naturewn.com

Trending Topics Vaginal rejuvenation Inflammation geology dolphin Disney

Why Feeling Dizzy When Standing Up Could Have A Scary, Bleak Outcome

By Naia Carlos
Jul 31, 2018 11:47 PM EDT
Close
 Standing Up
The sensation of dizziness and lightheadedness upon standing up is called orthostatic hypotension. Scientists reveal that the phenomenon is linked to increased risk of dementia and ischemic stroke.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Getting up from a sitting position should not make anyone feel light-headed or dizzy. In fact, new research says this phenomenon could mean something very serious.

This phenomenon of feeling faint or dizzy when standing up is actually caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure, which is called orthostatic hypotension. Researchers have determined that middle-aged people who experience this are more likely to develop dementia or stroke.

Study Links Orthostatic Hypotension To Dementia, Stroke

"Orthostatic hypotension has been linked to heart disease, fainting and falls, so we wanted to conduct a large study to determine if this form of low blood pressure was also linked to problems in the brain, specifically dementia," study author Andreea Rawlings, Ph.D., MS, from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explains in a press release from the American Academy of Neurology.

The study published in the journal Neurology followed 11,709 people with an average age of 54 for around 25 years. None of the participants had a history of heart disease or stroke prior to the study, but they were all tested for orthostatic hypotension and 4.7 percent exhibited the condition at the beginning.

Rawlings and the rest of the team found that those who experienced orthostatic hypotension at the beginning of the study are 54 percent more likely to develop dementia than those who did not. Only 9 percent of those without orthostatic hypotension developed dementia, but 12.5 percent of those who have eventually turned out to have dementia.

Furthermore, they are also more likely to suffer from an ischemic stroke with 15.2 percent of those with orthostatic hypotension going on to get a stroke. Only 6.8 percent of those who did not have orthostatic hypotension got the condition. However, no association was found with bleeding strokes.

The Study Significance

The findings of the study can pave the way for identifying those who are particularly vulnerable to conditions such as dementia or stroke. Knowing that the risk is greater can help individuals prepare and get treated earlier, which is invaluable.

"Measuring orthostatic hypotension in middle-age may be a new way to identify people who need to be carefully monitored for dementia or stroke," Rawlings points out. 

He added that further studies are necessary to determine the cause of the connection between the diseases and orthostatic hypotension. Investigating potential treatments could also be in the future.

However, it is also important to note that the participants' orthostatic hypotension was also measured once over the course of the study. This limits the study as it doesn't represent blood pressure changes through the years.

Tagsdementia, health, stroke

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Extra-virgin Olive Oil Linked to Lower Incidence of Dementia

People Suffering From Chronic Pain More Likely to Develop Dementia

High Intake of Diet Sodas Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia, Stroke

This Enzyme Could Help Treat Inflammatory Disorders Like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s: Study

High Blood Pressure Could Contribute To Alzheimer's Disease: Study

Join the Conversation

Ticks

Researchers Get Help With Tick Problem From 'Citizen Scientists'
Cancer
CRISPR Can Make Cancer Cells Kill Cancer
Viking 2 On Mars
NASA May Have Discovered And Accidentally Burned Organic Matter On Mars Years Ago
Loess Plateau
Stone Tools Discovered In China Suggest That Hominins Left Africa Earlier Than First Thought
Seniors
These Anti-Aging Drugs Could Be The Real Deal
Stars
Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
Coral Reefs
Coral Reefs Need Bird Poop, But Rat Infestations Threaten Seabird Population
Pink
World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
Crabbing
New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
space

Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth

Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars

NASA’s Planet-Hunting Satellite Begins The Search For Alien Worlds

Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles

Einstein’s Predictions Proven Right With A Star’s Incredible Black Hole Encounter
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Siberia Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
  2. 2 Sun Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
  3. 3 Cannabis Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
  4. 4 Ban Plastic Straw Use Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
  5. 5 Tibetan Mountains The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics