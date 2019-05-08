naturewn.com

Trending Topics balanced diet alcohol tobacco vitamins aspirin

Arctic Rivers Provide Fingerprint of Carbon Release from Thawing Permafrost

By Staff Reporter
May 08, 2019 08:41 AM EDT
Close
 Kolyma River (IMAGE)
A view over Kolyma river.
(Photo : Jorien Vonk/Stockholm University)

The feedback between a warming climate and accelerated release of carbon currently frozen into permafrost around the Arctic is one of the grand challenges in current climate research. A study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA by a team of researchers led by Stockholm University used radiocarbon dating of carbon in four large Siberian-Arctic rivers to pinpoint the patterns of old carbon release from permafrost across northern Eurasia.

Arctic permafrost and peatlands constitute frozen giants of the global carbon cycle. In the top few meters, the Arctic permafrost stores almost twice as much carbon as atmospheric CO2 and more than 200 times as much as atmospheric methane. The large amounts of currently dormant permafrost carbon may be increasingly thawed and mobilized as climate warming progresses - and may then feed additional CO2 and methane into the atmosphere to accelerate climate warming. This climate-carbon feedback is hard to assess as permafrost thaw differs widely across the Arctic and data from remote areas are limited. The new study provides a novel angle by using the radiocarbon signal of large rivers to understand permafrost thaw and carbon mobilization in their catchments.

"Rivers transport carbon from different sources in their catchments, including carbon mobilized from thawing permafrost or collapsing peat, as well as carbon from the soil surface. Radiocarbon dating helps us distinguish carbon from these different sources," says Birgit Wild, researcher at Stockholm University and lead author of the study.

Old carbon that has been preserved in deep permafrost or peat deposits for thousands of years thus contains less radiocarbon than modern carbon at the soil surface. The team of researchers calculated the flux of permafrost and peat carbon in the large Siberian rivers Ob, Yenisey, Lena and Kolyma by combining a database of radiocarbon in different deposits with monitoring of radiocarbon in the rivers over ten years and all seasons.

The study shows that permafrost and peat carbon contributed to only 12% of the dissolved organic carbon in these rivers, but to more than half of the particulate organic carbon. Seasonal differences suggest that gradual thaw of the seasonally frozen active layer and of surface permafrost is the main source of permafrost- and peat-derived carbon in dissolved form, whereas that in particulate form stems to a large extent from the collapse of deeper deposits that formed thousands of years ago. Differences in the relative amounts of dissolved versus particulate permafrost and peat carbon between rivers were consistent with differences in the type and extent of permafrost in their basins.

"The radiocarbon signal of especially particulate organic carbon in rivers might be a sensitive tool to monitor carbon release from thawing permafrost over the coming decades," adds Örjan Gustafsson, professor at Stockholm University and leader of the team.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Researchers (IMAGE)

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket
Plastic Bags (IMAGE)
Biodegradable Bags can Hold a Full Load of Shopping after 3 Years in the Environment
An Illustration of the Chalmers Design for a Lithium Sulfur Battery (IMAGE)
Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential
Antony Orth, RMIT University (IMAGE)
3D Optical Biopsies within Reach thanks to Advance in Light Field Technology
Subsurface Imaging Technology Helps Find Lost Graves (IMAGE)
Lost Graves Identified by New Archaeology Methods
Infographic: Calculating the Hubble Constant (IMAGE)
Mystery of the Universe's Expansion Rate Widens with New Hubble Data
Raw Diamond (IMAGE)
Diamonds Reveal How Continents are Stabilized, Key to Earth's Habitability
Alzheimer's
Scientists Propose New Theory on Alzheimer's, Amyloid Connection
Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE)
Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
space

Telescopes in Space for Even Sharper Images of Black Holes

Hubble Spots a Stunning Spiral Galaxy

Two Neutron Stars Collided Near the Solar System Billions of Years Ago

Spinning Black Hole Sprays Light-Speed Plasma Clouds into Space

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

NIST Research Sparks New Insights on Laser Welding

New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever

Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Gene-Editing Technology may Produce Resistant Virus in Cassava Plant
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE)
Biology

Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
Atlantic Killifish (IMAGE)
Environment

An Evolutionary Rescue in Polluted Waters
Hippos Lazing Away the Day Together (IMAGE)
Animals

Hippos, the Animal Silicon Pumps
Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt across Western US, Study Finds (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Environment

Forest Fires Accelerating Snowmelt Across Western US, Study Finds

Most Popular

  1. 1 A lawn is better than fertilizer for growing healthy blueberries
  2. 2 T Lymphocyte (IMAGE) Challenging Metabolism may help Fight Disease
  3. 3 Close Relatives Can Coexist: Two Flower Species Show Us How (1) (IMAGE) Close relatives can coexist: Two Flower Species Show us How
  4. 4 Wasp Photo (IMAGE) Paper Wasps Capable of Behavior that Resembles Logical Reasoning
  5. 5 Deepwater Horizon (IMAGE) Complex Geology Contributed to Deepwater Horizon Disaster, New Study Finds
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics