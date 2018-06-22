naturewn.com

Trending Topics Mars Alien life Idaho Pythagoras' Theorem smoking

Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived

By Naia Carlos
Jun 22, 2018 02:09 AM EDT
Close
 Stonehenge
The mysterious Stonehenge was built using Pythagoras' theorem even before it was even conceptualized by the Greek philosopher.
(Photo : Noah Jurik | Pixabay)

There are many things humankind still doesn't understand about the Stonehenge, but one puzzle piece has been unearthed: the role of Pythagoras' theorem in its assembly.

More impressively, these ancient pillars were built 2,000 years before this great Greek philosopher even walked the Earth. It turns out, ancient folks have long been clued in to the sophisticated theorem even before it has not yet been recorded.

Pythagorean Triangles In The Stonehenge

A new book titled Megalith: Studies in Stone delves deeper into the creation of Stonehenge, suggesting that the ancient structure was constructed by applying Pythagoras' famous theorem.

Pythagoras' theorem simply states that the squares of the two legs of a right triangle always add up equal to the square of the hypotenuse, which is the side opposite of the right angle.

The Telegraph reports that in the ancient pillars' earliest incarnations in 2750 B.C., the rectangle of the four Sarsen stones can be divided in two diagonally to create a 5:12:13 Pythagorean triangle. Furthermore, the resulting eight lines that extend from the rectangle and the triangles align to specific dates of the Neolithic calendar, including the solstices and the equinoxes.

Advanced Science In Ancient Times

Ancient humans may be thousands of years behind modern technology, but they were very capable and form the earliest versions of a lot of the advanced scientific concepts.

"People often think of our ancestors as rough cavemen but they were also sophisticated astronomers," John Matineau, the editor and one of the contributors to the new book, explains in the Telegraph. "They were applying Pythagorean geometry over 2,000 years before Pythagoras was born."

He adds that geometric shapes such as triangles that have been spotted in ancient structures are considered simple and early versions of Pythagorean geometry. Ancient ancestors are also well-versed solar and lunar movements.

Woodhenge, just two miles away from Stonehenge, also makes use of Pythagorean triangles along with other ancient sites.

Stonehenge reportedly used to have 56 stones or wooden posts around it, which tracked the sun and moon, predicting lunar phases as well as eclipses.

Another contributor to Megalith is megalithic expert Robin Heath, who says that ancient people often used ropes and pegs in megalithic structures to measure time periods — giving birth to the common phrase "a length of time."

He stresses that Neolithic builders are very capable and learned.

"These days it's seen as hippy dippy or New Age, but actually it's a colossal omission to the history of science that we don't see these monuments for what they are," Heath says.

Thousands trooped to the Stonehenge for 2018's summer solstice on Thursday, June 21, to watch the sun rise in direct alignment with the monument's Heel Stone and Slaughter Stone. This phenomenon only happens on the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, according to Inverse.

Tagsstonehenge, Pythagoras' Theorem, ancient humans

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation

Einstein's Racism Toward Chinese People Revealed In His Recently Translated Travel Diaries

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found

Mysteries Revealed: Stonehenge Is Giving Up Some Of Its Secrets

Stonehenge Artifacts Shed Light On Ancient Diet of Builders, Researchers Say

Join the Conversation

Tick

5-Year-Old-Girl Suddenly Couldn't Move And Speak Well After Tick Bite
New Study Predicts Premature Risks
New Blood Test Could Predict Pregnancy Due Date And Premature Births
Oldest Footprint On Earth
Scientists Find Oldest Footprints On Earth That Date Back Up To 551 Million Years
Mars Curiosity Rover
Organic Matter In 3-Billion-Year-Old Mudstones On Mars Found By NASA's Curiosity Rover
Carbon Dioxide Emissions
Capturing Carbon Dioxide From The Air Is Becoming A More Affordable Solution To Climate Change
Earth and Moon
The Moon Is Making Days On Earth Longer
Moon
Watch The Moon Seemingly Fall From The Sky
Jupiter
Jupiter Lightning Storms Are More Similar To Earth's Than Previously Thought
Wine
Non-Drinkers Are As Likely To Miss Work As Heavy Drinkers: Study
space

UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star

This Woman Is Suing NASA To Stop It From Taking Moon Dust Neil Armstrong Gave Her
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Black Hole
Space

This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star
Medusae Fossae Formation
Space

UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation

Most Popular

  1. 1 Stonehenge Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
  2. 2 Blood Test HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
  3. 3 Barack Obama New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
  4. 4 Cigarette Smoking Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
  5. 5 Medusae Fossae Formation UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics