Woman Loses NASA Internship After Swear-Filled Tweet At Space Council Member

A potential NASA intern gets her hopes dashed through social media. The woman, called Naomi H on social media, lost her internship at the space agency after unintentionally swearing at a member of the National Space Council. (Photo : Pixabay)

The downside of social media rears its head as a woman lost her NASA internship following a Twitter spat with a National Space Council member.

The profanity-laced tweet to Homer Hickam proved to be disastrous to the potential intern, likely causing her a prestigious gig at the prestigious agency. However, Hickam comes to her defense.

A Twitter Spat Causes An Internship

The Twitter user, who calls herself Naomi H on the social media platform, was only celebrating online after reportedly earning a NASA internship on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

"Everyone shut the f**k up I got accepted for a NASA internship," she wrote on Twitter, according to a report from The Independent.

"Language," a fellow Twitter user chides her, to which she fired back, "Suck my d**k and balls I'm working at NASA."

"And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA," the user told her.

Her fellow Twitter user turned out to be Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer who is currently serving on the National Space Council.

After the incident, it was revealed that the potential NASA intern ended up losing the job at the agency. Naomi has since made her Twitter account private, while Hickam deleted his after their exchange went viral.

Hickam Clears The Air

As Science Alert reports, the Twittersphere has been quite divided over the issue with a number of social media users taking Naomi's side and others agreeing with NASA's decision to cut ties with the would-be intern.

However, Naomi has at least one NASA alum rooting for her: Hickam. While the National Space Council member deleted his Twitter account following their exchange, he did write a lengthy blog post about the issue.

The blog post has also been deleted, but The Independent reports that he clarified about his role in the withdrawal of Naomi's internship opportunity. Apparently, Hickam does not have a say in who NASA hires or fires.

"As it turned out, it was due to the NASA hashtag her friends used that called the agency's attention to it long after my comments were gone," he continues.

Despite how things went down, the two did not part on bad terms as Naomi reportedly reached out to Hickam with an apology that he accepted. Furthermore, he's making sure the incident won't cost the woman other opportunities down the road.

"After talking to her and looking at her resume, I am certain she deserves a position in the aerispace industry and I'm doing all I can to secure her one that will be better than she lost," Hickam says. "I have also talked to the folks that had to do with her internship and made absolutely certain that there will be no black mark on her record. They have told me she may reapply."