naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Rating riverside corridors -- the 'escape routes' for animals under climate change

By Staff Reporter
Feb 08, 2019 09:02 PM EST
Close
 Owyhee River Canyon
The Owyhee River Canyon in Oregon shows the difference between shadier riverside habitat and the hotter, dryer upland areas.


(Photo : Bureau of Land Management)
The shaded study area included Washington, most of Oregon and Idaho, and parts of Montana and other neighboring states.
(Photo : Robert Norheim/University of Washington) The shaded study area included Washington, most of Oregon and Idaho, and parts of Montana and other neighboring states.

Under climate change, plants and animals will shift their habitats to track the conditions they are adapted for. As they do, the lands surrounding rivers and streams offer natural migration routes that will take on a new importance as temperatures rise.

An open-access study led by the University of Washington pinpoints which riverside routes in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and western Montana will be the most important for animals trying to navigate a changing climate. The study was published this fall in PLOS ONE.

"This corridor network is already there, and it's already important for animal movement," said lead author Meade Krosby, a scientist in the UW's Climate Impacts Group. "Under climate change these will become 'superhighways' for animals that are seeking new places to live. We've identified ones that could be priorities for conservation and restoration."

Riparian areas -- areas of habitat along the banks of rivers and streams -- are known to be used by bears, coyotes, wolves, deer, mountain lions and other large mammals. But these regions could also benefit smaller mammals, like beavers and marmots, and even insects, birds and other species looking for cooler, moister terrain as conditions become less habitable.

"We aren't the first to realize that riparian areas are likely to be really important for animals seeking refuge from warmer or drier conditions, or for connecting fragmented habitats under climate change," Krosby said. "But we hadn't seen anybody identify which riparian areas would be particularly valuable in the future."

The authors developed a ranking system for riparian areas and applied it to the Northwest, creating a general technique that could be applied elsewhere. They rated the land surrounding rivers and streams for various features that would help animals on the move: width; amount of shade; tree cover; connection across temperature gradients; and general condition of the landscape.

Results show that the highest-quality routes in the Northwest are mostly in the mountains, which have shaded, well-protected riparian corridors that connect warmer to cooler habitats.

The authors then looked at which areas should be priorities for restoration -- places that are not currently protected, or that offer the only natural pathway linking warmer and cooler landscapes. Here the routes through the Columbia Plateau, covering Eastern Washington, central Oregon and western Idaho, popped out as particularly important.

"If you look at an aerial photograph of an agricultural or urban landscape you'll see these green corridors that follow streams and rivers," Krosby said. "Humans use the flat areas of the landscape: we live there, we farm there, we use it for all kinds of things. So the riparian areas in these landscapes may not be in the best shape, but in some ways they're the most valuable, because they're the only natural habitat left."

The authors don't identify individual waterways as priorities for riparian conservation. Instead they leave it to regional managers to single out individual areas and choose methods -- whether it be working with landowners to keep areas in a natural state, planting native vegetation, removing invasive species along streams, creating easements in property deeds, or other methods - to ensure that riverside land remains friendly to wildlife movement.

"Riparian areas offer a huge bang-for-buck as conservation opportunities in the effort to reconnect our fragmented habitats," Krosby said. "The nice thing about riparian conservation is it's a two-fer: The same vegetation that provides cover for terrestrial species moving through riparian zones can, for example, help shade streams to cool water temperatures for aquatic species."

The study is part of a growing trend in wildlife conservation. This winter, the state of Washington anticipates opening a wildlife overpass over Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, which will allow animals to safely cross the freeway. That infrastructure in combination with other measures could help animal populations be more resilient to climate change.

"The idea is to have a whole network: You want to make sure that your landscape is permeable to wildlife movement," Krosby said. "That's important now, and it's especially important under climate change, because moving to track shifting habitats is the primary way that species deal with a changing climate."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Streptomyces

Microbes hitched to insects provide a rich source of new antibiotics
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

Precision pest control app is in the works

Smartphone app is the farmer's newest weapon in crop protection

Your smartphone now knows if you smoke and may help you quit

Increasing skepticism against robots according to survey
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Guinea Baboons
Animals

How new species emerge
Milky Stork (IMAGE)
Animals

Crossbreeding threatens conservation of endangered milky storks
The African Wild Dog

Solving the mystery of Serengeti's vanishing wild dogs
Streptomyces
Biology

Microbes hitched to insects provide a rich source of new antibiotics

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Analysis of Deforestation in Indonesia Palm oil not the only driver of forest loss in Indonesia
  2. 2 Owyhee River Canyon Rating riverside corridors -- the 'escape routes' for animals under climate change
  3. 3 Gypsum in Hands Gypsum as an agricultural product
  4. 4 Aspergillus fumigatus How a fungus can cripple the immune system
  5. 5 Pygmy Rattlesnake Rattlesnake venom: Mild, medium and wicked hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics