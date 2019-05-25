naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New Study Reveals Gut is Organized by Function, and Opportunities for Better Drug Design

By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2019 12:07 PM EDT
Close
 New study reveals gut is organized by function, and opportunities for better drug design

(Photo : google)

As food enters the intestine, it embarks on a windy, lengthy journey. For most of the route, its surroundings don't appear to change much. But new research from Rockefeller's Daniel Mucida shows that the food-processing canal consists of compartments that pace the immune system's reactions to the food passing through--with less aggressive defenses in the first segments where nutrients are absorbed, and more forceful responses at the end, where pathogens are eliminated.

The findings, published in Nature, provide new insights about how the intestine maximizes nutrient uptake while protecting the body from potentially dangerous invading microbes, two seemingly conflicting functions. The research has potential to improve drugs for gastrointestinal disorders, as well as inform the development of oral vaccines.

"At first glance the intestine appears uniform throughout," says Mucida. "But we've found a sophisticated functional system lurking beneath the surface, organized in segments to allow different immune system functions in different locations."

Intestinal divide

Mucida and colleagues uncovered a functional segmentation in mice by examining intestinal structures called gut draining lymph nodes, which orchestrate immune responses. The researchers found that nodes in different part of the intestine had different cell composition, and when they challenged the mice with a pathogen such as Salmonella, they saw different immune responses between segments.

Having immune responses separated by location likely increases the chance that the immune system reacts appropriately to what's passing through, Mucida says. Once most nutrients have been absorbed, the system can focus more aggressively on eliminating pathogens without interfering with food uptake.

Segment-focused therapy

According to Mucida, the immunological differences between the gut segments could be exploited for a number of therapeutic purposes, including for treating gastrointestinal disorders. For example, by targeting immune-suppressing drugs to the segment where they'll have the most effect, it might be possible to dampen their side-effects. Additionally, outcomes of surgeries that remove part of the intestine could improve if variations between segments were taken into account.

The spectrum of immune responses along the intestine could also be used to make new and better oral vaccines. Thus far, scientists' efforts to design oral vaccines--attractive to many because of the absence of needles--have been stymied by the difficulty of generating a robust immune response (and unless the immune system mounts a strong enough reaction to the vaccine, it cannot create the molecular "memory" of the pathogen needed to prepare the body against recurring attacks). According to Mucida, the muted immune response at the beginning of the intestine might be part of the reason why oral vaccines tend to be less effective than injections.

"In theory, targeting the distant end of the intestine could be more efficient in inducing the immune response required," he says. "If we harness the right region of the gut, we might see some vaccines work that have previously failed."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Mao (IMAGE)

Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
Buckets (IMAGE)
A Tale of Two Skeeters
Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE)
Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
Figure 1: (IMAGE)
A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
Hominin Teeth (IMAGE)
Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged at Least 800,000 Years Ago
Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE)
China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests (IMAGE)
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests
Chip Yoon (IMAGE)
Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material

Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Ultra-thin Superlattices From Gold Nanoparticles for Nanophotonics

A New Approach to Targeting Cancer Cells
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
Lettuce in Screen House (IMAGE)
Environment

Where There's Waste There's Fertilizer
Altai, Russia (IMAGE)
Environment

Amount of Carbon Stored in Forests Reduced as Climate Warms
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 New study reveals gut is organized by function, and opportunities for better drug design New Study Reveals Gut is Organized by Function, and Opportunities for Better Drug Design
  2. 2 Carbon-Hydrogen Doping (IMAGE) PENN STATE Adding a Carbon Atom Transforms 2D Semiconducting Material
  3. 3 Have Environmental Regulations Become Too Difficult To Follow?
  4. 4 Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE) Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
  5. 5 Maple Creek Swarm Location (IMAGE) Aftershocks of 1959 Earthquake Rocked Yellowstone in 2017-18
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics