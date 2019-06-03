naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness

By Staff Reporter
Jun 03, 2019 07:54 PM EDT
Close
 Immune Myopathy (IMAGE)
Immune scavenger cells (green) crowd around muscle fibers (red), damaging them and causing muscle pain and weakness. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a previously unknown, rare muscle disease that can be treated with immunosuppressing drugs.
(Photo : Alan Pestronk)
Alan Pestronk in Lab (IMAGE) WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Alan Pestronk, M.D. (right), views slides in his neuromuscular disease lab with senior research technician Rati Choksi. Pestronk and colleagues discovered a new muscle disease that involves an autoimmune attack on muscle fibers.
(Photo : Washington University)

A previously unknown autoimmune muscle disease involving sudden onset of debilitating muscle pain and weakness has been identified by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The syndrome easily could be mistaken for other muscle diseases that require different treatment, so the findings are expected to help physicians treat patients appropriately, the researchers said.

"We observed only four patients in more than 20 years, so it's very rare," said senior author Alan Pestronk, MD, a professor of neurology, and of pathology and immunology. "It has never been described before, and it seems to be treatable, so it will be helpful for physicians to be aware of it. People don't need to be afraid this is going to happen to them, but in the extremely rare event that it does, physicians should now have the tools to respond."

The findings are available in the April 6 issue of the journal Neurology.

In 1996, Pestronk, who leads the university's Neuromuscular Disease Clinic, was reviewing microscope slides of muscle from a patient with muscle pain and weakness when he saw something odd: Scavenger cells that normally feed on dead material were crowded around injured muscle fibers.

"This was an unusual enough situation that I kept it in my memory and stayed on the lookout for other cases like this," Pestronk said.

Over the next 22 years, he encountered three more patients hospitalized for muscle pain and weakness whose biopsies showed muscle breakdown coupled with scavenger cells. By carefully analyzing the biopsies, Pestronk and colleagues discovered that the patients' own muscles were under assault by immune scavenger cells known as histiocytes. They named the newfound syndrome large-histiocyte-related immune myopathy.

The disease also reflects a new way in which the immune system can damage muscle cells. Understanding how muscle fibers are damaged by immune cells could lead to ways to prevent the damage.

"There are several immune muscle diseases where the primary damage you see under the microscope is muscle fiber breakdown. Each of those diseases has a different prognosis and requires a different treatment," Pestronk said. "Physicians need to recognize the immune nature of this condition in order to treat it appropriately."

Three of the patients improved when treated with immunomodulating therapy such as steroids and have not relapsed since. The fourth was undergoing cancer treatment when the muscle symptoms developed, and he died due to cancer shortly afterward.

Further, while muscle pain and weakness brought the patients into the clinic, all four were also anemic and had other shared symptoms, so accurately diagnosing people with the syndrome would help doctors manage and treat their other symptoms as well, Pestronk said.

The condition also could be mistaken for rhabdomyolysis, a disease in which muscle fibers break down due to injury, overexercise or other reasons. This syndrome generates results similar to rhabdomyolysis on a blood chemistry work-up. But people with rhabdomyolysis usually recover on their own, whereas the new syndrome can be effectively treated with anti-inflammatory drugs.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Krishnan Fig 1 (IMAGE)

To Save Biodiversity and Feed the Future, First Cure 'Plant Blindness'
Airborne Instruments (IMAGE)
Study Uncovers Surprising Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf
Testing the Neural Lander (IMAGE)
'Neural Lander' Uses AI to Land Drones Smoothly
Global Rivers (IMAGE)
Antibiotics Found in Some of the World's Rivers Exceed 'Safe' Levels, Global Study Finds
How a Proton Beam Can Double Its Energy (IMAGE)
Colliding Lasers Double the Energy of Proton Beams
mRNA Messages (IMAGE)
More than a Protein Factory
New study reveals gut is organized by function, and opportunities for better drug design
New Study Reveals Gut is Organized by Function, and Opportunities for Better Drug Design
Carbon-Hydrogen Doping (IMAGE) PENN STATE
Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material
Opioids (IMAGE)
Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
space

'Fettuccine' may be Most Obvious Sign of Life on Mars, Researchers Report

Researchers wonder if Ancient Supernovae Prompted Human Ancestors to Walk Upright

Neptune's Moon Triton Fosters Rare Icy Union

How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Engineer Unique 'Glowing' Protein

A Rose Inspires Smart Way to Collect and Purify Water

What Alexa-enabled Gadgets Are Worth Trying?

New Organic Flow Battery Brings Decomposing Molecules Back to Life

New 3D-printed Technology Lowers Cost of Common Medical Test
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE)
Animals

Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
California Wet Weather, what cause it?
Environment

What's Causing California's Wet Winter?
Mouse Colour Pigment Scan (IMAGE)
Animals

3-million-year-old Fossilized Mouse Reveals Evolutionary Secrets of Color
All Representatives of Boreocingula (IMAGE)
Environment

Pseudohermaphrodite Snails can Help to Access How Polluted the Arctic Seas Are

Most Popular

  1. 1 Excavated Stone Artifact (IMAGE) Oldest Flaked Stone Tools Point to the Repeated Invention of Stone Tools
  2. 2 Dikerogammarus villosus (IMAGE) Fear of 'Killer Shrimps' Could Pose Major Threat to European Rivers
  3. 3 Former Wallflowers Became Globetrotters (IMAGE) Plant Lineage Points to Different Evolutionary Playbook for Temperate Species
  4. 4 Immune Myopathy (IMAGE) Newfound Autoimmune Syndrome Causes Muscle Pain, Weakness
  5. 5 Reconstruction of the Studied Pterosaur (IMAGE) Feathers Came First, then Birds
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics