naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Cyber of the Fittest: Researchers Develop First Cyber Agility Framework to Measure Attacks

By Staff Reporter
Jun 10, 2019 12:03 PM EDT
Close
 Cyber Crime 780 (IMAGE)
Cyber of the fittest: UTSA develops 1st framework to measure the evolution of cyber attacks.
(Photo : Photo courtesy of UTSA)

For more than a year, GozNym, a gang of five Russian cybercriminals, stole login credentials and emptied bank accounts from unaware Americans. To detect and quickly respond to escalating cyber-attacks like these, researchers at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) have developed the first framework to score the agility of cyber attackers and defenders. The cyber agility project was funded by the Army Research Office.

"Cyber agility isn't just about patching a security hole, it's about understanding what happens over time. Sometimes when you protect one vulnerability, you expose yourself to 10 others," said computer science alumnus Jose Mireles '17, who now works for the U.S. Department of Defense and co-developed this first known framework as part of his UTSA master's thesis. "In car crashes, we understand how to test for safety using the rules of physics. It is much harder to quantify cybersecurity because scientists have yet to figure out what are the rules of cybersecurity. Having formal metrics and measurement to understand the attacks that occur will benefit a wide range of cyber professionals."

To develop a quantifiable framework, Mireles collaborated with fellow UTSA student Eric Ficke, researchers at Virginia Tech, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (CCDC ARL). The project was conducted under the supervision of UTSA Professor Shouhuai Xu, who serves as the director of the UTSA Laboratory for Cybersecurity Dynamics.

Together, they used a honeypot-a computer system that lures real cyber-attacks-to attract and analyze malicious traffic according to time and effectiveness. As both the attackers and the defenders created new techniques, the researchers were able to better understand how a series of engagements transformed into an adaptive, responsive and agile pattern or what they called an evolution generation.

The framework proposed by the researchers will help government and industry organizations visualize how well they out-maneuver attacks. This groundbreaking work will be published in an upcoming issue of IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security, a top cybersecurity journal

"The cyber agility framework is the first of its kind and allows cyber defenders to test out numerous and varied responses to an attack," said Xu. "This is an outstanding piece of work as it will shape the investigation and practice of cyber agility for the many years to come."

"The DoD and US Army recognize that the Cyber domain is as important a battlefront as Ground, Air, and Sea," said Purush Iyer, Ph.D. division chief, network sciences at Army Research Office, an element of CCDC ARL. "Being able to predict what the adversaries will likely do provides opportunities to protect and to launch countermeasures."

Mireles added, "A picture or graph, in this case, is really worth more than 1,000 words. Using our framework, security professionals will recognize if they're getting beaten or doing a good job against an attacker."

UTSA is home to the nation's top cybersecurity program, an interdisciplinary approach that spans three colleges: the College of Business, College of Engineering and College of Sciences. Research centers and outreach programs provide UTSA students and faculty with additional opportunities to explore the various facets of this high demand and ever-changing field.

The Department of Computer Science, housed in the UTSA College of Sciences, offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs that support more than 1,360 undergraduate students and 68 graduate students. Its major research units include the UTSA Institute for Cyber Security, which operates the FlexCloud and FlexFarm laboratories dedicated to both basic and applied cybersecurity research, and the UTSA Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security (CIAS), which focuses on the cybersecurity maturity of cities and communities while conducting national cyber defense competitions for high school and college students.

San Antonio is home to one of the largest concentrations of cybersecurity experts and industry leaders outside Washington, D.C., which uniquely positions the city and UTSA to lead the nation in cybersecurity research and workforce development.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wiwaxia sclerites (IMAGE)

Rare Fossils Provide More Detailed Picture of Biodiversity During Middle Ordovician
Adult Sockeye Salmon (IMAGE)
Early Lives of Alaska Sockeye Salmon Accelerating with Climate Change
Heterogeneous Degradation (IMAGE)
MMost Detailed X-ray Image of Batteries Yet to Reveal Why they Still Aren't Good Enough
Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE)
Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)
Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE)
Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE)
Feathers Came First, then Birds
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
space

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Researchers wonder if Ancient Supernovae Prompted Human Ancestors to Walk Upright

Comet Inspires Chemistry for Making Breathable Oxygen on Mars

On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria (IMAGE)
Animals

Wild Boars, Hunting Dogs and Hunters Carry Tick-Borne Bacteria
Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
Environment

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says
Aerial Sierra Nevada Forest in Drought (IMAGE)
Environment

Thinning Forests, Prescribed Fire Before Drought Reduced Tree Loss
Japan Sea Stickleback (IMAGE)
Animals

Freshwater find: Genetic Advantage Allows Some Marine Fish to Colonize Freshwater Habitats

Most Popular

  1. 1 Instrumented Seal (IMAGE) Mysterious Holes in Antarctic Sea Ice Explained by Years of Robotic Data
  2. 2 Vineyard (IMAGE) Ancient DNA from Roman and Medieval Grape Seeds Reveal Ancestry of Wine Making
  3. 3 Switchgrass (IMAGE) Switchgrass Hybrid Yields Insights Into Plant Evolution
  4. 4 Vegetable Map (IMAGE) Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables
  5. 5 Low-Mass Dark Matter Detector Components (IMAGE) What If Dark Matter is Lighter? Report Calls for Small Experiments to Broaden the Hunt
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics