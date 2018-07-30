naturewn.com

Trending Topics Parkinson's disease planet hunter bird Alzheimer's disease James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s Planet-Hunting Satellite Begins The Search For Alien Worlds

By Naia Carlos
Jul 30, 2018 01:00 AM EDT
Close
 NASA's TESS Satellite
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, seen here in an artist's illustration, will enable NASA to identify exoplanets orbiting stars outside the solar system.


(Photo : NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

The hunt for alien worlds gets underway as NASA's much-awaited TESS spacecraft officially begins its science operations on Wednesday, July 25.

The planet hunter is expected to give astronomers more than a thousand new exoplanets to explore and endless of possibilities in further studies beyond the solar system.

TESS Begins Scanning The Stars

TESS, also known as the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, has begun scouring the stars just outside the solar system for signs of alien planets in orbit, NASA reports.

For the next two years, the satellite will be tracking the nearest, brightest stars and keeping a lookout for transits, which are periodic dips in the star's light. Transits can be caused by a planet passing between the star and Earth, which accounts for the temporary flicker in their shine.

"I'm thrilled that our new planet hunter mission is ready to start scouring our solar system's neighborhood for new worlds," Paul Hertz, director of the NASA Astrophysics division, explains in a statement. "Now that we know there are more planets than stars in our universe, I look forward to the strange, fantastic worlds we're bound to discover."

By monitoring transits in nearby stars, TESS is expected to identify thousands of previously undiscovered planets, some of which may even be supporting life.

TESS is scheduled to transmit the first set of data it collected in August 2018. It will continue to send new data every 13.5 days, once every orbit as it makes its closest approach to Earth. Researchers will then analyze TESS' collected information for signs of transits and potential exoplanets.

The Powerful New Planet Hunter

TESS was launched on April 18, and made a splash a month later with a breathtaking image of a star-studded cosmos. The photo, a sample image sent back to Earth as part of the spacecraft's testing period, shows 200,000 individual stars.

This new planet-hunting satellite will be trying to fill the large footsteps of NASA's previous hunter, the Kepler telescope, which logged in two missions and the discovery of 2,650 confirmed exoplanets.

However, Space.com notes that Kepler was only able to observe a limited patch of sky during its missions. In contrast, TESS is capable of scouring a much larger area, although it will focus on the 200,000 brightest stars from its orbit.

Around 1,600 new exoplanets are expected to be identified, a number of which are likely to be the subject of follow-up study by the controversial James Webb Space Telescope. While this telescope has been delayed over and over again — it's now pushed back to 2021 — it is projected to be extremely powerful and capable of studying exoplanets and their atmospheres in much greater detail.

TagsTESS, NASA, planet hunter, James Webb Space Telescope, kepler

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out

NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS

NASA’s TESS Mission Searches for New Worlds, Provides Exoplanet Targets for Further Studies

Join the Conversation

Ticks

Researchers Get Help With Tick Problem From 'Citizen Scientists'
Cancer
CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
Viking 2 On Mars
NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
Loess Plateau
Stone Tools Discovered In China Suggest That Hominins Left Africa Earlier Than First Thought
Seniors
These Anti-Aging Drugs Could Be The Real Deal
Stars
Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
Coral Reefs
Coral Reefs Need Bird Poop, But Rat Infestations Threaten Seabird Population
Pink
World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
Crabbing
New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
space

NASA’s Planet-Hunting Satellite Begins The Search For Alien Worlds

Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles

Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles
  2. 2 Siberia Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
  3. 3 Black Hole, Star Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter
  4. 4 Alzheimer's Disease This Enzyme Could Help Treat Inflammatory Disorders Like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s: Study
  5. 5 NASA's TESS Satellite NASA’s Planet-Hunting Satellite Begins The Search For Alien Worlds
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics