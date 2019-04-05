naturewn.com

Trending Topics river storm Weather healthy bones exercise balanced diet

Social insecurity also stresses chimpanzees

By Staff Reporter
Apr 05, 2019 11:38 AM EDT
Close
 Male Chimpanzee (IMAGE)
To avoid escalation of conflicts and to promote group cohesion male chimpanzees reduce aggressive interactions in times of social instability.


(Photo : © Anna Preis)

A high social status has substantial health and fitness benefits for males and females of many social animal species, including humans. However, attaining and maintaining dominance often comes with elevated energetic costs. "To investigate costs associated with dominance acquisition and maintenance, we examined potential sources of energetic and psychosocial stressors that male chimpanzees might be exposed to on a daily basis, and particularly during periods when males compete intensively over dominance status and mating opportunities," says Anna Preis, first author of the study.

The authors found that urinary cortisol levels were higher in all males during unstable compared to stable dominance periods, whereas aggression rates showed the reversed pattern, with higher rates in stable periods. In contrast to a previous study in another chimpanzee population, dominance rank and urinary cortisol levels were not associated in either period. These findings indicate that status maintenance is not associated with elevated physiological stress for dominant Tai male chimpanzees, and suggest that status competition and the uncertainty of dominance relationships within the group exposes all males to psychosocial stress, despite lower rates of aggressive interactions. This supports a number of other studies showing that unpredictability in social relationships is particularly stressful in primates, - including in humans.

"Our study shows that open aggression was not the source of the high-stress levels of males during periods of heightened male-male competition, but that males were affected by the social uncertainty induced by these competitive periods," says Preis. "We investigated two contexts that induce social instability, competition over status and competition over mating opportunities. For both contexts we found the same pattern: All males, irrespective of dominance rank, had higher stress levels during periods with high male-male competition, while aggression rates and intensities were higher in periods with the low male-male competition."

Avoiding aggression

"One of our main findings is that male chimpanzees adjust competitive behaviors to context-dependent conditions. When the risk of escalation was high, males avoided aggressive behaviors to diminish the risk of injury," says Roman Wittig, senior author of the study. "Chimpanzees are highly territorial and cooperatively defend their territories against intruders. Male chimpanzees might, therefore, avoid aggressive behavior when dominance relationship is unclear and unstable, as part of a conflict management strategy that allows them to cooperate as a group during such periods." Conflict management strategies are crucial for the maintenance of a stable life in social groups. The study illustrates that wild chimpanzees contrast personal with group-level costs of aggression to manage their in-group conflicts.

"Our study is of interest for a wide research field. It shows that aggression rates are not always a good indicator of competition intensities and that in future studies avoidance of aggression and other non-aggressive forms of competitive behavior need to be considered, too," concludes Preis.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Smartphone test spots poisoned water risk to millions of lives

The smallest skeletons in the marine world observed in 3D by synchrotron techniques

Toward automated animal identification in wildlife research

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

'Eavesdropping' technology used to protect one of New Zealand's rarest birds
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

The Italian Crested Newt (IMAGE)
Biology

Salamanders chew with their palate
Mature Female Sun Bear in Malaysia (IMAGE)
Animals

World's smallest bears' facial expressions throw doubt on human superiority
Mossy Red-eyed Frog (IMAGE)
Animals

Fungal disease threatens hundreds of amphibian species worldwide
Feathers from Hatchling (IMAGE)
Animals

Ancient birds out of the egg running

Most Popular

  1. 1 Male Chimpanzee (IMAGE) Social insecurity also stresses chimpanzees
  2. 2 Soprano Pipistrelle Bat (Pipistrellus pygmaeus) (IMAGE) Compass orientation of a migratory bat species depends on sunset direction
  3. 3 Step-Pool Stream (IMAGE) Post-wildfire step-pool streams
  4. 4 Ant Microbiota (IMAGE) Compound that kills drug-resistant fungi is isolated from ant microbiota
  5. 5 Bacterial Nanowires (IMAGE) Bacterial nanowire mystery solved
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics