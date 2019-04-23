naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Island Lizards are Expert Sunbathers, and Researchers Find it's Slowing their Evolution

By Staff Reporter
Apr 23, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
Close
 Jhan Salazar Holds an Anole (IMAGE)
Jhan Salazar holds an anole from Colombia. Photo courtesy of M. Castañeda.
(Photo : Virginia Tech)

If you've ever spent some time in the Caribbean, you might have noticed that humans are not the only organisms soaking up the sun. Anoles - diminutive little tree lizards - spend much of their day shuttling in and out of the shade. But, according to a new study in Evolution led by assistant professor Martha Muñoz at Virginia Tech and Jhan Salazar at Universidad Icesi, this behavioral "thermoregulation" isn't just affecting their body temperature. Surprisingly, it's also slowing their evolution.

The idea that evolution can be slow on islands is actually somewhat strange. Ever since Darwin's journey to the Galapagos, islands have been recognized as hotspots of rapid evolution, resulting in many ecologically diverse species. The reason why evolution often goes into overdrive on islands has to do with the ecological opportunity presented by simplified environments. When organisms wash up on remote islands, they find themselves freed of their usual competitors and predators, which frees them to rapidly diversify to fill new niches. This phenomenon of faster evolution is often referred to as the "island effect."

Yet, the researchers discovered that physiological evolution in Anolis lizards is actually much slower on islands than on the mainland. What is causing evolution to stall?

The same ecological opportunity that frees island organisms from predators also facilitates behavioral thermoregulation. "Whereas mainland lizards spend most of their time hiding from predators, island lizards move around more, and are able to spend much of their day precisely shuttling between sun and shade," said Muñoz, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences in the College of Science.

If it gets too hot, island lizards simply go find a shady spot. If it gets too cold, they can dash onto a sunny perch. By thermoregulating, island lizards are not just buffering themselves from thermal variation. They are effectively shielding themselves from natural selection. If lizards aren't exposed to extreme temperatures, then selection on physiology is weakened. The result? Slower rates of physiological evolution. Effectively, island lizards use behavioral thermoregulation like SPF against natural selection!

Jhan Salazar said, "Our results show that faster evolution on islands is not a general rule." This slower physiological evolution on islands stands in stark contrast to morphology, which has been shown to evolve faster in island anoles. When it comes to morphology and physiology on islands, it seems we are looking at different sides of the same coin. The same ecological release from predators and competition that allowed for the truly impressive amount of morphological diversification that has appeared quickly among island anoles, seems to additionally allow for more behavioral thermoregulation which slows physiological evolution.

"We are discovering that organisms are the architects of their own selective environments meaning that behavior and evolution are locked together in a delicate dance. This pas de deux tells us something important about how diversity arises in nature," said Muñoz, who is an affiliated faculty member of the Global Change Center, housed within the Fralin Life Science Institute.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices

Modified 'White Graphene' for Eco-friendly Energy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Weakly Electric Elephantnose Fish (IMAGE)
Biology

Bionics: Electric view in murky waters
Gorner Glacier (IMAGE)
Environment

More than 90% of glacier volume in the Alps could be lost by 2100
Cape Sugarbird (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists explore causes of biodiversity in perching birds
Yukon River (IMAGE)
Environment

Air temperatures in the Arctic are driving system change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Atomic Beam Collimator Illustration (IMAGE) Atomic Beams Shoot Straighter Via Cascading Silicon Peashooters
  2. 2 Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced and Explained (IMAGE) Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced and Explained
  3. 3 Jhan Salazar Holds an Anole (IMAGE) Island Lizards are Expert Sunbathers, and Researchers Find it's Slowing their Evolution
  4. 4 Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE) Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
  5. 5 Looking for Targets (IMAGE) Overlooked Molecular Machine in Cell Nucleus may Hold Key to Treating Aggressive Leukemia
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics