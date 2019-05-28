naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex

By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2019 11:42 AM EDT
Close
 Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE)
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor were fast and dangerous predators. Although only half as long as its relative, the T. rex, Phuwiangvenator almost reached the size of an Asian elephant.
(Photo : © Adun Samathi/Uni Bonn)
Adun Samathi, University of Bonn (IMAGE)
This is Adun Samathi analyzing the bone finds.
(Photo : © Privat)
Reconstruction of the predatory dinosaurs (IMAGE)
Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor with the marked fossil finds.
(Photo : © Adun Samathi/Uni Bonn)

Scientists from the University of Bonn and the Sirindhorn Museum in Thailand have identified two new dinosaur species. They analyzed fossil finds that were already discovered 30 years ago in Thailand. Both species are distant relatives of T. rex, but with a somewhat more primitive structure. They were efficient predators. The results have now been published in the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica.

Three decades ago a Thai museum employee discovered some fossilized bones during excavations. He handed them over to the Sirindhorn Museum, where they were never examined in detail. "Five years ago I came across these finds during my research," explains Adun Samathi. The Thai paleontologist is currently doing his doctorate at the Steinmann Institute of Geology, Mineralogy and Paleontology at the University of Bonn. He brought some casts of the fossils here to analyze them together with his doctoral supervisor Prof. Dr. Martin Sander using state-of-the-art methods.

The results take a new look at the history of the megaraptors ("giant thieves"). The relatives of this group of carnivorous predatory dinosaurs include the Tyrannosaurus rex. Like the T. rex, they ran on their hind legs. Unlike the tyrant lizard, however, their arms were strong and armed with long claws. They also had more delicate heads that ended in a long snout. "We were able to assign the bones to a novel megaraptor, which we baptized Phuwiangvenator yaemniyomi," explains Samathi. The name is reminiscent on the one hand of the location, the Phuwiang district, and on the other hand of the discoverer of the first Thai dinosaur fossil, Sudham Yaemniyom.

Phuwiangvenator was probably a fast runner. With a length of about six meters, it was considerably smaller than the T. rex, who measured about twelve meters. Megaraptors have so far been discovered mainly in South America and Australia. "We have compared the Thai fossils with the finds there," says Samathi. "Various characteristics of Phuwiangvenator indicate that it is an early representative of this group. We take this as an indication that the megaraptors originated in Southeast Asia and then spread to other regions."

During his research in Thailand, the doctoral student discovered further unidentified fossils. They also belong to a predatory dinosaur, which was a bit smaller with a length of about 4.5 meters. The material was not sufficient to clarify the exact ancestry. However, scientists assume that smaller dinosaur, named Vayuraptor nongbualamphuenisis, is also related to Phuwiangvenator and T. rex. "Perhaps the situation can be compared with that of African big cats," explains Samathi. "If Phuwiangvenator were a lion, Vayuraptor would be a cheetah."

The two new predatory dinosaurs will be presented to the public today on the tenth anniversary of the Sirindhorn Museum. With blue-blooded support: The event will be opened by the Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Opioids (IMAGE)

Pain Management Protocol Sends 92% of Cancer Surgery Patients Home without Opioids
Beer Cruse from Tel Tzafit/gath Archaeological Digs, from Which Philistine Beer Was Produced (IMAGE)
Cocktails with Cleopatra?
Explosive Source (IMAGE)
Strange Martian Mineral Deposit Likely Sourced from Volcanic Explosions
Scientists use molecular tethers, chemical 'light sabers' for tissue engineering
Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering
Mao (IMAGE)
Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
Buckets (IMAGE)
A Tale of Two Skeeters
Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE)
Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
Figure 1: (IMAGE)
A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
space

On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum

Neptune's Moon Triton Fosters Rare Icy Union

How Earth's Mantle is Like a Jackson Pollock Painting

Gas Insulation Could be Protecting an Ocean inside Pluto

China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Colliding Lasers Double the Energy of Proton Beams

Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material

New 3D-printed Technology Lowers Cost of Common Medical Test

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Dog-like Robot Made by Students Jumps, Flips and Trots
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
NSTX-U Plasma (IMAGE)
Environment

Machine Learning Speeds Modeling of Experiments Aimed at Capturing Fusion Energy on Earth
Leopard (IMAGE)
Animals

Size is Everything
Tangible Landscape Model (IMAGE)
Environment

Can a Hands-on Model Help Forest Stakeholders Fight Tree Disease?

Most Popular

  1. 1 5 Health Benefits Of CBD Oil For Seniors
  2. 2 How CBD Can Help You Cope With Anxiety
  3. 3 Phuwiangvenator and Vayuraptor (IMAGE) Thai Dinosaur is a Cousin of T. Rex
  4. 4 One of the Project's Oak Forests in Ytterhult, Småland (IMAGE) Threatened Beetles Benefit from Forest Thinning
  5. 5 Histological Study of Intact and Cross-Linked Decellularized Bovine Pericardium (IMAGE) Scientists Evaluated the Effects of Different Chemical Treatments to Tissue Transplants
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics