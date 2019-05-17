naturewn.com

Trending Topics Medical Screening Child Medical Screening measles measles outbreak anti-vaxxers

A Tale of Two Skeeters

By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2019 08:26 AM EDT
Close
 Buckets (IMAGE)
Researchers set up a mosquito nursery in these buckets so they could determine how the presence of an invasive species impacts the parasite load of the native species.
(Photo : Kim Medley / Tyson Research Center)

It's rare that scientists see the good in the presence of an invasive species. But Washington University in St. Louis researchers discovered that a native mosquito in Missouri has fewer parasites when it shares its waters with an interloper.

Scratching your head? Yes, mosquitoes have parasites. And yes, being parasitized is costly for an organism, no matter how much humans love to hate that organism.

"The extra energy put into fighting an infection, or lost to consumption by a parasite, can lead to changes in behavior in the host. That can change its ability to escape predation or compete for space and resources," said Katie M. Westby, postdoctoral research associate at Tyson Research Center and first author of a new study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. "Thus, if an invasive species reduces parasitism in a species in a community, it may indirectly affect other members of the community."

Working at Tyson Research Center, the environmental field station for Washington University, researchers compared the parasite loads of members of the local eastern tree-hole mosquito species (Aedes triseriatus) with members of an invasive Asian rockpool mosquito species (Aedes japonicus), which has only been spotted in Missouri since 2005.

Both are what is called container-breeding mosquitoes, meaning that their eggs and larvae are commonly found in water-holding containers such as tires and buckets.

For this field experiment, researchers set up a mosquito nursery with 40 buckets of rainwater with varying levels of leaf debris. Three times a week, they sieved through some of the buckets of muck to remove the larvae of the invasive species that hatched. They left the others alone.

In the water, mosquito larvae encounter a kind of parasite called a gregarine parasite when the larvae are filter-feeding. But this parasite is species specific, which means that if it gets vacuumed up by the wrong kind of mosquito larvae, it can't complete its life cycle. And apparently that's exactly what's happening.

"We found the presence of the invasive rockpool mosquito significantly reduced parasite prevalence in the native tree-hole mosquito via a dilution effect," said Westby, who dissected the mosquito larvae to look for the parasites in their midguts.

When the native mosquitoes were sharing space with invasives, the natives were infected with parasites 13% to 27% of the time; when the natives were kept alone, they had parasites 72% to 90% of the time.

It's called "encounter reduction." Quite simply, if the invasive eats the parasite first, the native never runs into it.

Biologist Kim Medley, director of Tyson Research Center who also leads the center's mosquito research, noted: "Understanding the patterns and processes that manifest in infectious disease is fundamentally an ecological question - that is, it's about species interacting with one another and with their environment.

"In this case, invasion reduced infection by reducing encounters with parasites, but not by altering the abundance of the native species; rather, the mechanism was through removal of infectious particles from the habitat," she added.

"Studies like ours can broadly inform how infectious disease manifests and how it changes with changes in biodiversity. This concept can be applied to numerous systems, including infectious disease in humans," Medley said.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Wolves Patrolling Isle Royale (IMAGE)

Isle Royale Winter Study: 13 New Wolves, 20 Radio-Collared Moose
The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE)
US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
Planetary Changes from 65 to 50 Mya Responsible for Changes to Ocean Oxygen Levels (IMAGE)
Photo by Cori Kogan, Washington State University Health Sciences Spokane
Schematic Illustration (IMAGE)
Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed
The Process of Purifying (IMAGE)
How to Purify Water with Graphene
Researchers (IMAGE)
Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
space

Our History in the Stars

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Blood Biopsy: New Technique Enables Detailed Genetic Analysis of Cancer Cells

Smallest Pixels Ever Created Could Light up Color-Changing Buildings

Nanotubes Enable Travel of Huntington's Protein

2D Insulators with Ferromagnetism are Rare; Researchers Just Identified a New One

Stem Cell Scientists Clear Another Hurdle in Creating Transplant Arteries
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Porcupine (IMAGE)
Animals

Lions vs. Porcupines
Cueva del Chileno (IMAGE)
Environment

Ancient Ritual Bundle Contained Multiple Psychotropic Plants
Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Even More Amphibians are Endangered than We Thought
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes

Most Popular

  1. 1 Tenrec (IMAGE) Meet the Tenrecs
  2. 2 Mao (IMAGE) Scientists Develop Technology to Capture Tumor Cells
  3. 3 Scientists Propose Rethinking 'endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants (2 of 3) (IMAGE) Scientists Propose Rethinking 'Endangered Species' Definition to Save Slow-Breeding Giants
  4. 4 Buckets (IMAGE) A Tale of Two Skeeters
  5. 5 Bed Bugs and Bats (IMAGE) Bedbugs Evolved More than 100 Million Years Ago -- and Walked the Earth with T. Rex
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics