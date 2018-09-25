naturewn.com

Trending Topics paralysis Stars climate change neutron stars Star Trek

First Dust Storms Spotted On Titan

By Naia Carlos
Sep 25, 2018 06:53 PM EDT
Close
 Titan
Saturn's moon Titan is known for being extremely similar to Earth. In a new development, scientists found evidence of huge dust storms in the moon.
(Photo : NASA | JPL-Caltech | Space Science Institute)

For the first time ever, NASA's Cassini spacecraft spotted a huge dust storm in the equatorial regions of Titan, Saturn's largest moon.

Aside from Earth, only one other cosmic body is known to host dust storms: Mars.

Until now, that is.

In a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, scientists analyzed Cassini data to reveal that Titan is the third object in the solar system where dust storms have been found.

The Remarkable Titan

Titan has long been the subject of interest by astronomers due to its similarities to Earth. According to NASA, it is the only moon in the solar system with a substantial atmosphere. Furthermore, it's the only other known body where stable surface liquid is still found.

Sebastien Rodriguez, lead study author and an astronomer at the Université Paris Diderot, France, describes Titan as an extremely active moon, which is apparent from the body's geology and hydrocarbon cycle.

"Now we can add another analogy with Earth and Mars: the active dust cycle, in which organic dust can be raised from large dune fields around Titan's equator," he says.

Massive Dust Storms On The Moon

While both Earth and Titan contain liquid bodies, the former features water and the latter's reservoirs contain methane and ethane. When the sun passes by Titan's equator during the equinox, large clouds form and generate strong methane storms, which Cassini was able to detect during flybys.

Scientists initially believed that odd equatorial brightenings in the Cassini infrared data from back in 2009 were these methane clouds. However, Rodriguez says that methane clouds aren't physically possible in the region and season they were seen at. Any methane cloud that would form in these conditions would have properties that are inconsistent with what the models actually show.

After also ruling out frozen methane or icy lavas as well as determining that the atmospheric features are quite near the surface, the researchers concluded that the bright spots are clouds of dust that has been raised from the dunes.

The dust, the authors explain, is made up of organic molecules that was produced by the interaction of sunlight and methane in the moon's atmosphere.

"The near-surface wind speeds required to raise such an amount of dust as we see in these dust storms would have to be very strong — about five times as strong as the average wind speeds estimated by the Huygens measurements near the surface and with climate models," Rodriguez explains.

The authors suggest that the dunes are active and constantly in flux, just like Earth's and Mars'.

Tagstitan, Saturn, Saturn's moon

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Milky Way Nearly Crashed Into Another Galaxy

'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It

Cassini Detects Swarms of Methane Clouds in Titan's Summer Skies

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

Saturn's Weird Moon Titan Is Covered With Electrically Charged Sands

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

First Dust Storms Spotted On Titan

Humans Are Making The Earth Wobble As It Spins: Here's How

The Milky Way Nearly Crashed Into Another Galaxy

'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It

A Pulsar Is Sending Strange Unexplained Infrared Signals Into Deep Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Dickinsonia Scientists Find The Oldest Animal On Earth: Meet The Half-Billion-Year-Old Dickinsonia
  2. 2 Milky Way The Milky Way Nearly Crashed Into Another Galaxy
  3. 3 Woolly Mammoth There Are Plans For A Real-Life 'Jurassic Park' With Woolly Mammoths and Other Extinct Creatures
  4. 4 Arctic The Melting Permafrost Is Leaking Acid In The Arctic
  5. 5 Robotic Skins This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics