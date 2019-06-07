naturewn.com

Trending Topics

What If You Could Spot Skin Cancer Before It Got Too Serious?

By Staff Reporter
Jun 07, 2019 09:23 AM EDT
Close
 UV Photo (IMAGE)
Special UV photographs are capable of revealing existing skin damage caused by UV light exposure which is normally invisible to the naked eye

(Photo : BYU / Kevin John)

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. If you could visibly see signs of skin cancer on your body, would you be more likely to visit the doctor? A group of professors from BYU and the University of Utah asked that exact question as they looked for the most effective ways to influence people to screen themselves for cancer.

The team found that visual stimulation had a significant impact on those whom they studied, a group of more than 2,200 adults ages 18-89 from across the country. The results demonstrate that UV skin damage visuals can cause viewers to feel fear, which then made these individuals more likely to participate in positive sun-safe behaviors such as wearing sunscreen or protective clothing.

"Just talking about skin cancer, being inundated with facts and mortality rates, all of that is fear-inspiring language, but the images were so powerful that they moved people to intend to take action," said Kevin John, an assistant professor in BYU's School of Communications and study co-author.

The group tested a variety of methods including showing people facts, stock photos of other people in the sun, photos where moles have been removed, etc. In total, they used 60 different variations to figure out what method was the most effective.

In addition to sharing facts and figures, John and his colleagues were able to take special UV photos using a VISIA UV complexion analysis system to capture images of skin damage on faces of members from the research team. On the surface, many people may not see signs of skin cancer but with the VISIA UV camera system, UV photographs are capable of revealing existing skin damage caused by UV light exposure which is normally invisible to the naked eye.

"The UV photos and one particular image of a mole being removed were the most effective in terms of influencing someone to change their behavior. This tells us these are the types of images we need to use to convince people to screen themselves for cancer. Over time, we hope this will cause mortality rates to drop," John said.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE)

Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE)
Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE)
Feathers Came First, then Birds
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
Elephants (IMAGE)
Africa's Elephant Poaching Rates in Decline, But Iconic Animal Still Under Threat
Elaphe urartica (IMAGE)
New Snake Species in Europe named after a Long-Forgotten Iron Age Kingdom
Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE)
To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
Airborne Instruments (IMAGE)
Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
space

New Mineral Classification System Captures Earth's Complex Past

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Comet Inspires Chemistry for Making Breathable Oxygen on Mars

On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum

Neptune's Moon Triton Fosters Rare Icy Union
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

North Atlantic Right Whale Breach (IMAGE)
Animals

Climate Driving New Right Whale Movement
Fusarium Head Blight on Wheat (IMAGE)
Environment

Resistance to Fusarium Head Blight Holding in Illinois, Study Says
Striped Maple Trees (IMAGE)
Biology

Striped Maple Trees Often Change Sexes, with Females More Likely to Die
Disease Suppression: Common Scab (IMAGE)
Environment

Chloropicrin Application Increases Production and Profit Potential for Potato Growers

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Archaeological Site near the Yana River (IMAGE) DNA from 31,000-year-old Milk Teeth Leads to Discovery of New Group of Ancient Siberians
  2. 2 Victim of the Plague (IMAGE) Details of First Historically Recorded Plague Pandemic Revealed by Ancient Genomes
  3. 3 The HCV p7 Protein in the Cell's Endoplasmic Reticulum Membrane (IMAGE) Scientists Dscover How Hepatitis C 'Ghosts' Our Immune System
  4. 4 UV Photo (IMAGE) What If You Could Spot Skin Cancer Before It Got Too Serious?
  5. 5 Patagonia (IMAGE) Argentine Fossils Take Oak and Beech Family History Far Into Southern Hemisphere
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics