naturewn.com

Trending Topics women female brain healthy bones exercise measles

Understanding Relationship Break-ups to Protect the Reef

By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2019 11:08 AM EDT
Close
 Symbiotic Algae and Coral (IMAGE)
This is symbiotic algae growing inside the coral polyps of Acropora tenuis.
(Photo : Katarina Damjanovic.)

Unraveling the secrets of the relationship between coral and the algae living inside it will help prevent coral bleaching, University of Queensland researchers believe.

Bleaching occurs when the symbiotic relationship between coral and algae breaks down - corals under environmental stress disconnect from their algae partners, which means they lose their energy source.

Institute for Molecular Bioscience (IMB)researcher Dr Cheong Xin Chan said most studies to date have been about the corals rather than the algae.

"Little is known about the molecular mechanisms underlying their symbiotic relationship -- how can we understand the break-up if we don't understand the relationship in the first place?" he said.

Dr Chan's team is using genomic data to look for genes that enhance resilience in the algae and help coral adapt to the environmental shifts created by climate change.

The algae that live within coral are dinoflagellates, a type of phytoplankton - tiny photosynthetic organisms that manufacture their own food harvesting energy from sunlight.

"This algae family is very diverse," Dr Chan said.

"Some are toxic, causing the harmful algal blooms known as 'red tides', while others provide bioluminescence or grow in sea ice, and many are free-living."

IMB researcher Mr Raul González-Pech said the algal genome is about half the size of the human genome.

"Nothing is straightforward with these algae as they have some of the weirdest genomes we've ever seen," he said.

"In a human cell, the DNA is organised into 23 pairs of chromosomes but the DNA of these algal cells is so tightly packed that we still don't know exactly how many chromosomes they have."

Previous studies were based on bacteria or parasites, with researchers predicting these algae would have a similar evolutionary path, but genetic data shows they operate very differently to other intracellular inhabitants.

"In our earlier analysis of the genomes, we found that these algae may be capable of sexual reproduction, which may enhance their capacity to adapt to the environment," Mr González-Pech said.

The researchers now want to compare the genomics of the symbiotic and free-living species to understand how the differences in their genomes correspond to differences in their lifestyles.

That would provide more clues about their symbiotic relationship with coral.

"Dinoflagellates are vital for the survival of Australia's Great Barrier Reef," Dr Chan said.

"We can use genomic information to address fundamental questions of what makes these algae successful symbiotic partners in the coral reefs, for example, how they contribute to heat-resistance in certain corals more than others.

"We have sequenced nine of these algal genomes in four years - the sequencing technology has come so far and allowed us to be the most prolific lab for generating dinoflagellate genomic data."

"Understanding this relationship between algae and coral is one of the most challenging problems.

"Here at IMB, we are motivated by the most complex puzzles."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Researchers (IMAGE)

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
An Illustration of the Chalmers Design for a Lithium Sulfur Battery (IMAGE)
Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential
Antony Orth, RMIT University (IMAGE)
3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE)
Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE)
Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
Raw Diamond (IMAGE)
Diamonds Reveal How Continents are Stabilized, Key to Earth's Habitability
Alzheimer's
Scientists Propose New Theory on Alzheimer's, Amyloid Connection
Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE)
Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
space

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Blue Supergiant Stars Open Doors to Concert in Space

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Spinning Black Hole Sprays Light-Speed Plasma Clouds into Space

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Stem Cell Scientists Clear Another Hurdle in Creating Transplant Arteries

Hummingbird Robot Uses AI to Soon Go Where Drones Can't

Researchers Develop Viable, Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Styrofoam

Secrets of Fluorescent Microalgae Could Lead to Super-efficient Solar Cells

First Demonstration of Antimatter Wave Interferometry
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Kenya Lion Research (IMAGE)
Animals

Research Shows Cattle Ranching Could Help Conserve Rare African Antelope, Lions
Drilling Coral Cores (IMAGE)
Environment

Impossible Research Produces 400-year El Niño Record, Revealing Startling Changes
Herd of Kazakh Horses (IMAGE)
Animals

A Genomic Tour-de-Force Reveals the Last 5,000 Years of Horse History
Hubble Image of NGC 2903 (IMAGE)
Space

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Most Popular

  1. 1 APEX Float (IMAGE) Comparison of Global Climatologies Confirms Warming of the Global Ocean
  2. 2 Specimens Reveal Humans' History of Using Natural Resources (IMAGE) New Data Platform Illuminates History of Humans' Environmental Impact
  3. 3 Symbiotic Algae and Coral (IMAGE) Understanding Relationship Break-ups to Protect the Reef
  4. 4 Electrochromic Nanoparticle-On-Mirror (eNPoM) (IMAGE) Smallest Pixels Ever Created Could Light up Color-Changing Buildings
  5. 5 Patient-Derived Glioblastoma in Murine Brain (IMAGE) Researchers Discover the Achilles' Heel of an Aggressive Brain Cancer
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics