naturewn.com

Trending Topics lunar eclipse Inflammatory Diseases eclipse enzyme moon

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled

Jul 27, 2018 04:16 PM EDT
Close
 Image 2 GHBI
A complete skull and mandible of a Deninger's bear from Sima de los Huesos in Spain.
(Photo : Javier Trueba (Madrid Scientific Films).)

During the Late Pleistocene period (between 125,000 to 12,000 years ago) two bear species roamed Europe: omnivorous brown bears (Ursus arctos) and the extinct mostly vegetarian cave bear (Ursus spelaeus).

Until now, very little is known about the dietary evolution of the cave bear and how it became a vegetarian, as the fossils of the direct ancestor, the Deninger's bear (Ursus deningeri), are extremely scarce.

However, a paper published in the journal Historical Biology, sheds new light on this. A research team from Germany and Spain found that Deninger's bear likely had a similar diet to its descendant - the classic cave bear - as new analysis shows a distinct morphology in the cranium, mandible and teeth, which has been related to its dietary specialization of a larger consumption of vegetal matter.

To understand the evolution of the cave bear lineage, the researchers micro-CT scanned the rare fossils and digitally removed the sediments so as not to risk damaging the fossils. Using sophisticated statistical methods, called geometric morphometrics, the researchers compared the three-dimensional shape of the mandibles and skull of Deninger's bear with that of classic cave bears and modern bears.

"The analyses showed that Deninger's bear had very similarly shaped mandibles and skull to the classic cave bear", explains Anneke van Heteren, lead-author of the study and Head of the Mammalogy section at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology. This implies that they were adapted to the same food types and were primarily vegetarian.

"There is an ongoing discussion on the extent to which the classic cave bear was a vegetarian. And, this is especially why the new information on the diet of its direct ancestor is so important, because it teaches us that a differentiation between the diet of cave bears and brown bears was already established by 500 thousand years ago and likely earlier", says Mikel Arlegi, doctoral candidate at the Universities of the Basque Country and Bordeaux and co-author of the study.

Interestingly, researchers also found there are shape differences between the Deninger's bears from the Iberian Peninsula and those from the rest of Europe, which are unlikely to be related to diet.

They have come up with three possibilities to explain these differences: 1) the Iberian bears are chronologically younger than the rest, 2) the Pyrenees, acting as natural barrier, resulted in some genetic differentiation between the Iberian bears and those from the rest of Europe, 3) there were multiple lineages, with either just one leading to the classic cave bear, or each lineage leading to a different group of cave bears.

"However, more fossils are necessary to test these three hypotheses," Asier Gómez-Olivencia, Ikerbasque Researcher at the University of the Basque Country said.

Tagscave bear, vegetarian, ursus spelaeus

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Climate Change Can Turn Frogs Vegetarian

The Great Fitness Debate: Gluten-Free, Paleo, Vegan or Vegetarian -- Which Diet Works Best?

Herbivore Cave Bears Went Extinct Because of Their Vegan Diet, Study Reveals

Are Carnivorous Plants Turning Vegetarian?

Burly Gladiators Were Vegetarian?

Join the Conversation

Ticks

Researchers Get Help With Tick Problem From 'Citizen Scientists'
Cancer
CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
Viking 2 On Mars
NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
Loess Plateau
Stone Tools Discovered In China Suggest That Hominins Left Africa Earlier Than First Thought
Seniors
These Anti-Aging Drugs Could Be The Real Deal
Stars
Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
Coral Reefs
Coral Reefs Need Bird Poop, But Rat Infestations Threaten Seabird Population
Pink
World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
Crabbing
New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
space

Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Siberia Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
  2. 2 Ban Plastic Straw Use Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
  3. 3 Social Media Can Help Predict Air Quality During Wildfire Tweets prove to be reliable indicator of air quality conditions during wildfires
  4. 4 Black Hole, Star Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter
  5. 5 Lunar Eclipse Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is About To Occur
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics