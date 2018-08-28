naturewn.com

Trending Topics evolution black hole Neanderthals ancient humans space

‘The Great Dying’: History's Worst Volcanic Eruption Killed Nearly All Life On Earth

By Naia Carlos
Aug 28, 2018 11:58 PM EDT
Close
 Volcanic Eruption
A volcanic eruption 250 million years ago nearly decimated all life in the planet. Now, scientists zero in on the reason why the Great Dying was so deadly.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Hundreds of millions of years ago, Mother Earth unleashed its wrath with a massive volcanic eruption that exploded continuously for almost 1 million years.

The "Great Dying" event, also called the End-Permian Extinction, was the largest mass extinction that ever occurred, wiping out nearly 90 percent of all life. For the first and last time since the first living organism appeared on the planet, Earth nearly lost all completely.

A Uniquely Cataclysmic Event

In a new study published in Nature Geoscience, researchers explain one of the reasons why the volcanic eruption known as the Siberian Flood Basalts turned out to be so much more catastrophic than other volcanic activities that have occurred.

The eruption, which took place in what is now Siberia, Russia, happened 252 million years ago, and the world hasn't seen a similar event since.

"The scale of this extinction was so incredible that scientists have often wondered what made the Siberian Flood Basalts so much more deadly than other similar eruptions," Michael Broadley, the lead study author, says in a statement.

Halogen Reserves Add To Great Dying's Lethality

According to Broadley, who is a postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Petrographic and Geochemical Research in France, he, his late co-author Lawrence Taylor, and the rest of the team analyzed samples of mantle xenoliths, which are rocks from the lithosphere captured by magma and ejected along with the lava when the volcano erupts.

With these samples, the researchers were able to identify the composition of the lithosphere. Before the million-year-long explosion, the Siberian lithosphere was packed with halogen chemicals including chlorine, bromine, and iodine. After the Great Dying, these elements were no longer found there.

As Motherboard reports, halogens are a family of elements that include gases that can be very toxic. Some are even deadlier when combined with other molecules, making the release of massive amounts extremely dangerous.

The gases, the authors say, were spewed out from the volcanoes, making its way to the ozone layer and destroying the protective shield. This allowed deadly amounts of ultraviolet radiation to make its way to the Earth's surface and spur the extinction of most of the planet's living species.

"We concluded that the large reservoir of halogens that was stored in the Siberian lithosphere was sent into the earth's atmosphere during the volcanic explosion, effectively destroying the ozone layer at the time and contributing to the mass extinction," Broadley explains.

TagsGreat Dying, volcanic eruption, mass extinction

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Laziness Led The Homo Erectus To Their Extinction

Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction

The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival

The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant

Gamma-Ray Bursts From Black Holes May Actually Be 'Time-Reversed'

The Milky Way 'Died' Once And The Solar System Is Living Through Its Revival

Woman Loses NASA Internship After Swear-Filled Tweet At Space Council Member

Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Space This Is How Gravitational Waves Could Obliterate Earth In An Instant
  2. 2 Dinosaurs Scientists Finally Unlock Dinosaur DNA
  3. 3 Volcanic Eruption ‘The Great Dying’: History's Worst Volcanic Eruption Killed Nearly All Life On Earth
  4. 4 Neuron Mysterious New Brain Cell Discovered In Humans
  5. 5 Air Pollution Air Pollution Is Causing A Drastic Drop In Intelligence
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics