naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

By Staff Reporter
Apr 22, 2019 09:20 AM EDT
Close
 Compatible Interfaces (IMAGE)
Forming compatible interfaces between cathode active materials and solid electrolytes is important for high-performance all-solid-state batteries. The organic cathode demonstrated here is (electro)chemically and mechanically compatible with a sulfide electrolyte. Its moderate redox potential enables the reversible formation of a resistive active material-electrolyte interface.
(Photo : University of Houston)

Solid-state sodium-ion batteries are far safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which pose a risk of fire and explosions, but their performance has been too weak to offset the safety advantages. Researchers Friday reported developing an organic cathode that dramatically improves both stability and energy density.

The improved performance, reported in the journal Joule, is related to two key findings:

  • The resistive interface between the electrolyte and cathode that commonly forms during cycling can be reversed, extending cycle life, and
  • The flexibility of the organic cathode allowed it to maintain intimate contact at the interface with the solid electrolyte, even as the cathode expanded and contracted during cycling.

Yan Yao, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Houston and corresponding author of the paper, said the organic cathode - known as PTO, for pyrene-4,5,9,10-tetraone - offers unique advantages over previous inorganic cathodes. But he said the underlying principles are equally significant.

"We found for the first time that the resistive interface that forms between the cathode and the electrolyte can be reversed," Yao said. "That can contribute to stability and longer cycle life." Yao also is a principal investigator at the Texas Center for Superconductivity at UH. His research group focuses on green and sustainable organic materials for energy generation and storage.

Yanliang "Leonard" Liang, a research assistant professor in the UH Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, said that reversibility of the interface is the key, allowing the solid-state battery to reach a higher energy density without sacrificing cycle life. Normally, a solid-state battery's ability to store energy is halted when the resistive cathode?electrolyte interface forms; reversing that resistance allows energy density to remain high during cycling, he said.

Lithium-ion batteries with their liquid electrolytes are able to store relatively high amounts of energy and are commonly used to power the tools of modern life, from cell phones to hearing aids. But the risk of fire and explosion has heightened interest in other types of batteries, and a solid-state sodium-ion battery offers the promise of increased safety at a lower cost.

Xiaowei Chi, a post-doctoral researcher in Yao's group, said a key challenge had been to find a solid electrolyte that is as conductive as the liquid electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries. Now that sufficiently conductive solid electrolytes are available, a remaining challenge has been the solid interfaces.

One issue raised by a solid electrolyte: the electrolyte struggles to maintain intimate contact with a traditional rigid cathode as the latter expands and contracts during battery cycling. Fang Hao, a PhD student working in Yao's group, said the organic cathode is more pliable and thus able to remain in contact with the interface, improving cycling life. The researchers said the contact remained steady through at least 200 cycles.

"If you have reliable contact between the electrode and electrolyte, you will have a great chance of creating a high-performance solid-state battery," Hao said.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices

Ocean circulation likely to blame for severity of 2018 red tide

The future of agriculture is computerized
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Weakly Electric Elephantnose Fish (IMAGE)
Biology

Bionics: Electric view in murky waters
Gorner Glacier (IMAGE)
Environment

More than 90% of glacier volume in the Alps could be lost by 2100
Cape Sugarbird (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists explore causes of biodiversity in perching birds
Yukon River (IMAGE)
Environment

Air temperatures in the Arctic are driving system change

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Synthetic Receptor Preferentially Binds a Male Hormone (IMAGE) Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones
  2. 2 PA Annual Wastewater Generation by County 2017 (IMAGE) PA Residents Shoulder Health Impacts of State's Oil and Gas Waste
  3. 3 Marine Skin 1 (IMAGE) Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring
  4. 4 Compatible Interfaces (IMAGE) Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery
  5. 5 Experimental AI Tool Recognizes PTSD Based on Voice Features Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics