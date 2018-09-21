naturewn.com

Trending Topics Stars neutron stars exoplanets Yale University air pollution

The Milky Way Nearly Crashed Into Another Galaxy

By Naia Carlos
Sep 21, 2018 10:16 PM EDT
Close
 Milky Way
Artist’s impression of disturbances in the velocities of stars in the Milky Way galaxy that was revealed by ESA’s star mapping mission, Gaia. The reason, the new study reveals, is a near collision with another galaxy millions of years ago.
(Photo : ESA (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO))

In the 13 billion years of the Milky Way's existence, it has been through rough times, including a near collision with repercussions still echoing today.

Hundreds of millions of years ago, the Milky Way nearly crashed against another smaller galaxy. It was only a close call, but it resulted in ripples in the stars located in the Milky Way disk.

Odd Shapes Of Stellar Movement In The Data

In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers analyzed data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission and discovered strange movement patterns of the stars in the Milky Way.

According to ESA, Gaia allowed the scientists to observe stellar motion by plotting stars' position against their velocity, which is called phase space.

The team was surprised at the strange and interesting shapes that emerged from the study, the likes of which have never been seen before. Specifically, 6 million stars in the galaxy's disk were found to move in a pattern that looked like snail shells.

Near Collision Causes Star Ripples

When a pebble is thrown in a pond, it causes ripples in the water. After a while, though, the water calms and settles once again.

Stars display different behavior, ESA points out, with the stellar bodies retaining a memory of the disturbance. While one can't see the effect on the stars' position, it is noticeable in their unexpected velocities.

"These substructures allow us to conclude that the disk of our galaxy suffered an important gravitational disturbance about 300 and 900 million years ago," Teresa Antoja, study author and researcher from University of Barcelona in Spain, says in a statement.

Enter, the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, a relatively tiny galaxy that is home to only a few tens of millions of stars. It is currently being cannibalized by the Milky Way, but it's not the first time the two neighboring galaxies have met.

Previous studies of the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy have revealed that its last encounter with the Milky Way didn't see impact. Instead, the small galaxy simply brushed past sometime between 200 and 1,000 million years ago.

The timeline matched the team's estimated beginning of the stars' shell-like pattern of movement, suggesting that a near collision with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy in the distant past is still affecting the stellar behavior in the Milky Way today.

While the findings get scientists one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the Milky Way, the authors note that the link between the snail shell shapes and the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy was achieved using simple computer models and analysis. Further studies are already being planned.

TagsStars, milky way, galaxy

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

A Pulsar Is Sending Strange Unexplained Infrared Signals Into Deep Space

Unstable 'Monster Galaxy' Churns Out Stars A Thousand Times Faster Than Milky Way

The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

The Milky Way Nearly Crashed Into Another Galaxy

'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It

A Pulsar Is Sending Strange Unexplained Infrared Signals Into Deep Space

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spider Web Giant 1,000-Foot Spider Web Blankets Entire Lagoon In Greece
  2. 2 Milky Way The Milky Way Nearly Crashed Into Another Galaxy
  3. 3 Universe The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’
  4. 4 YeHong-Tibetan Macaque Study: Turmoil behind primate power struggles often overlooked by researchers
  5. 5 Planet Vulcan 'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics