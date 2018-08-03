naturewn.com

Trending Topics dementia milky way outer space geology whales

‘Snapchat Dysmorphia’: Teens, Patients Seek Surgery To Look Like Filtered Selfies

By Naia Carlos
Aug 03, 2018 10:45 PM EDT
Close
 Selfie
Selfie filters may be warping the public's perception of beauty. A new article introduced "Snapchat dysmorphia," a phenomenon that has teens and millennials trying to look like real-life versions of filtered photos.
(Photo : Pixabay)

The public has reached a new level of body dysmorphic disorder, which some health professionals have dubbed as "Snapchat dysmorphia."

The relationship between body dysmorphia and social media is explored in a newly released article.

Snapchat, Other Apps Usher In New Standards Of Beauty

In the paper published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, author Neelam Vashi, M.D., stresses how a new age has been ushered in with the advancements in social media and photo editing.

It only takes a few clicks and swipes to tweak an image on the phone. The results are instant: smoother skin, plumper lips, wider eyes, and more defined contours on the face and body. Another click and it is posted on Instagram for the whole world to see, like, and comment on.

The ability to make picture-perfect images is no longer reserved for models and celebrities. Now, everyone has the ability and consequently, the burden of making themselves look flawless.

Vashi, who is the director of the Ethnic Skin Center at BMC and Boston University School of Medicine, dubs the phenomenon as Snapchat dysmorphia as patients seek out surgery to get them looking more like the filtered versions of themselves. The paper pointed out how worrying this trend is as it blurs the line between reality and fantasy.

The Alarming Consequences Of Snapchat Dysmorphia

"The pervasiveness of these filtered images can take a toll on one's self esteem, make one feel inadequate for not looking a certain way in the real world, and may even act as a trigger and lead to body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)," Vashi wrote in the newly published paper.

BDD is described to be the excessive preoccupation of perceived flaws in the physical appearance. It is classified on the obsessive-compulsive spectrum.

A previous study published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders has revealed that adolescent girls who manipulated their photos also reported a higher concern for their bodies. It has also been suggested that those with BDD may use social media to find validation of their attractiveness.

"Filtered selfies can make people lose touch with reality, creating the expectation that we are supposed to look perfectly primped all the time," Vashi explains in a statement. "This can be especially harmful for teens and those with BDD, and it is important for providers to understand the implications of social media on body image to better treat and counsel our patients."

TagsSnapchat, social media, body dysmorphia

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Women With Polycistic Ovary Syndrome Are More Likely To Give Birth To Children With Autism: Study

Scientists Weigh In On The Secret To A Happy Sex Life

Boy Loses A Huge Chunk Of His Brain, But The Rest Of His Brain Don’t Even Notice

Snapchat Unveils 'Spectacles' Video-Catching Sunglasses

NASA Live Story: Snapchat Takes Over the International Space Station

Join the Conversation

Image 2 GHBI

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Ban Plastic Straw Use
Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
Social Media Can Help Predict Air Quality During Wildfire
Tweets prove to be reliable indicator of air quality conditions during wildfires
Siberia
Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
animals can use muscle as an internal water source
ASU study finds animals can use muscle as an internal water source
Part of the Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea off NE Australia.
NE Australian marine heatwave shakes up coral reef animal populations
The Acadian Flycatcher is a common bird in the Central Hardwood Region of the Midwest, but effects of climate change, including decreased breeding productivity and increased nest predation, may put the bird on the edge of extinction by the year 2100.
A warmer Midwest could lead to a common bird being less common over the next century
Lunar Eclipse
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is About To Occur
Diamond
Earth Is Full Of Diamonds: A Quadrillion Tons In Fact
space

Meet The Blazing Star In The Milky Way That Just Won’t Die

Astronomers Discover 12 New Moons Around Jupiter, One Of Which Is An 'Oddball'

Here's Why Nobody Has Gone To The Moon In Over 45 Years, According To A Former Astronaut

The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cannabis Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
  2. 2 Alzheimer's Disease This Enzyme Could Help Treat Inflammatory Disorders Like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s: Study
  3. 3 The Great Pyramid of Giza Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
  4. 4 Earth Here’s How The Edge Of Space Crept Closer To Earth By 12 Miles
  5. 5 Cracks The Earth’s Mantle Is Torn Apart Under Tibet, Triggering Earthquakes In The Region
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics