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)
Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE)
Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE)
Feathers Came First, then Birds
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
space

Direct from Distant Planet: Spectral Clues to Puzzling Paradox

What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt

Mass Anomaly Detected Under the Moon's Largest Crater

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria (IMAGE)
Animals

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria
Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
Environment

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says
Aerial Sierra Nevada Forest in Drought (IMAGE)
Environment

Thinning Forests, Prescribed Fire Before Drought Reduced Tree Loss
Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE)
Animals

Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Research Reveals Sustainable Method to Produce Lifesaving Opiate Antidotes at a Reduced Cost (IMAGE) Research Reveals Sustainable Method to Produce Lifesaving Opiate Antidotes at Reduced Cost
  2. 2 How Can Governments Fight Antimicrobial Resistance with Policy? (IMAGE) How Can Governments Fight Antimicrobial Resistance with Policy?
  3. 3 Bottlenose Dolphin (IMAGE) Dolphins Form Friendships through Shared Interests Just like us, Study Finds
  4. 4 Bone TEM (IMAGE) Cause of Hardening of the Arteries -- and Potential Treatment -- Identified
  5. 5 New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE) New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics