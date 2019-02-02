naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Insecticide resistance genes affect vector competence for West Nile virus

By Staff Reporter
Feb 02, 2019 11:01 AM EST
Close
 Collecting Mosquito Larvae
Collecting method of the Culex quinquefasciatus larvae.
(Photo : Institut Pasteur)

In a context of overuse of insecticides, which leads to the selection of resistant mosquitoes, it is already known that this resistance to insecticides affects interactions between mosquitoes and the pathogens they transmit. Researchers from the Institut Pasteur (Paris) and its partners prove that mechanisms of insecticide resistance, observed in Culex quinquefasciatusvector, impact the transmission of West Nile virus.

Over the last decades, arthropod-borne viruses (arboviruses) that affect human health such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika or West Nile viruses have taken the center stage owing to epidemic outbreaks or even pandemics affecting the world. In the absence of vaccines and therapeutic treatments, the control of arboviruses relies mainly on the control of mosquito populations.

The consequences of the overuse of insecticides

The use of insecticides has long been the unique method to reduce mosquito densities and thus interrupt the transmission of arboviruses. However, the overuse of insecticides leads to the selection of mosquitoes with insecticide resistance genes. Insecticide resistance has been reported to affect interactions between mosquitoes and the pathogens they transmit.

"We provide the first evidence of the impact of two main mechanisms of insecticide resistance on arbovirus transmission", explains Anna-Bella Failloux, Head of the Arboviruses and Insect Vectors laboratory at the Institut Pasteur.

Vector competence to two arboviruses

"Using experimental infections, we compared the vector competence of insecticide-resistant and -susceptible Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes (target modification and overproduction of detoxification enzymes) to two arboviruses, Rift Valley fever virus (RVFV) and West Nile Virus (WNV)." For RVFV, vector competence remains unchanged whether the mosquito is resistant or susceptible. However, resistant mosquitoes transmit better WNV than susceptible mosquitoes.

"Our results underscore the importance of understanding the effects of insecticide resistance on vector competence and require reconsidering vector control strategies by limiting the production of insecticide-resistant mosquitoes."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Streptomyces

Microbes hitched to insects provide a rich source of new antibiotics
Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps
UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Antarctic
A study shows an increase of permafrost temperature at a global scale
Emperor Penguin Chick
Emperor penguins' first journey to sea
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MERMAIDs reveal secrets from below the ocean floor

Precision pest control app is in the works

Smartphone app is the farmer's newest weapon in crop protection

Your smartphone now knows if you smoke and may help you quit

Increasing skepticism against robots according to survey
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Guinea Baboons
Animals

How new species emerge
Milky Stork (IMAGE)
Animals

Crossbreeding threatens conservation of endangered milky storks
The African Wild Dog

Solving the mystery of Serengeti's vanishing wild dogs
Streptomyces
Biology

Microbes hitched to insects provide a rich source of new antibiotics

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Analysis of Deforestation in Indonesia Palm oil not the only driver of forest loss in Indonesia
  2. 2 Owyhee River Canyon Rating riverside corridors -- the 'escape routes' for animals under climate change
  3. 3 Gypsum in Hands Gypsum as an agricultural product
  4. 4 Aspergillus fumigatus How a fungus can cripple the immune system
  5. 5 Pygmy Rattlesnake Rattlesnake venom: Mild, medium and wicked hot
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics