naturewn.com

Trending Topics climate change global warming cancer Solar system travel

‘Zombie Gene’ In Elephants Could Help Fight Cancer In Humans

By Naia Carlos
Aug 15, 2018 07:29 PM EDT
Close
 African elephant
Elephants have long lifespans and they're much less likely to succumb to cancer than humans. Researchers say part of the reason is the creature's "zombie gene."
(Photo : Pixabay)

Zombie genes may sound like a terrifying prospect, but it actually helps elephants survive cancer at a much higher rate than humans.

This impressive quality of elephants has always been intriguing to scientists, especially since anything that helps the majestic animals survive may be key in discovering a cure for the deadly disease.

According to the University of Chicago, about 17 percent of humans die from cancer, while less than 5 percent of captive elephants die from the disease. The huge disparity in survival rates baffled scientists since the massive creatures are much larger and have a lot more potentially cancerous cells than humans.

The reason for this, scientists found, is two-fold.

Findings Of A Previous Research

Three years ago, two separate teams discovered that humans and animals possess the master tumor suppressor gene p53, which allows the body to detect unrepaired DNA damage — a known precursor to cancer — and kills the damaged cells.

Elephants have 20 copies of p53, making them extra sensitive to the damaged DNA and helping them avoid the disease.

New Study Shows How A 'Zombie' Helps Elephants Stay Alive

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, reveals another significant factor in the animal's success against cancer: a so-called zombie gene that works alongside the p53 to kill damaged cells.

When genes reproduce, they sometimes make "mistakes" or non-functional versions that scientists have dubbed as pseudogenes or dead genes. One such pseudogene found in elephants is the leukemia inhibitory factor 6.

The LIF6 is a psedogene that has somehow found a second "life" as a working gene. When activated by the P53, this zombie gene releases a protein that targets the mitochondria, poking holes into it until the cell dies.

"When it gets turned on by damaged DNA, it kills that cell, quickly," Vincent Lynch, senior author and assistant professor of human genetics at the University of Chicago, explains in a statement from the university. "This is beneficial, because it acts in response to genetic mistakes, errors made when the DNA is being repaired. Getting rid of that cell can prevent a subsequent cancer."

The researchers found that elephants actually have eight LIF genes, but only LIF6 has shown to be functional.

Scientists believe that the zombie gene developed when the smaller precursors of modern elephants began to grow larger. It helped them combat the dangers of having more cells and more opportunities of mutations that come with a bigger body.

Implications On Human Cancer

The findings on elephants and how they fight cancer can play a significant role in the search for a cure in humans as well. The new study and further research on p53 and LIF6 can pave the way to developing drugs that mimic the functions of these two genes naturally found in elephants.

However, any new treatment arising from these findings will likely take a while to develop and hit the market, according to Lynch.

"Developing new drug treatments is a very complex process and it takes decades," Lynch explains to ABC News. "We always hear the news that there is some discovery and that a new treatment based on that discovery is five to 10 years away but it's never five to 10 years. So this is going to be a very very long process."

TagsZombie, elephants, cancer

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

‘Undruggable’ Cancers Potentially Treatable By Targeting Growth Signals

Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer

CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer

Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in a Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years

Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration

NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System

NASA Astronaut Says He Spotted An Alien-Like Object Outside The Space Shuttle

Watch A Comet Photobomb The NASA Planet Hunter’s Test Images

Bizarre, Glowing Rogue Planet Found Lurking Outside The Solar System
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Water Scientists Discover New Properties Of Water
  2. 2 New Study Reveals Common Plastic Emits Greenhouse Gases Upon Degrading Common Plastic Is The Latest Discovered Source Of Greenhouse Gases
  3. 3 African elephant ‘Zombie Gene’ In Elephants Could Help Fight Cancer In Humans
  4. 4 Asteroid Earth’s ‘Mini-Moons’ Offer Great Potential For Space Exploration
  5. 5 Earth And Solar System NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics