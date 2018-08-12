naturewn.com

Trending Topics Solar system NASA climate change travel Alien life

Extremely Rare, Deadly Infection From Dogs And Cats Hits Twice In 1 Month

By Naia Carlos
Aug 12, 2018 07:41 PM EDT
Close
 Dog, Cat
One woman died and a man lost all his limbs from a bacteria transmitted through the saliva of seemingly harmless dogs and cats. The infection is considered rare, but the two cases happened in the span of a single month.
(Photo : Ilona Ilyés | Pixabay)

A doggie kiss is adorable and usually harmless, but it can transmit an infection that has killed one and injured another in just one month.

The Capnocytophaga bacteria do not make dogs or cats sick, but it can trigger deadly consequences in humans as evidenced by the two extreme cases in Wisconsin last June.

Pet Bacteria Wreaks Havoc In Wisconsin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the Capnocytophaga bacteria seldom transfer and cause sickness in humans. Those with existing illnesses or a weakened immune system are more prone to it, but even then, infection is rare.

"It's just a matter of chance if the dog or cat has sufficient amount of bacteria in the saliva, and if it was inoculated deeply enough to cause a problem," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explains. "It's a little bit like being struck by lightning."

Lightning seems to have struck twice in Wisconsin in June. On June 23, 58-year-old Sharon Larson of Milwaukee passed away following a nip by her own dog Bo. She spent just two days in the hospital before succumbing to her sickness, according to NBC Chicago.

The same month saw Greg Manteufel, 48, diagnosed with the rare blood infection as well. Within a week of being confined, doctors amputated his legs, then his arms in a desperate attempt to save his life.

His wife Dawn Manteufel told Washington Post that the painter loves dogs and was around eight dogs at the time of his sickness. Any of these canines could have passed on the bacteria to him. Fortunately, Manteufel pulled through despite losing all his limbs.

Signs, Symptoms Of Capnocytophaga

According to Schaffner, it is still unclear why certain people get ill from the bacteria and others do not. After all, both Larson and Manteufel appear healthy as neither of them displayed the risk factors noted by the CDC.

The fast-acting nature of the bacteria makes it important to watch out for the signs. Some of the symptoms include blisters surrounding the bite within hours, fever, diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, headache, confusion, muscle pain, and redness, swelling, draining pus, or pain in the bite wound.

Don't Jump To Conclusions

While the sudden and devastating onset of the disease in the two Wisconsin residents are quite scary, Schaffner says that the public should be careful of overreacting.

"We don't want to strike fear in the hearts of all dog and cat owners," he says, adding that the back-to-back cases are extremely rare.

Individuals who are injured and appear to be getting worse are advised to get medical help as soon as possible.

TagsDogs, cats, disease, Wisconsin, rare condition

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Furry Friends Can Help Treat Untreatable Depression: Study

Here's How Dog Poop Can Help In Finding Owners Who Don't Clean After Their Pets

New Super Aggressive Tick Species Spreads Across The US

Boy Loses A Huge Chunk Of His Brain, But The Rest Of His Brain Don’t Even Notice

Why Feeling Dizzy When Standing Up Could Have A Scary, Bleak Outcome

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System

NASA Astronaut Says He Spotted An Alien-Like Object Outside The Space Shuttle

Watch A Comet Photobomb The NASA Planet Hunter’s Test Images

Bizarre, Glowing Rogue Planet Found Lurking Outside The Solar System

These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth And Solar System NASA Finds The Hydrogen Wall That Marks The Edge Of The Solar System
  2. 2 Earth Hothouse Earth Scenario Threatens To Make The Planet Uninhabitable
  3. 3 Dog poop Here's How Dog Poop Can Help In Finding Owners Who Don't Clean After Their Pets
  4. 4 CAAA Hypersonic Aircraft China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound
  5. 5 Space These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics