naturewn.com

Trending Topics

New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever

By Staff Reporter
Apr 30, 2019 10:27 AM EDT
Close
 3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE)
This illustration, based on real data shows the heart of a Japanese rice fish. The green and blue laser beams demonstrate how the newly developed 3D imaging microscope by researchers from EMBL is scanning the heart.
(Photo : Tobias Wüstenfeld)

"Many important biological processes occur in three dimensions and on millisecond timescales," says Lars Hufnagel on the rationale for developing the new microscope. Capturing these fast processes is a big challenge in biology. And showing them not only in 2D but in 3D is - next to the needed high resolution - the second main aspect of modern microscopy.

The new light-field microscopy system developed by EMBL group leaders Lars Hufnagel, Robert Prevedel and their teams overcomes both hurdles at once. "Our new method allows us to study processes both in 3D and on timescales of 200 images per second," says Robert Prevedel. Lars Hufnagel adds: "On top of that, it delivers up to ten times better, namely truly isotropic, resolution than classic light field microscopy."

Previously developed microscopes, mostly based on light-sheet approaches, have also attempted to image fast biological processes but have only achieved much slower speeds than the new technique. As such, they were too slow to see dynamic processes within hearts and neuronal cells.

First feasibility study on fish heart

To demonstrate the capabilities of the new technique, the team studied the beating heart and blood flow in medaka - also known as Japanese rice fish - in real time. The medaka was used as it is a well understood model organism. In addition, blood cells move fast - up to one millimetre per second - which was a challenge for any existing microscope.

The images delivered by this test showed for the first time how individual blood cells move through the two heart chambers. "This opens up completely new possibilities," says co-author Joachim Wittbrodt from the Centre for Organismal Studies at Heidelberg University. "In showing how genetic backgrounds or mutations have an effect on the dynamics of heartbeats, the new technology can be used to research heart defects."

Interdisciplinary research and development

Constructing the new microscope was an interdisciplinary effort. The researchers within the two EMBL groups have backgrounds in various scientific fields: the multidisciplinary team comprised physicists, engineers, computer scientists and, of course, biologists.

"This new microscope demonstrates that EMBL is not only at the forefront of molecular biology research but also an important place to research and develop new technologies needed within the field," says Hufnagel.

Next step: neurons

The study on the medaka heart was only the first test for the new microscope. Robert Prevedel is looking forward to using the microscope to study the activity and dynamics of neuronal cell populations in these animals. "Future camera developments can further increase the imaging speed. This would make our new microscope technique an attractive tool to study the dynamics within small neuronal networks on millisecond time scales in 3D," concludes Prevedel.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Using DNA Templates to Harness the Sun's Energy

Hubble Measurements Suggest Disparity in Hubble Constant Calculations is not a Fluke

New Concept for Novel Fire Extinguisher in Space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever

Stretchable Interlaced-nanowire Film for Ultraviolet Photodetectors with High Response Speed

How to Purify Water with Graphene

Squid Skin Inspires Creation of Next-generation Space Blanket

Graphene Sponge Helps Lithium Sulphur Batteries Reach New Potential
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Anemones not so Simple after All (1 of 2) (IMAGE)
Biology

Simple Sea Anemones Not so Simple After All
Coral Reef (IMAGE)
Environment

Scientists Create Largest Collection of Coral Reef Maps Ever Made
Red-Headed Gouldian Finch (IMAGE)
Animals

Study: Why Unique Finches Keep Their Heads of Many Colors
Underwater Glider Used To Study Red Tide In 2018
Biology

Ocean circulation likely to blame for severity of 2018 red tide

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) (IMAGE) Deadly Box Jellyfish Antidote Discovered Using CRISPR Genome Editing
  2. 2 30 Interesting Facts about Solar Energy
  3. 3 3D Microscope Scanning a Heart (IMAGE) New 3D Microscope Visualizes Fast Biological Processes Better than Ever
  4. 4 San Francisco Garter Snake (IMAGE) US Cities Host more Regionally Unique Species than Previously Thought
  5. 5 Ross Polynya (IMAGE) Rapid Melting of the World's Largest Ice Shelf Linked to Solar Heat in the Ocean
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics