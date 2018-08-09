naturewn.com

Trending Topics Solar system Earth climate change Cannabis marijuana

Tarantula Venom Could Be The Secret In Treating Childhood Epilepsy

By Naia Carlos
Aug 09, 2018 02:04 AM EDT
Close
 Tarantula
Spider venom could pave the way to finding a cure for Dravet syndrome. This rare type of epilepsy is life-threatening and crops up during the first year of an infant's life.
(Photo : Steve Buissinne | Pixabay)

Scientists found one good reason to appreciate creepy, crawly tarantulas as a new study finds it could be the key to curing Dravet syndrome.

Spider venom is known to be lethal, but in this case, it could actually work on the side of humans and be used to save children's lives. Dravet syndrome, a rare type of epilepsy that begins in infancy, is resistant to current treatments, but research shows that tarantulas potentially hold the secret to a long-awaited cure.

Spider Venom May Hold Clues For Treatment

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers reveal that there's a peptide in spider venom that can restore neural deficiencies that cause seizures linked to Dravet syndrome.

"About 80 percent of Dravet syndrome cases are caused by a mutation in a gene called SCN1A. When this gene doesn't work as it should, sodium channels in the brain which regulate brain activity do not function correctly," Glenn King, a professor from the University of Queensland Institute for Molecular Bioscience, explains in a statement from the university.

Medical News Today notes that during the experiments on mouse models of Dravet syndrome, the spider venom peptide called Hm1a targeted the receptors affected in the condition described by King.

"In our studies, the peptide from spider venom was able to target the specific channels affected by Dravet, restoring the function of the brain neurons and eliminating seizures," he continues.

These findings, which has been found resistant to traditional medicine, could pave the way for more effective therapy options for children afflicted with the epilepsy.

While venom-inspired drugs are quite common, spider venom is more seldom used in medicine. For epilepsy, it is particularly useful, since spider venom targets the nervous system.

More On Dravet Syndrome

According to Epilepsy Foundation, Dravet syndrome begins in the first year of infancy, but it continues throughout a person's lifetime. Many children go on to develop some developmental problems.

Although medical experts know that the syndrome is genetic, the cause remains unknown. Most do have the gene mutation in SCN1A, but it's usually not inherited from parents and is considered a "new" mutation in the patient.

Dravet syndrome triggers a variety of seizures in patients, some of which may be life-threatening. Unfortunately, medical treatments are complicated and are not capable of achieving complete seizure control — for now. Early detection is crucial in managing the condition.

Tagstarantulas, spider venom, epilepsy

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Limit Screen Time To Protect Kids From Heart Problems, Obesity: American Heart Association

New Super Aggressive Tick Species Spreads Across The US

‘Snapchat Dysmorphia’: Teens, Patients Seek Surgery To Look Like Filtered Selfies

Women With Polycistic Ovary Syndrome Are More Likely To Give Birth To Children With Autism: Study

Marijuana Could Treat Severe Epilepsy, New Study Finds

Join the Conversation

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
Woman
‘Vaginal Rejuvenation’ Devices Have Serious Side Effects, Unproven Claims: FDA
Sun
Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
Cannabis
Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
Tibetan Mountains
The Secret To Survival: How Homo Sapiens Outlasted Other Homonins
Steno bredanensis
New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
Saturn
Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
Ebola
Possible Ebola Case Investigated In Denver
space

Watch A Comet Photobomb The NASA Planet Hunter’s Test Images

Bizarre, Glowing Rogue Planet Found Lurking Outside The Solar System

These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say

Scientists Pick Up Mysterious, Powerful Signals From Deep Space

Meet The Blazing Star In The Milky Way That Just Won’t Die
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sink Leonardo Da Vinci’s Odd Household Observation Finally Explained By Scientists
  2. 2 Pink and White Terraces The Doomed Fate Of The Long-Lost Eighth Wonder Of The World
  3. 3 Ticks New Super Aggressive Tick Species Spreads Across The US
  4. 4 Perseid Meteor Shower Perseids 2018: How To Enjoy The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year
  5. 5 Tarantula Tarantula Venom Could Be The Secret In Treating Childhood Epilepsy
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics