naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Crabs' Camouflage Tricks Revealed

By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Close
 A Rock Pool Crab (IMAGE)
A rock pool crab
(Photo : Martin Stevens)
Common Shore Crabs (IMAGE)
Crabs from Gylly beach rock pools showing enormous variation in appearance.
(Photo : Martin Stevens)

Crabs from a single species rely on different camouflage techniques depending on what habitat they live in, new research shows.

University of Exeter scientists compared the colour patterns of common shore crabs (Carcinus maenas) from rock pools with those living on mudflats.

They found that crabs from mudflats closely matched the appearance of the mud they live on, while rockpool crabs did not match the background but instead relied on "disruptive colouration" - the use of high-contrast patterns to break up the appearance of the body outline.

Shore crabs are the most common crab found on Britain's coasts, familiar to anyone who goes rock pooling, and the crabs examined in this study came from six sites in Cornwall.

"The crabs are highly variable in colour and pattern, and are often extremely difficult to see," said Professor Martin Stevens, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"We used image analysis simulating predator (bird and fish) vision to test how shore crabs camouflage themselves.

"As we predicted, rock pool individuals had significantly higher levels of disruption, and this seems an effective way to disguise the body's outline in the complex rock pool backgrounds where matching the colour of the environment is often not possible.

"In contrast, mudflat crabs closely matched the mud in terms of colour, brightness and pattern but lacked high-contrast disruptive markings that might give them away in the uniform mudflat environment."

While a great deal of work has investigated the use of disruptive and background matching camouflage, most of this has been undertaken in artificial systems. The work here tests the different use of camouflage types by real animals in different habitats.

"Shore crabs are often assumed to be dull and green, but in fact they can be extremely colourful and every individual can look completely different. Our study goes part of the way to explaining why shore crabs are so diverse," said Professor Stevens.

The paper, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is entitled: "Background matching and disruptive coloration as habitat-specific strategies for camouflage."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Mao (IMAGE)

Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE)
Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
Buckets (IMAGE)
A Tale of Two Skeeters
Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE)
Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
Figure 1: (IMAGE)
A New Iron-Based Superconductor Stabilized by Inter-Block Charger Transfer
Hominin Teeth (IMAGE)
Neanderthals and Modern Humans Diverged at Least 800,000 Years Ago
Landscape Near the Landing Site (IMAGE)
China's Chang'E 4 Mission Discovers New 'Secrets' From Far Side of the Moon
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests (IMAGE)
Hunting Responsible for Mammal Declines in Half of Intact Tropical Forests
Chip Yoon (IMAGE)
Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Use Molecular Tethers, Chemical 'Light Sabers' for Tissue Engineering

How Do We Build A Nano-Factory Like Nature?

Ultra-thin Superlattices From Gold Nanoparticles for Nanophotonics

A New Approach to Targeting Cancer Cells

Machine Learning Speeds Modeling of Experiments Aimed at Capturing Fusion Energy on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Tenrec (IMAGE)
Animals

Meet the Tenrecs
Lettuce in Screen House (IMAGE)
Environment

Where There's Waste There's Fertilizer
Altai, Russia (IMAGE)
Environment

Amount of Carbon Stored in Forests Reduced as Climate Warms
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Have Environmental Regulations Become Too Difficult To Follow?
  2. 2 Bush Dog in Costa Rica (IMAGE) Ecologists Find Bush Dog, Native of South America, in Remote Central Costa Rica
  3. 3 Maple Creek Swarm Location (IMAGE) Aftershocks of 1959 Earthquake Rocked Yellowstone in 2017-18
  4. 4 Dunes on Mars (IMAGE) On Mars, Sands Shift to a Different Drum
  5. 5 A Rock Pool Crab (IMAGE) Crabs' Camouflage Tricks Revealed
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics