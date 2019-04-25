naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Study: Microbes Could Influence Earth's Geological Processes as much as Volcanoes

By Staff Reporter
Apr 25, 2019 11:18 AM EDT
Close
 Irazu Volcano (IMAGE)
Microbiology professor Karen Lloyd (second from right) and Ph.D. student Katie Fullerton (far left) look at a volcanic wall while on a research trip to Costa Rica. Location: Irazu Volcano.
(Photo : Photo by Tom Owens.)
Costa Rica Volcano/Microbe Research (IMAGE)
Photo of a rock sample taken while microbiology professor Karen Lloyd and Ph.D. student Katie Fullerton were on a research trip to Costa Rica. Lloyd and her team studied carbon lifeforms in warm springs and volcanos. Scientists from around the world participated in the study. Location: Irazu Volcano.
(Photo : Photo by Tom Owens.)

By acting as gatekeepers, microbes can affect geological processes that move carbon from the earth's surface into its deep interior, according to a study published in Nature and co-authored by microbiologists at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The research is part of the Deep Carbon Observatory's Biology Meets Subduction project.

"We usually think of geology as something that happens independently of life, and life just adjusts to the geology," said Karen Lloyd, associate professor of microbiology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and senior author of the study. "But we found that microbes can impact major geological processes happening on Earth today."

For the study, researchers evaluated the Costa Rica's subduction zone, a point where the ocean floor sinks underneath the continental plate. The results showed that microbes consume and trap a small but measurable amount of the carbon sinking into the trench off Costa Rica's Pacific coast. The microbes may also be involved in chemical processes that pull out even more carbon, leaving cement-like veins of calcite in the crust.

"It is amazing to consider that tiny microbes can potentially influence geological processes on similar scales as these powerful and visually impressive volcanoes, which are direct conduits to the earth's interior," said Maarten de Moor, coauthor and professor at the National University of Costa Rica's Observatory of Volcanology and Seismology.

The unexpected findings have important implications for how much carbon moves from Earth's surface into the interior, especially over geological timescales. The research is part of the Deep Carbon Observatory's Biology Meets Subduction project.

In the future, researchers plan to investigate other forearc regions to see if this trend is widespread. If these biological and geochemical processes occur worldwide, they would translate to 19 percent less carbon entering the deep mantle than previously estimated.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Land in the USDA Conservation Reserve Program (IMAGE)

Honey bee colonies more successful by foraging on non-crop fields
C. elegans Embryos (IMAGE)
New study shows effects on offspring of epigenetic inheritance via sperm
'Sir Freddie,' One of the Original Semen Donors, in 1969 (IMAGE)
Ram sperm frozen for 50 years successfully used to impregnate 34 ewes
Forest (IMAGE)
Largest carbon dioxide sink in renewable forests
Ancient Ocean Site (IMAGE)
Researchers uncover new clues to surviving extinction
Turtles
Tracking turtles with telemetry
Puddle Jumpers (IMAGE)
Rainy Weather on the Greenland Ice -- Triggering Sudden Melting Events
Gregarious Caterpillars (IMAGE)
Fighting leaf and mandible
African Great Apes (IMAGE)
Wild African ape reactions to novel camera traps
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lanternflies Grapes (IMAGE)
Animals

Spotted lanternflies found to be flyers, not gliders
Drought and Central Valley Orchard (IMAGE)
Environment

Predicting heat waves? Look half a world away
Tiger (1 of 3) (IMAGE)
Animals

CSI meets conservation
Building a Bee-Friendly Landscape (IMAGE)
Environment

Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape

Most Popular

  1. 1 'Beautiful Chimaera' (IMAGE) Scientists Unearth 'Utterly Bizarre' Chimera Crab Fossil
  2. 2 Colon Cancer Cells (IMAGE) Exposing Cancer's Metabolic Addictions
  3. 3 EndoPil (1 of 2) (IMAGE) Singapore Scientists Develop Swallowable Self-inflating Capsule to Help Tackle Obesity
  4. 4 A Swimming Beautiful Chimera (IMAGE) Meet Callichimaera Perplexa, the Platypus of Crabs
  5. 5 Reef Halos (IMAGE) Can We Solve the Riddle of the Coral Reef Halos?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics